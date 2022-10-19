The Thursday Sundowners League was the hot league this past week with three bowlers breaking the 700 mark. Jacob Silgero was able to Slip by Joey Matson for the weekly top series with only one open in the three game set, with both rolling 24 strikes.
Jacob posted individual games of 235, 279, and 213 for a 727 total with a 10 pin spare in the 8th frame stopping his string in the second game. His only open frame came in the 3rd frame of the last game when he tugged the ball in and left a nose split. He also added a 649 series in Monday Mixed competition.
Joey Matson started league play with a 247 game and then ran into trouble by leaving the 6-8 and 7-9 splits to start the second game. He was able to recover and string five strikes before a 6 pin count split in the 10th hurt his game and he finished with a 199. He was back on target for his final game with a double a 10 pin spare and then stringing 8 strikes and a 9 pin fill ball for a 278 game and 724 series and second high.
Tom Crowe was the third bowler to break the 700 mark by producing individual games of 248, 220, and 234 for a 702 set. The Super Senior also posted a 245-677 series for second high in Monday Mixed competition. He rolled 23 strikes in each league.
Aaron Rolette was the top man on Monday night with a 679 total.
Other bowlers breaking the 650-250 mark were Danny Reissig (256-690), Rob Lyman (676), T.J. Mooney (267-674/650), Ryan Marques (256-674), Matthew Flores (268-671), Nick Picard (668), Drake Hale (251-667), Wyatt Klekar (254-658), Mark Gshwind (657), Mike Stacy (259-652), Bruce Hammack (267-651), Mark Svatek (267), Justin Shoup (257), and Trey Miller (256).
Samantha Wharton was the high for the women during Sundowners action. She had one open and one double in each of her first two games for scores of 196. She was able to string two turkeys in between two single pin misses and a split open to finish with a final game of 203 for a 595 series.
Kayla Shaffer led the Monday Mixed League with a 226-585 for the second high total. Pat Robles posted a nice 213-562.
OVER THE HILL 1ST GREAT BALLS OF FIRE Women: B.J. Mathiews 478; D. Schroeder 462; I. Garcia 462; J. Lambrecht 457; D. Peters 452; Men: A. Garcia 224-603; W. Wood 235-592; D. Smith 205-578; E. Smith 220-561; MONDAY MIXED 1ST (3 way tie) GLORY BOWL, OH DAMM ITT!, and TEAM 3 Women: K. Shaffer 226-585; S. Guinn 511; Men: A. Rolette 238-679; T. Crowe 245-677; T.J. Mooney 267-674; N. Picard 234-668; W. Klekar 254-658; M. Gshwind 247-657; J. Silgero 224-649; J. Smith 225-644; D. Sweet 641; D. Matthews 225-635; M. Stacy 236-631; R. Fisseler 232-624; J. Maupins 246-622; K. Schupbach 242-622; R. Lyman 248-613; M. Svatek 607; A. Perez 605; J. Matson 603; D. Richards 225-603; M. Flores 237-601; J. Jimenez 601; T. Miller 234-592; L. Hall 235-590; C. Diaz 589; G. Hatter Sr 248-584; J. Benavides 225-583; C. Reeves 581; J. Shoup 225-579; W. Wood 578; JP Reyna 574; M. Brown 234-571; L. Caballero 225-570; G. Brooks 569; J. Pennell 564; B. Tesch 562; J. Pesi 561; B. Mayfield 559; K. Hengst 557; D. Knowlan 229-555; THURSDAY NIGHT SUNDOWNERS 1ST KNUCKLES DEEP Women: S. Wharton 203-595; P. Robles 213-562; D. Kern 532; J. McNary 205-523; K. Garcia 200-505; Men: J. Silgero 279-727; J. Matson 278-724; T. Crowe 248-702; D. Reissig 256-690; R. Lyman 244-676; R. Marques 356-674; M. Flores 268-671; D. Hale 251-667; M. Stacy 259-652; B. Hammack 267-651; T.J. Mooney 225-650; M. Brown 646; T. Miller 256-645; D. Matthews 637; M. Conchola 242-635; J. Shoup 257-623; A. Rolette 618; L. Conner 618; W. Wood 232-617; S. Zeplin 235-613; W. Klekar 612; B. Asby 612 C. Reeves 611; D. Knowlan 610; M. Svatek 267-607; J. Tweedle 226-607; A. Adames 602; JP Reyna 599; R. Silgero 229-693; S. Kocian 592; J. Cano 581; D. Sweet 578; L. Hall 236-573; J. Guerra 573; M. Unger 572; X. Wilson 572; T. Bennett 571; R. Mejia 567; JD Villalobos 229-558; F. Boedeker 233-557; H. Tesch 553; M. Gshwind 552; J. Martinez 233; J. Pesi 232; H. Hernandez 226; CAPTAIN’S (No Tap) 1st DETAR BABES Women: J. Lambrecht 224-604; C. Goode 212;
BUMPERS 1ST TEAM 3 Boys: N. Payne 110-196; K. Martinez 97-181; YOUTH 1ST TEAM 8 Girls: L. Rivera 200-464; R. Shoup 148-418; A. Olson 125-345; Boys: T. Zuber 213-515; G. Benavides 216-515; E. Dunn 211-504;