Jacob Silgero continues his assault on the pins when he rolled another 700 plus set to continue his hot bowling to earn the weekly honors again.
During Thursday’s Sundowners League play, he rolled 26 strikes and had only one miss in the three game set. Jacob posted individual games of 255, 258 and 234 for a great 743 total and the only 700 for the week. In spite of rolling a 268-687 score Monday Night to finish second behind his dad, he was extremely happy because he broke the bank at the Century. This time he struck in the right frames after missing by one strike on three previous occasions.
Rene Silgero was the top bowler in Monday Mixed action with a 257 high game contributing towards a 693 series.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Sterling Kocian (267-685), T. J. Mooney (264-683), Kyle Stasny (254-681), Mike Stacy (679), Joey Matson (670), Justin Shoup (665/257-660), Nick Picard (657/257), Kenny Schupbach (257-653), Tom Crowe (264/259). Gary Hatter Jr. (278-660).
Samantha Wharton was the high woman bowler for the week with the only 600 series.
During Sundowners League play she did not have an open frame and rolled individual games of 212, 195 and 203 for a 610 total.
In the Victoria USBC Baker Mixed Doubles Tournament held after the VUSBC annual meeting, Robin and Dave Fuqua won the top prize of $325.00 with a handicap score of 804. Septi and Chris Doering placed second with a score of 773. Just out of the money were Cecilia Wilson and Bob Fisseler with 763.
Winning side pots in the three out of four best score games were Dave and Robin Fuqua (296), Trudy and Mike Wortham (278), (281), and Cecilia Wilson and Bob Fisseler (261).
Following Silgero breaking the bank Monday night, Kyle Stasny also matched the needed strikes over the three games Thursday night to split the $3,834.00 bank, Congratulations!
Entry forms are available for the Women’s and Open City Tournaments scheduled for this month. The entry deadline is March 13. Defending City Champions are Samantha Wharton and Mike Stacy.
It is with sadness that I note that three former Victoria league bowlers passed away recently. James E. Morganroth bowled in the Carbide League in the late 1980’s, he passed at the age of 70.
Richard S. Garcia passed away Feb. 18 at the age of 75. He bowled for several years in the Guys and Dolls and DuPont leagues. I had the opportunity to bowl with Richard in two Texas State Tournaments and one of the DuPont Gulf Coast Tournaments. He was a Vietnam Veteran and until his health prevented him, would volunteer to play TAPs at military functions.
Although I didn’t have the opportunity to bowl with Juanita Rigamonti, I admired her personality and bowling skills. She was a top bowler from the 1960’s thru the 1980’s. Among her many bowling accomplishments were Victoria USBC City Champion titles, singles, doubles, and team titles. She also finished with the local women’s highest average nine times between 1963 and 1975. In 1983 she was on the Mid Coast Logging & Perforation team that tied for first place in Texas Women’s State Tournament.
For her many accomplishments she was inducted into the Victoria USBC Hall of Fame in 2012.
Juanita entered into rest last week at the age of 85.
My sincerest condolence and sympathy go out to the family members on the loss of their dear one.
WILD TURKEY 1ST 3W-C=X Women: K. Kuecker 193-536; Men: M. Wortham 213-578; M. Mathieu 222-569; B. Matula 547; G. Brooks 543; R. Rodriguez 214-541; OVER THE HILL 1ST AW SHUCKS Women: G. Walker 172-469; C. Wilson 456; G. Cooper 443; Liz Martinez 442; Men: A. Garcia 213-569; M. Almendarez 216-564; J. Martinez 510; J. Mitchell 507; MONDAY MIXED 1ST RANDY’S RAIDERS Women: J. Reyna 206-510; C. Gerner 508; S. guinn 200-507; Men: R. Silgero 257-693; J. Silgero 268-687; J. Matson 233-670; G. Hatter Jr. 278-660; J. Shoup 257-660; K. Schupbach 257-653; T. Crowe 259-637; R. Lyman 234-623; N. Picard 257-609; M. McDonald 224-602; B. Marques 591; M. Stacy 226-588; E. Smith 587; L. Hall 582; G. Weaver 576; P. Visconti 575; B. Tijernia 234-572; R. Marques 567; J. Campos 567; D. Loya 555; CAPTAIN’S 1ST THE CHICK A DEES Women: B. Mathiews 194-500; D. Fitzgerald 430; B. Long 424; SUNDOWNERS 1ST FULL HOUSE Women: S. Wharton 212-610; L. Hammack 204-537; J. Reyna 531; T. Mason 207-530; P. Robles 213-510; L. Williams 507; Men: J. Silgero 258-747; S. Kocian 267-685; T.J. Mooney 264-683; K. Stasny 254-681; M. Stacy 245-679; J. Shoup 247-665; N. Picard 242-657; D. Matthews 231-655; M. Svatek 248-650; C.Hammack 243-646; T. Crowe 264-642; M. Mize 226-637; S. Dickinson 245-636; G. Brooks 233-622; R. Lyman 620; B. Turek Jr. 615; G. Mason 229-608; L. Fuhrman 606; M. Unger 237-601; D. Reissig 601; R. Silgero 234-600; P. Visconti 593; S. Zeplin 592; J. Matson 586; L. Hall 585; R. Marques 231-584; C. Hoff 580; J. Tweedle 578; D. Knowlan 572; R. Rosas 226-571; B. Hyden 570; T. Maupins 229-569; A. Rester 569; T. Williams 568; E. Torres 566; M. Conchola 560; R. Gutierrez 558; T. Bennett 557; A. Thompson 233-0557; J. Talbott 556; B. Bonewald 228-555; S. Snow 554; J. Cano 551; L. Conner 551; E. Park 550; M. McDonald 229-549; M. Shows 233-549; S. Church 231;C. Strickland 230; S. Turek 225;
