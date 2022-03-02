Jacob Silgero was on target during the Monday Mixed League to claim the high series for the week with individual games of 227, 249, and 258 for a 734 series to his credit.
After starting the first game with four strikes in a row, four 10 pin leaves with one miss in five frames stopped his momentum.
His last two games were clean as he rolled 27 strikes and nine 9 pin counts to finish the night. Jacob felt that the last game could have been better but two non-strike frames in the 4th and 7th stopped his string.
Overall with a big strike night he felt a lot more comfortable with the lane condition on Monday.
Two other bowlers also enjoyed Monday’s action with David Matthews and T.J. Mooney also breaking the 700 mark with both hammering out 25 strikes for the three games. Matthews had a yo yo series with individual games of 214, 280, and 214 to total 708 for the night.
After starting the second game with a strike, a pesky 4 pin failed to go down before he went to the wall with a 10 bagger for his big game. His third game was clean but the lane conditions changed and he did not have the ball reaction to the pocket. Dave also rolled a 679 set on Thursday night.
Mooney had a great start with two clean games of 255 and 256 before a split and two more misses dropped his third game to a 194 for a 705 total. T.J. had posted a 665 set on Thursday night.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Mike Stacy who led the Sundowners League with a 257 high game contributing towards a 696. Tom Crowe (674), Mark Redding (661), Glenn Mason (267), Woody Wood (265), Drake Hale (257), and Matthew Flores (256).
Even though it was a no-tap league, Cody Hammack also had a great set of 300, 300, 300 for a 900 perfection. For the readers that do not know, in a no-tap league a nine pin count on the first ball counts as a strike.
Sharon Guinn also enjoyed Monday’s action with games of 194, 226, and 167 totaling a 587 pinfall.
Terri Mason with 536 was second high.
England’s Dom Barrett became the 8th bowler to win the PBA triple crown, which consists of the PBA World Championship, U.S Open, and the Tournament of Champions.
He defeated top seed Kris Prather during last Sunday’s KIA PBA TOC telecast.
Prather was looking for his second TOC in three years but it was not to be. After Prather missed a 3-6-10 spare in the 6th frame Barrett converted a critical 1-2-4-8-10 spare in the same frame to maintain his lead and win by 210-189 margin.
In the opening match, Houston’s Shawn Maldonado defeated Tommy Jones to advance. Both bowlers were bowling well until Maldonado missed the 10 pin in the ninth frame and Jones missed the 7 pin in the 10th to finish with a 216.
Needing a mark in the 10th frame Shawn left the 2-8-10 and totaled 9 for the frame and a 216 tie. In a one ball roll-off Jones left the 2-8-10 for a seven and then Maldonado left the 2-8 barely tripping the 10 for the win.
He then defeated Sean Rash 212-187 after Rash split in the 4th, 5th, and 8th frames to advance against 2 seed Barrett. Barrett started with the front seven strikes and won 279-201.
The win gave Barrett his third Major title and a big $100,000 paycheck.
During the Tournament of Champions week, Wes Malott was unanimously inducted into the PBA Hall of Fame.
Wes was partners with Gary Robinson in the Strike-A-Lot Pro shop in Austin until two years ago.
Malott drilled bowling balls for several Victoria bowlers before moving to Ft. Wayne, Indiana, to operate MVP Lanes and Malott’s Bowlers Den Pro Shop. His tour nickname was “The Big Nasty” not for his personality but for the way his strike ball demolished the pins. He is really a nice guy.
The Guaranteed Rate PBA World Series of Bowling XIII starts Friday with the finals being telecast on FS1 at 11:00 am local time.
WILD TURKEY 1ST 3W + L = X Women: K. Kuecker 528; Men: M. Stacy 232-609; R. Lyman 579; P. Visconti 556; B. Fisseller 553; R. Rodriguez 548; OVER THE HILL 1ST WHY NOTS? Women: B.J. Mathiews 489; W. Klacman 430; L. Gonzalez 430; Men: M. Almendarez 504; B. Korczynski 203; MONDAY MIXED 1ST (tie) HALL OF FAMERS and TEAM 10 Women: S. Guinn 226-587; J. Reyna 200-533; Men: J. Silgero 258-734; D. Matthews 280-708; T.J. Mooney 256-705; T. Crowe 241-674; M. Redding 243-661; K. Smith 233-635; K. Schupbach 225-630; T. Bennett 235-628; R. Marques 234-627; J. Matson 621; J. Martinez 246-605; D. Hale 599; M. Conchola 225-598; M. Stacy 238-590; J. Shoup 587; D. Loya 582; M. Flores 577; D. Tamm 577; M. Gshwind 226-574; C. reeves 572; D. Richards 570; R. Silgero 568;J. Smith 568; J. Benavides 564; G. Hatter Sr 563;l W. Wood 560; C. Diaz 557; M. Mathieu 550; B. Miller 550; SUNDOWNERS 1ST BEACH BUMS Women: T. Mason 536; L. Hammack 526; I. Caballero 507; Men:M. Stacy 257-696; D. Matthews 247-679; T.J. Mooney 247-665; R. Lyman 224-638; T. Bennett 226-626; G. Mason 267-626; C. Hammack 246-625; M. Unger 622; M. Flores 604; D. Hale 257-600; R. Silgero 593; W. Wood 265-593; J. Matson 591; D. Knowlan 588; S. Zeplin 231-580; J. Silgero 578; N. DeLaGarza 577; J. Shoup 573; H. Hernandez 571; M. Svatek 568; L. Hall 565; P. Visconti 558; S. Kocian 558; J. Tweedle 557; N. Picard 555; J. Blount 553; R. Marques 226-549; CAPTAIN NO-TAP 1ST GOLDEN GIRLS Women: C. Wilson 265-644; L. Gonzalez 513; FRIDAY NO-TAP 1ST (American) THAT ALL WE NEED (National) ALL VETS Women: L. Hammack 246-673; Men: C. Hammack 300-900; W. Klecar 275-696; D. Hale 265-691; J. Robles 682; J. Benavides 667;
SPRING BUMPERS 1ST TEAM 3 Girls: S. Harris 76-135; Boys: J. Garza 113-193; B. Mann 95-171; J. Snow 88-166; SATURDAY YOUTH 1ST TEAM 2 Girls: R. Shoup 188-453; L. Rivera 128-328; A. Olson 124-303; Boys: E. Dunn 160-441; J. Pennell 157-432; C. Koliba 169-429; M. Rangel 156-411;
