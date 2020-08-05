On the last night of the nine week Rolling Thunder League summer session, two bowlers broke the 700 mark.
Jacob Silgero was the high man with three consistent individual games of 236, 234, and 239 contributing towards a 709 to earn the weekly high honors. He rolled 26 strikes and had three open frames in his set.
Rob Lyman helped his team win the league title with a big 264 third game helping towards a 700 series. He had started league play with opening games of 222 and 214.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Tom Crowe (682), and Lindy Conner (657).
Joanna McNary was high for the women with a 510 series.
In the Funtappers League (No Tap) Rob Lyman was the high person with a 300 middle game. He opened with a 245 game and finished with a 252 for a 797 series. Ron Waterbury produced the second high total with a high game on 265 helping towards a 776 set. Other good scores were Nick Picard 260-730, Jacob Silgero 264-725, and Mike Stacy 701; Women: C. Wilson 242-626; The Funtappers have three weeks left in their summer session.
The Victoria USBC Association will hold its’ annual Hall Of Fame, Scholarship and board member dinner at the Vera Cruz Restaurant Saturday evening.
Century Lanes Leagues for the 2020 fall session that will start competition this month are the Turkey Trotters League on August 9 and Wild Turkey League on August 23. Both bowl on a Sunday monthly schedule.
The Over The Hill (Senior age 50 or older) will meet on August 31 at 1:00 pm and start competition on Sept 7 at 1:00 pm. Contact Cecilia Wilson at 361-572-9359 for more information. The Monday Mixed will meet on August 24 at 7:00 pm and start on Aug 31 7:00 pm. Contact Tim Miller at 361-894-8118 for more information. The Captains’ League (four member ladies) will meet on September 3 at 9:00 am and start Sept 10 at 9:00 am. Contact Kristine Staver 563-508-7755 for information. The Sundowners (5 member mixed) will meet on Aug 27 at 7:00 pm and start on Sept 3 7:00 pm. Contact Lori Hammack 361-214-0400 for information. The Youth Leagues will meet on September 12 at 1:00 pm and start on Sept 19 at 1:00 pm. All meetings will be at the Century Lanes. Pee Wee (age 5-8) will use bumpers. Youth age 9-18 Contact the Century Lanes at 361-576-1166 for more information.
I will probably not have a column until the third week in August, stay safe.
ROLLING THUNDER League Champions TEAM #8 with members Mike Stacy, Steve Dickinson, Rob Lyman, Sterling Kocian, and Danny Reissig.
Women: J. McNary 178-510; Men: J. Silgero 239-709; R. Lyman 264-700; T. Crowe 234-682; L. Conner 232-657; S. Dickinson 647; C. Hammack 239-643; D. Matthews 624; M. Conchola 247-623; J. Matson 236-604; S. Zeplin 588; M. Stacy 585; S. Koccian 576; J. Shoup 571; M. Svatek 569; K. Culberson 244-566; M. Hernandez 564; M. Unger 560; B. Olson 553; M. Flores 552; FUNTAPPERS 1ST EASY SPARE Women: C. Wilson 242-626; R. Wortham 223-516;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.