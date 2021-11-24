During the Monday Mixed League Jacob Silgero edged by Cody Hammack for the top weekly Honors.
Jacob’s first two games in league competition were individuals of 216 with the first game accomplished with no open frames. In the second, two split opens marred his game but a late string of six strikes brought his game up. He finished with a 247 game with no opens to contributed towards this weeks’ high 679 total.
Cody Hammack had pre-bowled last weeks’ Sundowners’ competition and after a slow start with a 173 game, he found a good rhythm to roll games of 279 and 225 to finish with a 677 series. A four pin spare in the fifth frame of the second game prevented a 300 perfecto.
Rob Lyman rolled the second top score in the Monday Mixed and Sundowners with Monday being his high score. He posted individual of 192, 213 and a final game of 267 to total 672. Four open frames in the set hurt his score. In Sundowners’ action he rolled games of 207, 245 and 214 for a 666 total. He also posted a 246-636 in the Wild Turkey League.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Patrick Visconti (662/255), Jonathan Martinez (653), Matthew Flores (652), Woody Wood (651), TJ Mooney (259-650), Miles Michalec (256) and Anthony Adames (253). Senior bowler Bob Korczynski rolled a nice 245 high gamein the Over The Hill competition.
Lori Hammack led the women bowlers this past week with a 199 high game contributing towards a 586 in Monday Mixed action.
Victoria USBC Association manager Trudy Wortham is looking for some missing old bowling yearbooks to transcribe to the VUSBC history. The yearbooks are from the Victoria Bowling Assn, the Victoria Women’s Bowling Assn, and the Victoria USBC Assn. If anyone has old yearbooks contact her at 361-648-0509 to see if you have a copy of the missing years, it would be appreciated.
The PBA will announce the winner of its 2021 Player of the Year award in December. Two of the seven nominees are from Texas, Anthony Simonsen (Little Elm) and Shawn Maldonado (Houston). The favorite is Kyle Troup. The PWBA has named its 2021 Player of the year in Bryanna Cote, a 35 year old right hander from Tucson, Az.
WILD TURKEY 1 ST BACK IN THE DAY Women: R. Wortham 427; C. Wilson 427; Men: P. Visconti 235-662; M. Stacy 235-648; R. Lyman 246-636; M. Wortham 242-634; B. fisseler 578; J. Mitchell 531; OVER THE HILL 1 ST (tie) AW SHUCKS and HERE 4 THE BEER Women: C. Wilson 472; B. Mathiews 465; Men: B. Korczynski 245-566; J. Mitchell 206-538; MONDAY MIXED 1 ST OH DAMM ITTT l. Hammack 199-586; S. Guinn 499; Men: J. Silgero 247-679; R. Lyman 267-672; J. Martinez 230-653; W. Wood 243-651; T.J. Mooney 259-650; D. Knowlan 243-640; D. Richards 235-628; D. Matthews 623; K. Schupbach 226-623; T. Thormahlen 613; K. Hengst 609; B. Simmons 234-606; G. Hatter Jr. 604; J. Pennell 246-591; E. Smith 583; B. Bonewald 580; N. Picard 579; W. Hendrix 579; L. Hall 570; R. Mabe 229-561; X. Wilson 560; M. Flores 559; R. Marques 554; SUNDOWNERS 1 ST OH DAMMM IT Women: J. Reyna 519; O. Jackson 200-506; T. Wortham 200; Men: C. Hammack 279-677; R. Lyman 245-666; M. Flores 230-652; J. Tweedle 231-648; A. Adames 253-641; P. Visconti 255-632; T. Crowe 227-628; D. Matthews 626; M. Michalec 256-624; R. Mejia 242-621; M. Unger 611; D. Knowlan 611; J. Shoup 235-602; J. Silgero 225-600; S. Dickinson 245-600; A. Rester 598; S. Snow 594; P. Chrisco 224-594; M. Stacy 229-590; M. Hernandez 589; C. reeves 585; N. Picard 583; W. Wood 578; G. Mason 578; JP Reyna 568; M. Conchola 564; H. Hernandez 245-563; JD Villalobos 237; CAPTAIN’S NO-TAP 1 ST GOLDEN GIRLS Women: L. Gonzales 210-552; N. Anderson 248-531; C. Wilson 223-526; Fall bumpers 1 st TEAM 4 Girls: L. Do 81-157; M. Leur 62-115; Boys: J. Snow 95-172; T. Do 93-160; B. Mann 83-149; FALL YOUTH 1 ST TEAM 4 Girls: M. Garcia 94-259; L. Rivera 242; Boys: T. Zuber 174-450; K. Hodge 136-374; M. Rangel 134-370; J. Pennell 140-344;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.