Jacob Silgero and T.J. Mooney were the only two bowlers to achieve the 700 mark this past week.
Silgero’s string of weekly 700 plus sets was broken two week ago but he came back strong during last Monday Mixed action to reel off individual games of 259, 218, and 278 for an outstanding 755 total. He was in complete control with either a strike or 9 pin count on every ball but two in the last game where he registered two 8 pin counts. Silgero rolled 26 strikes with no opens in his big set.
Mooney was consistent to post games of 243, 224, and 246 to lead the Sundowners League competition.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Scott Snow (686), Mike Stacy (258-682), Justin Shoup (663), Tom Crowe (257-661), Steve Dickinson (659), and Rene Silgero with two great sets of 673 and 660 to his credit.
Ida Caballero was high for the women with a 213 high game contributing towards a 558 total during Sundowners action.
Lori Hammack was close second with a nice 222 high game helping towards a 553 set in Monday Mixed play.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Governor Abbott has issued an executive order limiting social gatherings to 10 people. In following that mandate and the Victoria EMG, the Century Lanes will be closed until April 3 and plan to reopen Saturday April 4 unless the executive order is still in place.
The Victoria USBC Open and the Women’s City Championship scheduled for March are cancelled and the entry fee will be refunded. Rescheduling of the events will depend on how long the executive order is in effect. The Victoria Senior Mixed Tournament scheduled for April is also on hold at the present time.
The Texas State Women’s Championship and the Texas USBC Open have cancelled first two weekends of the tournament. There is a list of dates that are available for rescheduling on the texasusbc.com website. Donna Lonon is the tournament director for the women’s championship and can be reached at 469-570-0249 and Sally Chitwood Texas Open tournament director can be reached at 979-557-6283 for more information.
On a national level. The United States Bowling Congress (USBC) has moved the tentative start date for the 2020 USBC Open (Reno) and Women’s Championships (Las Vegas) to May 23, 2020 and will extend the tournaments several more weeks to allow teams rescheduling flexibility.
USBC will update the tentative start date based on current conditions and shift the start date back in the calendar as needed. An updated reservation calendar is available for teams that need to reschedule their reservation. All teams have the option to move their dates in the calendar at any time, using the online registration system or by contacting USBC customer service. USBC will allow teams who prefer to withdraw a full refund of their entries or have their full entry fee applied to the 2021 tournament without penalty.
The World Series of Bowling World Championship was telecast last week with Jason Belmonte winning his third consecutive World Championship and raising his record Major titles to 13.
The first stepladder match started with Canada’s Francois Lavoie defeating Chris Via 269-258. Lavoie struck out in the 10th frame putting the pressure on Lovie to strike on the first ball in the 10th but Via left the 10 pin on the first delivery. Anthony Simonsen defeated Lavoie 224-204 to advance and face 2nd seed E.J. Tackett. Tackett had a terrible start leaving the 2-4-8-10 split twice and lost to Simonsen 215-177. In the Championship match against Belmonte, Simonsen suffered Tackett’s fate by having two split opens in the first two frame to fall behind early. Belmonte was in complete control striking from the 3rd frame through the 7th to coast to a 213-190 victory. The 24 year old Simonsen was trying to become the youngest bowler to win three Major titles.
PBA Association CEO Colie Edison has announced that all PBA tournament activities at all levels will be placed on hiatus indefinitely due CONVID-19 virus concerns. That includes the PBA playoffs scheduled for April 6. This of course IS a concern for “community spread” of the virus. All scheduled events will be re-evaluated in early April.
With local league activity being postponed I will not have a column until competition resumes. Everyone please be safe and follow the guidelines established by CDC and our local officials so that we can see you back on the lanes.
OVER THE HILL 1ST AW SHUCKS Women: L. Alex 182-451; B. Mathiews 436; C. Wilson 431; Y. Thomas 170; Men: M. Almendarez 214-562; J. Martinez 222-549; B. Fisseler 527; A. Garcia 510; A. Hempel 200; MONDAY MIXED 1ST WANNA BEES Women: L. Hammack 222-553; H. Peters 206-499; C. Tudor 205; D. Kern 203; Men: J. Silgero 278-755; M. Stacy 258-682; T. Crowe 257-661; R. Silgero 225-660; K. Schupbach 233-648; M. Svatek 616; J. Cano 608; W. Hendrix 234-601; L. Hall 585; J. Matson 581; D. Matthews 571; G. Weaver 570; R. Lyman 225-560; R. Marques 558; J. Rhymer 558; B. Marques 554; L. Conner 554; L. Caballero 550; SUNDOWNERS 1ST FULL HOUSE Women: I. Caballero 213-558; C. Speer 209-532; R. Wortham 203-531;D. Sanchez 206-502; Men: T.J. Mooney 246-713; S. Snow 236-686; R. Silgero 244-673; J. Shoup 235-663; S. Dickinson 237-659; M. Svatek 247-644; C, Martinka 242-642; B. Korczynski 611; P. Visconti 604; M. Flores 601; Jonathan Martinez 236-601; D. Reissig 226-595; A. Rester 593; C. Hammack 230-592; S. Miller 591; M. Pesek 233-590; R. Rosas 575; N. Picard 574; M. Michalec 571; J. Silgero 571; M. Stacy 567; S. Kocian 567; R. Lyman 565; K. Hengst 559;
