Jacob Silgero finished the Monday Mixed League with a six bagger to pass teammate Michael Conchola for the high series. Jacob rolled individual games of 233, 247 and 259 to total 739 for the night. A solid 8 pin leave in the second frame and a four pin in the 6th frame were the only none strikes in the game.
He had been struggling to score good on Monday night but after scoring well in a tournament in Tomball and discussing his game with fellow bowler Tom Crowe, he feels more confident in his game. Overall he had 26 strikes in the set and one split open frame.
Conchola opened league play with a strike and spare before stringing 10 strikes for an outstanding 280 game. After starting the second game with a double, he finished with a 224 game. Nine pins counts in the third game hurt his score and he rolled a 219 for 723 series and second high. He rolled 27 strikes with no open frames in the set.
Rob Lyman was high in the Sundowners League with individual games of 245, 258 and 213 contributing towards a 716 and third high for the week. After starting the third game with four 9 pin counts, he switched to a different ball and rolled six strikes in the last six frames. Two 10 pin misses hurt his last game and total score. A fourth bowler to break the 700 mark was Cody Hammack who pre bowled the Sundowners League and posted individual games of 224 235, and 241 for an even 700 series with no open frames.
DoLee Knowlan had a great week on the lanes with a 278-693 during Sundowners’ competition and 255-698 during Monday Mixed. A total of four open frames, which included 3 splits hurt his chance for the top score.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were David Matthews (680), TJ Mooney (661), Sterling Kocian (257-655), Steve Dickinson (264), Gary Hatter Jr. (257), Tom Crowe (255) and Glenn Mason (255).
Joanna McNary was high for the women during Sundowners League play. She rolled a 197 high which contributed towards a 560 total.
Lori Hammack posted a 208-542 in the same league for second high.
The Century Lanes hosted the Tx Riviera Holiday Classic Mixed Tournament last Saturday with 27 teams competing. The tournament winner was STRIKE R US from Houston with a winning score of 4,364. Team members were Sedrick Schannon, Shonda Stevens, Justin Christian, Terrence Hunt, and Raashon Evans.
Finishing 2nd through 5th in the money were Bowling Stones (Corpus Christi) 4,281, Team Cabanski 4,273 (San Antonio), Somewhat CCUSBC 4,216 (Corpus Christi) and Killer Bees 4,208 (Corpus Christi). Four Victoria teams competed in the tournament finishing 8th, 9th, 10th and 16th.
The top five individual scratch series for the men were Courtney Rhodes 290-1,000, Darrick Buckalew 266-924, Chris Salas 258-922, Paul Marek 278-913, Jacob Silgero 883; Cody Hammack rolled a nice 259 game. The top women’s scratch were Crystal Smith 247-797, Christina Barber 258-733, Dana Maureschat 735, Tiffanne Murphy 733.
OVER THE HILL 1ST HERE 4 THE BEER Women: D. Cooley 477; B. Mathiews 474; B. Long 472; Men: R. Estrada 202-540; B. Bomba 506; MONDAY MIXED 1ST GLORY BOWL Women: S. Guinn 204-529; L. Diaz 508; Men: J. Silgero 259-739; M. Conchola 280-723; D. Knowlan 255-698; G. Hatter Jr. 257-647; K. Smith 234-645; M. Flores 237-634; J. Maupins 243-627; D. Matthews 227-622; T. Crowe 621; J. Pennell 236-605; P. Visconti 601; M. Stacy 238-599; L. Hall 227-597; D. Hale 597; W. Wood 225-595; K. Schupbach 246-593; J. Martinez 590; N. Picard 588; L. Malina 573; T. Miller 567; R. Marques 566; R. Lyman 564; V. Merkel 562; B. Tesch 551; T. Blanton 235-551; SUNDOWNERS 1ST OH DAMMM IT Women: J. McNary 197-560; L. Hammack 208-542; R. Wortham 523; J. Reyna 205-514; O. Jackson 500; Men: R. Lyman 258-716; C. Hammack 241-700; D. Knowlan 278-593; D. Matthews 245-680; TY Mooney 226-661; S. Kocian 257-655; J. Silgero 227-637; S. Dickinson 264-636; T. Crowe 255-633; M. Conchola 246-632; S. Zeplin 249-625; G. Mason 255-622; D. Reissig 619; L. Hall 235-615; J. Shoup 608; P. Chrisco 607; H. Hernandez 607; B. Marques 592; N. Picard 237-589; D. Hale 583; T. Williams 225-582; JD Villalobos 575; JP Reyna 225-568; J. Tweedle 231-566; C. Hoff 565; R. Mejia 562; J. Matson 556; F. Boedeker 231-549; J. Hernandez Sr. 235; CAPTAIN’S NOT TAP 1ST ALLEY GOOFS Women: B. Long 213-577; B. Mathiews 212-533; D. Fitzgerald 530; J. Lambrecht 212.
