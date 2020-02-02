Jacob Silgero was in control of last week’s high scores by posting the top two 700’s in Monday Mixed and Sundowners League play.
He opened the Monday session with the first seven strikes before an 8 pin count and nine out stopped his string. He ended the game with four strikes to give him a 266 game. Jacob added games of 238 and 224 to end with a 728 total. Being very competitive, he wanted to make sure he out scored his brother Matthew, who had finished with a 713 in the same league.
On Thursday night he started with the first 10 strikes before he left the four pin and the spare left him with a 289 game. His last two games were 248 and 200 for a week high 737 series. The 26-year old man has upped his game tremendously since he started bowling in 2011.
Compared to previous years, Steve Zeplin’s bowling average is lower but last Thursday night he improved on it with a great 300 middle game to help with a 684 series. This was Zeplin’ s second 300 game with his first one being in 2003.
Other bowlers breaking the 700 mark were Matthew Flores 234, 242, 237-713, David Matthews 254, 232, 224-710, Gary Hatter Jr. 258, 194, 254-706; Breaking the 250-650 mark were Steve Zeplin (300-684), Cody Hammack (265-684), Steve Dickinson (266-681), Rene Silgero (667), Nick Picard (665), Michael Conchola (259-653), DoLee Knowlan (662), Rob Lyman (660), Tom Crowe (267-658), Mark Mize (266), and Brandon Olson (254).
Niki Visconti was the high woman bowler for the week in a set posted during Monday Mixed action. She rolled a 218 high game which contributed towards a 599 total.
JoAnna McNary was second high with a 228-576 in the same league.
A reminder of the VUSBC Annual Meeting and the Mixed Baker Doubles Tournament to be held on February 22 at the Century Lanes. A change from last year is that the annual meeting will start at 10:00 am and the tournament will start competition after the meeting is adjourned. The tournament entry deadline is 9:30am and tournament bowlers are required to attend the meeting. Any current VUSBC members can attend the meeting to vote on by-law changes and have input on the path forward of the local association.
The Spring Youth League will begin on Feb. 29th at 1 pm. Ages 5-8 will bowl two games with bumpers and ages 9-17 will bowl three regular sanctioned games. Contact Century Lanes at 361-576-1166 for more information.
It is with regret that I note of two former Victoria League bowlers having passed away recently.
One is Bonnie Brannan who competed in the Fireball League at the Victoria Lanes in the 1970’s and the second one being Doris Shaw. Shaw won several city tournaments titles, among them the coveted Victoria Women’s City Championship in 1974 and 1982. She was inducted into the VUSBC Hall of Fame in 2011. My condolence and sympathy to the families on their loss of a dear one.
On the PBA Tour, Sean Rash won his 15th PBA title by defeating top seed Ryan Ciminelli 289-234 in the PBA Oklahoma Open. Rash won it the hard way by climbing the step-ladder finals from the 5th seed. He defeated Packy Hanrahn 226-202, Jesper Svensson 235-220, and Brad Miller 279-189 to reach the title match.
Fox will televise the PBA Tournament of Champions on Feb 9 at 4 pm local time and the PBA Players Championship Feb 15 on FS1 at 4:30 pm. These are the first two Major tournaments of the season.
WILD TURKEY 1ST 3W- C = X Women: K. Kuecker 517; C. Wilson 506; R. Wortham 213; Men: M. Wortham 559; R. Rodriguez 548; J. Matrtinez 221-543; OVER THE HILL 1ST SENIORS Women: G. Walker 175-494; D. Cooley 465; C. Wilson 462; N. Smith 188-455; L. Alex 175; B. Schmidt 169; M. Farias 169; Men: D. Flores 210-539; A. Garcia 530; M. Mathieu 506; M. Almendarez 506; L. Helms 503; MONDAY MIXED 1ST RANDY’S RAIDERS Women: N. Visconti 218-599; J. McNary 228-576; Men: J. Silgero 266-728;
M. Flores 242-713; D. Matthews 254-710; G. Hatter Jr. 258-706; R. Silgero 234-667; D. Knowlan 227-662; R. Lyman 248-660; T. Crowe 267-658; R. Marques 228-643; J. Rhymer 640; B. Olson 254-632; M. Svatek 235-628; M. Banda 239-615; J. Matson 611; A. Rolette 586; B. Simmons 246-584; N. Picard 572; M. Redding 570; K. Schupbach 569; H. Bellanger 568; E. Smith 234-565; B. Redding 562; D. Padgett 562; G. Hatter Sr. 559; CAPTAIN’S 1ST GOLDEN GIRLS Women: G. Walker 188-508; D. Fitzgerald 444; B. Mathiews 442; SUNDOWNER 1ST (tie) STIR THE POT and KING PINS Women: S. Wharton 555; C. Speer 202-547; L. Hammack 214-542; J. Reyna 215-537; P. Robles 217-533; I. Caballero 525; L. Vesely 201-522; J. Sims 515; Men: J. Silgero 289-737; S. Zeplin 300-684; C. Hammack 265-684; S. Dickinson 266-681; N. Picard 231-665; M. Conchola 259-653; T. Crowe 648; J. Tweedle 646; S. Kocian 241-646; T.J. Mooney 642; R. Marques 229-642; J. Mitchell 233-638; M. Stacy 633; J. Cano 225-632; T. Williams 226-632; M. Mize 266-631; K. Stasny 229-630; G. Mason 226-626; R. Lyman 621; M. Flores 237-618; M. Michalec 226-617; M. Svatek 246-606; D. Knowlan 605; P. Visconti 605; J. Matson 234-604; M. Unger 231-600; B. Bonewald 597; L. Hall 596; M. McDonald 593; L. Fuhrman 592; G. Brooks 591; D. Reissig 587; G. Hatter Sr. 586; A. Rolette 585; D. Matthews 234-584; R. Silgero 570; W. Jackson 567; A. Rester 565; L. Helms 226-560; C. Rau 560; B. Marques 227.
