There was a close battle for the weekly scoring honors this week with Jacob Silgero slipping by Mike Unger by 5 pins. Both bowlers posted their score in Sundowner competition with each bowler having two open frames in the three game set. Silgero rolled individual games of 220, 277 and 232 for a 729 high. He started the second game with a turkey before a high hit in the fourth frame resulted in an 8 pin spare, after which he added a 7 bagger and 9 for his high game. Unger’s games were 234, 225 and 265 for a 724 total. Two nine pin spares in the fourth and fifth frames of the third game prevented him from a higher score. Silgero rolled 24 strikes to Unger’s 23.
Rob Lyman rolled the third high series with consistent games of 234, 224 and 237 for a 695 set and third high during Sunday’s Wild Turkey League. He also posted a 659 set in Monday Mixed action. Mark Redding led the Monday Mixed competition with a 243 high game contributing toward a 661 series.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Mike Wortham (658), Mike Stacy (654) and Johnny Rangel (266). For the second consecutive week, the Sundowners League has been able to produce the top scores.
There was a close race for the women’s top score in Sundowners’ play. Samantha Wharton led with a 545, Ida Caballero was second with 542 and Christine Speer posted a 541.
Along with a VUSBC City Tournament open forum on October 16th at 1:30 p.m., a Blind Draw Bracket Doubles tournament will be held at 3 p.m. on the same day. The forum is to solicit input on the best way to promote the VUSBC Open and Women’s City Tournament. Entry forms for the doubles tournament are available at the Century front desk.
Another former league bowler has passed away in the death of Richard Thompson on Sept. 20 at the age of 71. Richard lived and bowled in Port Lavaca but also competed in the Red River League at the Woodlawn Center and then later the Century Lanes for many years. He was a good competitor in a strong Red River League team. My condolence and sympathy to the Thompson family on his passing.
WILD TURKEY 1ST (tie) 3W+L= X and BACK IN THE DAY Women: T. Wortham 492; C. Wilson 485; Men: R. Lyman 237-695; M. Wortham 236-658; M. Stacy 632; P. Visconti 568; OVER THE HILL 1ST BACK IN THE DAY Women: B. Mathiews 474; C. Wilson 425; Men: R. Estrada 496; B. Bomba 491; MONDAY MIXED 1ST MISFITS Women: L. Hammack 514; Men: M. Redding 243-661; R. Lyman 234-659; G. Hatter Jr. 245-623; D. Knowlan 619; W. Hendrix 232-619; R. Marques 237-610; M. Flores 227-606; M. Gshwind 236-596; A. Rester 594; J. Rangel 266-585; B. Bonewald 225-584; K. Schupbach 583; D. Tamm 581; B. Simmons 224-580; E. Smith 579; J. Martinez 576; B. Redding 230-575; T. Thormahlen 575; X. Wilson 573; B. Miller 572; T. Crowe 568; M. Mathieu 566; W. Wood 566; B. Tesch 565; J. Pennell 563; T.J. Mooney 562; T. Williams 236-559; D. Matthews 556; P. Visconti 554; D. Hale 551; SUNDOWNERS 1ST TEAM 3 Women: S. Wharton 545; I. Caballero 542; C. Speer 200-541; T. Wortham 533; O. Jackson 532; C. Nelson 501; H. Ramos 500; Men: J. Silgero 277-729; M. Unger 265-724; M. Stacy 238-654; D. Knowlan 233-633; M. Svatek 231-624; D. Matthews 235-614; M. Michalec 225-602; S. Dickinson 231-602; S. Kocian 601; R. Mejia 594; J. Bryant 581; M. Mize 576; L. Conner 573; D. Reissig 570; J. Matson 570; S. Snow 565; B. Marques 559; S. Zeplin 557; J. Shoup 557; R. Marques 557; R. Lyman 556; M. Hernandez 553; M. Gschwqind 552; J. Longoria 551; D. Loya 550; M. Brown 225; CAPTAIN’S NO TAP Women: D. Cooley 230-517; C. Goode 217-516; B. Long 211; FALL YOUTH 1ST TEAM 6 Girls: R. Shoup 118-320; M. Rangel 156-390; Boys: P. Gonzales 168-400; M. Rangel 156-390; FALL BUMPERS 1ST TEAM 2 Girl: L. Do 85-150; Boys: T. Do 98-194; J. Garza 96-183; B. Mann 94-153.
