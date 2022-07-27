Jacob Silgero was able to nab the weekly high series honors over DoLee Knowlan by rolling three clean games during Rolling Thunder League play. They each had a different approach to reach the 700 mark with their consistency.
After struggling for the last few weeks with consistency, Jacob decided to use a less aggressive ball and play a straighter line. He opened league play with six strikes before a 10-pin spare stopped his string. With a strike and three nine pin counts to finish the game with 247, he decided to move inside with a stronger ball and take advantage of the ball track he had created. He rolled eight strikes in the game for another 247. In the third game several corner pin leaves prevented strike strings and he finished with a 223 game. Overall he rolled 22 strikes without an open frame for a 717 total.
DoLee said he is still learning how to play the lanes since the change from wood to synthetic surface. Last Sunday he gathered his ball arsenal and bowled one game with each one to try and determine which gave him more consistency and pin action. While the lane dressing is different from open play to league play, he was able to choose one that gave him confidence. Thursday night, Knowlan was able to roll individual games of 254, 216, and 234 for the second high 704 series. He hammered the pins for 24 strikes with a single pin miss in the second game and a split open in the third game hurting his total.
Other bowlers reaching the 250-650 mark were Scott Snow (259-691), Mike Stacy (253-684), Justin Shoup (257-683), Pat Visconti (266-676), Cody Hammack (257-668), W. Wood (667), Rene Silgero (663), Aaron Rolette (662), Matthew Flores (657), James Smith (654), Robert Mejia (268), and Dave Matthews (257).
Lori Hammack rolled the high scratch for the women with a 522 high game.
Jacob Silgero posted the Funtappers (No Tap) League high score with a 279-741. Rob Lyman rolled the second high total with a 300 game helping towards a 738; Hillary Ramos was high for the ladies with a 246-666.
The final prize lists have been posted on the Texasbowling.com website for the Women’s State Championships and the State Youth Tournaments. Area bowlers cashing in the Women’s Tournament were Div 4 Doubles event: 11th place Lacey Knesek and Jessica Fucik (BayCity-El Campo USBC) with a score of 1,326. Singles: Div. 5 eighth place Macey Knesek (BC-EC USBC) 727 series. 17th place Pat Bomba (VUSBC) 712 series. Local bowler Pauline Janak was 7 pins short in cashing in Div 5 All Events.
Winning Scholarship money in the Youth State Tournament were Century Lanes #3 (2,669) sixth place Div. 3 Team. Team members were Kooper Hodge, Jacob Shoup, Jordan Pennell, and Michael Rangel. Div 5 Singles 12th place Evann Dunn with 723. Leyla Rivera scored a 754 for a second place finish in Girls Div. 6 singles.
Congratulations to all the winners and better scoring next year to all.
It is with sorrow that I note the passing of another former local league bowler. Bernice Kutach and Don Krueger bowled in one of the first Fall Leagues at the Palace Lanes in 1958. The Palace Lanes were built by DW Marshall Construction Co and since they both worked for the construction company, I suspect that is how they were introduced to bowling. I worked at the Palace in the summer of 1958 and I remember Don and Bernice as a nice couple that enjoyed bowling. I moved to Brownsville in January of 1959 so I don’t know how many more seasons Bernice bowled. According to her obituary she and Don married in 1960 and she continued to enjoy bowling. I extend my sympathy and sorrow to the Krueger family.
ROLLING THUNDER 1ST GREEN TEA Women: L. Hammack 522; L. Diaz 512; Men: J. Silgero 247-717; D. Knowlan 254-704; S. Snow 259-691; M. Stacy 253-684; P. Visconti 266-676; C. Hammack 257-668; W. Wood 246-667; R. Silgero 234-663; A. Rolette 235-662; M. Flores 242-657; J. Smith 245-654; D. Matthews 257-645; B. Hammack 233-645; L. Conner 230-641; A. Rester 235-639; T.J. Mooney 225-632; C. Reeves 236-632; E. Yeager 234-628; R. Mejia 268-624; W. Kleker 619; J. Cano 608; R. Lyman 247-602; M. Svatek 600; J. Shoup 241-591; G. Verduzco 243-587; T. Bennett 583; J.Martinez 581; J. Chapman 580; S. Kocian 578; R. Barnette 232-586; S. Dickinson 233-575; M. Micchalec 574; JJ Jimenez 571; J. Bryant 570; J. Matson 570;E. Gaona 236; J. Meyer 235; C. Diaz 225; YOUNG AND RESTLESS 1ST SPLIT HAPPENS Girls: R. Shoup 160-400; Boys: J. Pennell 170-463; T. Zuber 158-449; E. dunn 161-442; K. Hodge 158-406; D. Corpus 155; Men: J. Shoup 257-683; J. Pennell 200; FUNTAPPERS (No Tap) 1st KNUCKLES DEEP Women: H. Ramos 246-666; L. Hammack 233-624; Men: J. Silgero 279-741; R. Lyman 300-738; B. Hammack 279-731; D. Matthews 269-730; F. Suniga 278-726; N. Picard 264-722; A. Rester 254-671;
