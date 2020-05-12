In a season that was shortened by COVID-19, Jacob Silgero and Samantha Wharton finished with the VUSBC Association’s high average for the 2019-20 season.
The season was stopped after March 16 when Gov. Abbott issued and executive order limiting social gathering to 10 people. Even though the order was relaxed to allow some businesses to open with safety guidelines last week, bowling houses were not included.
According to Cecilia Wilson, who is the secretary of the Over the Hill League, the league payout will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Century Lanes.
Summer leagues and possible city tournaments scheduling are waiting the decision.
Silgero not only had a career high average but was very consistent as he led the Monday Mixed League with a 224.28 average and the Sundowners with a 224.73. This season his improved bowling knowledge has allowed him to make lane adjustments and ball changes quicker. Last year he finished with a 215 average.
Samantha finished with a 183.75 average in the Sundowner League to lead all women. Her career best average of 195 was posted last year.
The season ended 6 weeks short which translates to 18 more games per bowler.
The Wild Turkey League, whose schedule was bowling once a month, has one more week of competition if the lanes can open this month.
Cecilia Wilson, league secretary of the Over The Hill League, is waiting for the May 18th announcement to call the team captain’s and decide the path forward for the league payout.
Following is the list of winning League team rosters, high average, and most improved in average for the year.
OVER THE HILL, AW SHUCKS with members Maggie Villareal, Gay Cooper, Pat Bomba, and Elmo Smith. This team was formed at the start of the season and complemented each other by keeping their team average consistent. High average was Abel Garcia 190.23 and Nancy Smith 150.36. Most Improved were Alfred Hempel and Nancy Smith. MONDAY MIXED, GUYS & DOLLS with members Judy Reyna, Ray Rendon, Lysa Vesley, Nick Picard, and Jacob Silgero. Hi Avg: Sillgero 224.28 and Lori Hammack 172.09. Most improved Mike Hughes and Regina Olson. CAPTAIN’S LEAGUE, THE CHICK A DEES with members Maggie Villareal, Pat Bomba, and Gay Cooper. Hi Avg: Billy Jo Mathiews 148.9. Most Improved Nancy Anders. SUNDOWNERS, FULL HOUSE with member Harol Ressig, Barbara Scull, Danny Reissig, Sterling Kocian, and Steve Dickinson. Hi Avg: Jacob Silgero 224.73 and Samantha Wharton 183.75 Most improved Dennis Koopman and Toni Martinez. TURKEY TROTTERS, SPARE ME with members Peggy Mayer, Karon Copeland, Carolyn Kahlich, and Gail Morton Hi Avg: Peggy Mayer 137.83 WILD TURKEY, 3W-C=X with members Rachel Wortham, Trudy Wortham, Mike Wortham, and Jeff Cass. Hi Avg: Mike Wortham 188.57 and Trudy Wortham 165.47. Most improved Amory Gritta and Nancy Anders.
Due to the virus and for the safety of all concerned, the Texas State Open and Women’s Championship were cancelled this year. The Open has been competed for 87 years and the Women’s Championship for 82 years.
The USBC has moved the 2020 Open (Reno) and Women’s Championships (Las Vegas) start date for the second time. The new start date is September 12 for the Open and September 12 for the Women’s. “USBC’s intention is to conduct the Open and Women’s Championships in 2020 and crown champions in these signature events,” USBC Executive Director Chad Murphy said. USBC will announce an update with any adjustments to the tentative start dates weekly based on current conditions. The USBC Open has been competitive for 117 years and the Women’s Championship for 100. Some teams have elected to have their full entry fee applied to the 2021 tournament. The Open will compete in Las Vegas at the South Point Bowling Plaza &Casino. Returning to the 2019 USBC Open site.
Everyone stay safe and hope to see you soon.
