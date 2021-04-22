Jacob Silgero enjoyed a good night during the Thursday Sundowners League with his strike ball working very well. He rolled 21 out of a possible 24 strikes in the first two games and added 8 in his final game to total 29 for the night.
After starting the first game with the first 7 strikes he chopped the 3-6-off the 10 pin in the 8th frame for the only non-strike frame for a 265. He followed with games of 278 and 247 for an outstanding 790 series to take the weekly honors. A 10 pin leave miss in the last frame of the third game prevented him from breaking 800 for the third time in his career.
He felt that due to adrenaline, he had a little too much speed on the last ball and went past the correct entry angle to carry the 10 pin.
Also breaking the 700 mark in the same league was T.J. Mooney who posted three clean individual games 218, 247 and 236 for a 701.
Tom Crowe led the Monday night league with a 691 series. Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Matthew Flores (682), David Matthews (265-676/670), Rob Lyman (254-667), John Maupins (664), Steve Zeplin (253-664), Kenny Schupbach (255-654), Cody Hammack (265-651) and Michale Pesek (256).
The ladies had a hard time on the lanes this past week with Lori Hammack leading the group with a 544 series during Spring Monday Mixed action.
On the PBA Tour, Francois Lavoie defeated Kyle Troup 247-202 to win the Super Slam and a $100,000 prize. The five Major Champions for 2021 Kyle Troup, Francois Lavoie, Tom Daugherty, Chris Via, and Thomas Larsen bowled one game to determine seeding with low score eliminated. Daugherty was eliminated with his score of 182 and the seeding was No. 1 Via, No. 2 Troup, No. 3 Larsen, and Lavoie fourth.
In the semi-finals Lavoie defeated Via 212-209 and Troup defeated Larsen 268-213. In spite of the big game against Larsen, Troup decided to go to a stronger ball in the finals and it was his downfall. He had three split opens in the first four frames to give Lavoie an insurmountable lead.
FoxSports1 will televise the PBA Playoffs round of 16 the next two weekends with a starting time 10 a.m. Saturday and 12:30 p.m. Sunday local time.
OVER THE HILL 1ST JUST FRIENDS Women: N. Smith 490; C. Wilson 471; Men: B. Bomba 191-500; M. Mathieu 479; SPRING MONDAY MIXED 1ST HALL OF FAMERS Women: L. Hammack 544; C. Gerner 507; J. Reyna 503; Men: T. Crowe 239-691; D. Matthews 265-676; R. Lyman 254-667; J. Maupins 247-664; K. Schupbach 255-654; M. Stacy 233-654; M. Pesek 256-627; J. Cano 231-622; L. Hall 614; R. Marques 608; J. Silgero 607; K. Rosales 235-585; J. Martinez 226-582; John Martinez 231-581; C. Diaz 576; P. Visconti 570; W. Wood 224-566; B. Simmons 562; C. Reeves 562; M. Flores 241-561; CAPTAINS LEAGUE 1ST SHOULD HAVE BEEN; THURSDAY SUNDOWNERS 1ST MY DIXIE WRECKED Women: O. Jackson 497- C. Speer 217-491; J. McNary 201; Men: J. Silgero 265-790; T.J. Mooney 247-701; M. Flores 246-682; D. Matthews 246-670; S. Zeplin 253-664; C. Hammack 265-651; N. Picard 649; B. Olson 234-636; A. Perez 243-626; D. Knowlan 242-623; JD Villaloros 621; S. Dickinson 242-620; R. Lyman 613; T. Williams 224-612; J. Talbott 233-605; M. Stacy 245-601; P. Visconti 592; J. Tweedle 589; B. Hammack 583; J. Martinez 582; L. Hall 579; A. Thompson 577; D. Reissig 576; J. Heaning 235-568; J. Walden 567; G. Mason 560; S. Snow 555; L. Conner 551;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.