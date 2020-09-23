Jacob Silgero rolled two great sets during the week to claim the weekly high honors with a 721 series
being high in Thursday Sundowners competition. He posted games of 263, 211, and 247 with 25 strikes for his total.
He also finished second behind Rob Lyman in the Monday Mixed league with a 257 high game contributing towards a 668.
For the second consecutive week Lyman has reached the 700 mark in Monday Mixed play. He had a better opening game then last week and posted individual games of 257, 244, and 209 for a 710 set. He opened league play with the first seven strikes before a nine pin count miss stopped his string. He tallied 23 strikes in the three games with two opens.
It looks like Steve Zeplin is getting his strike ball working with a surge in his third game of Sundowner play. After a second frame 7-2 open, he rolled 10 strikes to finish with a 268 game and 681 series.
T.J. Mooney also had a great single game with a nine pin count spare in the 8 th frame of the second game being his only non-strike for a 279 individual and 677 total.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Nick Picard (267-655), Dave Matthews (650), Tamarcus Bennett (264), Michael Pesek (263 and Ansel Thompson (254).
Samantha Wharton was high for the women again during Thursday Sundowner play. She rolled individual games of 213, 206 and 192 for a 611 total.
Other women enjoying Thursday nights’ league play were JoAnna McNary who stated with games of 205 and 225 before a 3 split open game of 165 left her with a 595 set. Lori Hammack with 555, and Teri Mason with a 214 game also scored well.
Bowling on TV
Professional Bowling on National TV is back with the telecast of the PBA League starting at 11 a.m. Sunday local time on the Fox Sports 1 Network for the Earl Anthony division and at 6 p.m. for the Don Carter division. This year the league has added four expansions franchise and two all-women’s teams. I enjoy seeing the pros in action still hoping to pick up tips during the telecast. The telecasts will run Sunday through Wednesday with the quarterfinals (Sunday), semi-finals (Monday), finals (Tuesday) and Championship finals (Wednesday).
Results
OVER THE HILL 1 ST FRAMEFILLERS Women: C. Wilson 425; N. Smith 415; B. Long 410; Men: B. Fisseler 198-545; R. Estrada 505; MONDAY MIXED 1 ST (3 way tie) WANNA BEES, GUYS & DOLLS, and TEN BACK Women: L. Hammack 192-513; Men: R. Lyman 257-710; J. Silgero 257-668; M. Flores 637; T. Bennett 244-636; R. Marques 227-615; N. Picard 613; M. Pesek 263-608; J. Matson 597; T. Maupins 591; D. Loya 577; A Rester 573; R. Silgero 571; M. Stacy 225-566; A. Benevides 565; D. Richards 555; P. Visconti 552; THURSDAY SUNDOWNERS 1 ST (2 way tie) BACK IN THE DAY and TEAM 5 Women: S. Wharton 213-611; J. McNary 225-595; L. Hammack 555; P. Robles 530; K. Kling 518; C. Speer 513; T. Mason 214-509; Men: J. Silgero 263-721; S. Zeplin 268-681; T.J. Mooney 279-677; N. Picard 267-665; D. Matthews 234-650; M. Stacy 233-641; E. Park 636; M. Svatek 635; S. Dickinson 230-631; G. Mason 615; T. Bennett 264-614; S. Snow 613; J. Matson 245-612; M. Mize 235-606; M. Flores 226-597; R. Lyman 583; R. North 226-583; M. Unger 580; D. Loya 579; S. Kocian 577; B. Olson 576; M. Conchola 575; G. Brooks 574; A. Thompson 254- 571; P. Chrisco 567; C. Reeves 236-566; C. Hammack 564; B. Bonewald 555; P. Visconti 552; M. Gschwind 246; YOUTH LEAGUE: BUMPERS 1 ST (tie) TEAM 4 and TEAM 2 Girls: M. Garcia 76-148; L. Do 75-143; Boys: J. Benavides 124-224; T. Do 80-140; YOUTH 1 ST (tie) TEAM 3 and TEAM 2 Girls: A. Olson 72-192; J. Boyd 72-178; Boys: D. Corpus 121-324; E. Gonzales 101-290.
