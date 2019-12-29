Jacob Silgero was on target in both the Monday Mixed League and the Sundowners to be the top bowler for the week.
He started the week with a good score in the Monday Mixed with an opening game of 269 and then added individuals of 202 and 230 to finish with a 701 set. In Sundowners play, he was even better with no open frames in the three-game set and rolled games of 247, 236 and 258 for a 741 series to earn the weekly high scoring honors.
Samantha Wharton also had a great week on the lanes during Sundowners action. She posted a tremendous 651 series on individual games of 191, 248 and 212 to lead the women’s scoring.
Kyle Stasny also broke the 700 mark during Sundowners league play with individual games of 202, 248 and 251 for a 721 total.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Dandy Richards (686), Rob Lyman (667), Abel Garcia (254-659), Matthew Flores (657), Glenn Mason (656), Eric Smith (258-654) and Joey Matson (654).
Other ladies also scored well in Thursday night’s league play, with Lisa Williams rolling the second high set with a 212 game contributing toward a 579, Joanna McNary with 214-567 and senior bowler Cecilia Wilson with a 204-565. Pat Robles with a 223 and Deborah Kern with a nice 216 were nice individual games.
A reminder that the entry forms for the Texas State Open and Women’s State tournaments are available at the front desk. The entry deadline for the Open is Feb. 19, 2020. The Doubles and Singles events will be held at Astro Bowl in San Antonio, and the Team event will be held at Fiesta Lanes in New Braunfels. The entries for the ladies tournament will close Feb. 25, and the tournament will be held in Cut & Shoot, Montgomery County.
Local bowlers have done well in past state tournaments, so get a team together and sign up.
The PBA Hall of Fame Classic Tournament to be televised Jan. 19 on FS1 will be the first one in the weekly schedule for Fox Sports PBA programing. The FOX coverage broadcasts will run through July 23, 2020.
OVER THE HILL 1ST AW SHUCKS Women: B. Long 179-499; G. Cooper 442; Men: A. Garcia 254-659; M. Almendarez 201-552; A. Hempel 515; R. Estrada 501; B. Fisseler 500; MONDAY MIXED 1ST GUYS & DOLLS Women: D. Kern 216-546; O. Jackson 512;N. Visconti 213; Men: J. Silgero 269-701; M. Flores 245-657; M. McDonald 231-648; K. Schupbach 248-647; D. Matthews 239-643; N. Picard 231-527; V. Merkel 246-621; M. Svatek 232-621; J. Wittenburg 227-612; D. Knowlan 612; L. Conner 612; J. Cano 236-610; R. Lyman 608; J. Matson 243-605; J. Shoup 601; M. Stacy 599; M. Brown 226-595; G. Weaver 224-592; B. Olson 590; M. Banda 235-572; B. Marques 571; G. Hatter Jr. 565; SUNDOWNERS 1ST FRICKIN TEN PIN Women: S. Wharton 248-651; L. Williams 212-579; J. McNary 214-567; C. Wilson 204-565; T. Mason 531; C. Speer 530; P. Robles 223-528; J. Sims 520; I. Caballero 209-516; L. Hammack 516; N. Visconti 514; C. Guerra 503; Men: J. Silgero 258-741; K. Stasny 251-721; D. Richards 237-686; R. Lyman 247-657; G. Mason 227-656; E. Smith 258-654; J. Matson 234-654; M. Unger 238-641; P. Visconti 629; B. Turek Jr. 243-626; S. Dickinson 623; M. Flores 619; N. Picard 226-616; S. Zeplin 610; R. North 238-609; C. Rau 243-608; D. Reissig 602; B. Olson 225-601; M. Svatek 599; D. Matthews 598; S.Kocian 246-597; C. Hammack 231-596; S. Miller 225-596; T. Bennett 593; TJ Mooney 228-590; M. Michalec 588; A. Rolette 586; R. Rosas 585; B. Matula 585; J. Cano 225-584; S. Chavez 584; G. Brooks 582; J. Tweedle 579; J. Talbott 579; B. Hyden 578; J. Speer 571; J. Shoup 566; C. Martinka 562; M. Stacy 562; R. Silgero 556; J. Godina 555
