The last week of the Rolling Thunder summer session was a good night for Jacob Silgero.
He posted the high weekly series, his team won the league, and he broke the bank at the Century to win $180.00. Silgero also tied Dave Matthew for the high league average of 220 for the summer season.
Jacob opened league play with a great 269 game but then after starting the second game with a turkey, lane transition resulted in split opens in the 4th and 6th frames. In the 7th frame he went from a dull surface ball to a pearl cover stock and finished with a 190 game. He was able to regain his strike rhythm the third game and rolled a 256 final game for a nice 715 series. He said he is still learning to make the correct adjustment as the lanes transition. The fall season is here so good luck.
Wyatt Klekar posted a second high score with individual games of 205, 266, and 232 for a 703 total. He rolled 24 strikes in the set with one open frame.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Scott Snow (258-686), Mike Stacy (267-674), Bruce Hammack (258-674), Steve Dickinson (664), Eric Yeager (256-656), T.J. Mooney (279), Woody Wood (254), Justin Shoup (253), Michael Conchola (252).
Samantha Wharton led the ladies weekly scoring again with games of 180, 212, and 194 for a 586 series. Lori Hammack also bowled well with a 231-575.
The final prize list standing for the 2022 Texas State Mixed Senior Tournament has been posted with three local bowlers cashing. In Div 2 Women’s Singles, Lori Hammack placed 8th with a 743 series. Lindy Conner tied for 7th with an All Events score of 2,069 in Div 5 (55-59 age group). Lori and Bruce Hammack also cashed in the Div 1 Doubles with a score of 1,354. Congratulations.
The team Green Tea won the Rolling Thunder league by one point, edging by Team 22. Members of the Green Tea team are Miles Michalec, Mike Unger, Mark Svatek, and Jacob Silgero. Kevin Rosales was a sub on the team.
The team Knuckles Deep won the Funtappers League. Team members are Nick Picard, Hillary Ramos, Dave Matthews, and Jacob Silgero.
Drake Hale posted the high series for the men in the final week with 277-784 with Bug Turek rolling the second high with 278-757;
High for the ladies was Lori Hammack with 245-651; Iris Sanchez posted a high game of 262.
Parker Bohn III won the biggest award of the 2022 PBA50 Tour season by being named PBA50 Player of the year. He won four titles which included two Majors, the PBA50 National Championships and the PBA50 Cup. Dino Castillo, from Highlands Village, Tx was awarded the PBA50 Rookie of The Year.
ROLLING THUNDER League Champions, Green Tea. Women: S. Wharton 212-586; L. Hammack 231-575; A. Adames 518; S. Reyna 226-517; J. McNary 509; Men: J. Silgero 269-715; W. Klekar 266-703; S. Snow 258-686; M. Stacy 267-674; B. Hammack 258-674; S. Dickinson 234-664; E. Yeager 256-656; R. Silgero 230-645; C. Hammack 236-642; M. Unger 631; S. Zeplin 628; T.J. Mooney 279-624; A. Rolette 238-620; G. Verduzco 619; W. Wood 254-618; J. Matson 234-615; D. Reissig 608; C. Hoff 234-606; D., Knowlan 604; B. Mayfield 245-602; R. Mejia 600; M. Conchola 252-600;D. Klatt 600; C. Diaz 232-597; J. Longoria 597; J. Martinez 593; J. Shoup 253-590; J. Chapman 589; A. Hernandez 586; J.P. Reyna 224-586; C. Reeves 575; J. Bryant 234-575; M. Flores 235-575; T. Bennett 568; X. Wilson 568; B. Marques 241; R. Barnette 236; M. Unger 230; TROTTERS Women: I. Sanchez 488; FUNTAPPERS (No Tap) League Champions KNUCKLES DEEP Women: L. Hammack 245-651; I. Sanchez 263-633; J. McNary 243-582; S. Wharton 213-581; L. Martinez 219; R. Wortham 218; Men: D. Hale 277-784; B. Turek 278-757; D. Matthews 268-741; J. Silgero 280-731; J. Shoup 265-721; E. Smith 245-715; R. Lyman 276-697; N. Picard 257-694; J. Martinez 243-687; A. Rester 243-679; H. Hernandez 269-658; R. Marques 657;
