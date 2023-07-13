Jacob Silgero battled his way to the high series with good spare shooting. After starting the Rolling Thunder League with the front six strikes, he was unable to connect two strikes and he finished with a nice 247 game.
He had a split open to start the second game and recovered for a four bagger through the sixth frame to finish with a 216 individual. The third game he started with a turkey and then had an open frame but was unable to double the last six frames to end with a 200 for a 663 series.
In my conversation with Jacob, I asked him why he thought the scores have been low the last three weeks. He said, “In my case I was rolling the ball good, but the backend was unpredictable, leaving different pins to prevent consistent strike carry.”
The only other bowler to break the 250-650 mark was Eric Yeager with a nice 256 high game.
Alyssa Adames was high for the ladies with a 528 series.
Rob Lyman is still scoring very well in the Funtappers (No Tap) League. He rolled individual games of 278, 287, 297 for a 862 total. Jacob Benavides was second high with a 252, 271, 275 for 798. Kim Kuecker led the women with games of 244, 209, 234 and a 687 total.
Results from 45th annual Victoria Latin Bowlers Club Tournament
32 men’s teams and 32 women’s teams battled for the VLBC Championship this past weekend at the Century Lanes.
The Women’s event finished their six game competition first with "Team Diva" from San Marcos winning the title with a score of 5,935 pins. The team members were Mandy Auld, Sylvia Guerra, Alicia Jones, Chris Onofre, and Denise Barrett.
Two local teams tied for second and third place money. “Here To Win It” with team members Judy Reyna, Iris Sanchez, Alyssa Adames, Kim Adames, Clara Jobe and team “Correy Y Seva” with members Pat Robles, Mary Carnes, Joanna McNary, Samantha Wharton and Christine Speer scored 5,839 pins.
Close behind was “Kelsi’s B’s” from San Antonio with a score of 5,835. "NDO Ladies" with 5,807 and "Last Minute Hookers" with 5,803 claimed fifth and sixth place money.
Ginger Ollison from Houston won the Ladies Tournament Championship with a score of 1,343.
In the Men’s division, team “NDO Got The Kill,” from Houston, with a score of 6,307 ran away with the team title. Members were Omar Arnett, Eric Traylor, Jared Thompson, Leroy Ngo, and Dylan Subrato. “Team Capra” (Houston) with 6,044 placed second and “900 Global” (San Antonio) placed third with 6,043.
A local team, “Jacob’s Ladder" won fourth place money with a score of 5,935. Members were Silgero, Rob Lyman, Paul Smith, David Matthews, Anthony Adames. Placing fifth with a score of 5,933 was “Paezzzzz” and sixth place money went to “MOB” with a score of 5,898.
Eric Traylor claimed the Men’s Tournament Championship with a score of 1,363. Traylor has won the title several times. Congratulations to all the winners, especially our local bowlers.
It is with sorrow that I note the passing of Robert (Bob) Korczynski on July 5 at age of 78. I met Bob in the 1970’s when we both worked for the local DuPont plant. Bob started league competition in the DuPont League at the Palace Lanes during the 1974-75 season and continued to compete in other leagues throughout the years.
I enjoyed competing against Bob and his team this past season in the Over the Hill league. He bowled in several USBC National Tournaments including some other tournaments in Las Vegas. He competed in Las Vegas a week before his passing. He was also a vice president in the Victoria Men’s Bowling Association in the early 1990’s. My deepest condolences and sympathy go out to his family. He will be missed.
ROLLING THUNDER 1ST TEAM 4 Women: A. Adames 191-528. Men: J. Silgero 247-663; S. Dickinson 635; R. Mason 235-627; J. Shoup 227-623; J. Maupins 617;C. Salas 615; J. Walden 611; W. Wood 607; T.J. Mooney 596; R. Lyman 595; G. Hatter Jr. 226-594; C. Hammack 224-591; M. Stacy 590; D. Matthews 226-587; B. Shaffer 583; R. Mejia 578; M. Brown 577; J. Hernandez Sr. 577; J. Martinez 575; S. Pirtle 574; S. Zeplin 567; D. Knowlan 565; M. Svatek 563; W. Klekar 563; A. Cooper 231-559; J. Matson 559; E. Yeager 559; J. Specht 559; R. Silgero 558; S. Courville 557; A. Thompson 557; T. Bennett 556; JD Villalobos 231-555; M. Unger 225; FUNTAPPERS (No Tap) 1ST KNUCKLES DEEP Women: K. Kuecker 244-687; S. Wharton 256-648; J. Reyna 231; Men: R. Lyman 297-862; J. Benavides 275-798; R. Benavides 300-762; N. Estrada 265-754; D. Hale 300-749; T. Bennett 256-742; R. Marques 716; G. Mason 253-715; M. Flores 264-704; D. Matthews 278-702; D. Smith 258-687; B. Marques 267-676; W. Wood 253-665; W. Wunsch 254-653; Josh Benavides 266; E. Smith 265; D. Catainotto 255;