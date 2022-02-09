Jacob Silgero recorded the only 700 series for the week during Sundowners League action. He was in the pocket in all three games, but 9 pin counts hurt his score. He rolled individual games of 223, 259 and 225 for a 707 total with 25 strikes and eight 9 pin counts. In his middle game, nine spares in the 5th and 7th were his only non strike frames.
T.J. Mooney posted the second high total in the same league with a 246 high game contributing towards a 684 set. Mooney also led the Monday Mixed League with 653 series.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Glenn Mason (258-664) Danny Reissig (656) David Matthews (651).
Trudy Wortham was high for the ladies with a 549 series in Sundowners action.
The VUSBC will hold its annual meeting 10 a.m. Saturday at the Century Lanes. All VUSBC members are invited to attend.
The Victoria USBC Blind Draw Doubles will be held after the meeting with check in by 12:30 p.m. Entry deadline for the tournament is 9 p.m. Thursday.
Also a reminder that the entry deadline for Victoria’s 14th Annual Open and the Annual Women’s Tournament entry deadline is 10 p.m. March 10.
The Texas State 89th Annual Open Tournament will be held in the Austin area with a March 5 entry deadline. Late entries will be accepted with a $50 late fee per team. The 84th Annual Texas Ladies Championship entry deadline is March 25. Entry forms for these tournaments are available at the Century Lanes desk.
PBA bowler Anthony Simonsen, from the Dallas area (Little Elm), won the 2022 US Open last Sunday to become the youngest bowler at the age of 25 to win a third Major PBA title. As the No. 2 seed, he defeated Jason Belmonte in an ugly game in which there were five open frames between the two bowlers due to oil transition, especially on the right lane. With one pin separating the bowlers in the ninth frame, Simonsen went to a different ball and was able to strike out in the 10th frame for a score of 180, forcing Belmonte to do the same on the right lane, to win by one pin. Belmonte was wide right and missed the head pin allowing Simonsen to win the match 180-168. In the championship match against top seed EJ Tackett, Simonsen was able to string strikes while Tackett suffered splits in the 3rd, 6th, 7th, and 8th frames.
With the 232-165 win, Simonsen won $100,000 and was presented with the Green Jacket for his US Open victory. His previous Major Championships were in 2016 when he became the youngest bowler to win a Major at the age of 19 by winning the USBC Masters and 2019 when he won the PBA Players Championship. The win over Belmonte was payback after Simonsen suffered a loss to him in the 2020 US Open finals match.
The step-ladder championship finals were indicative of how difficult lane dressing transition can be even for professional greats. 108 entrants bowled 24 games over 3 days and three different oil patterns before the field was cut to 36 bowlers for the 8 game cashers round. After 32 games, total pinfall determined the 24 bowlers for round robin match play. Total pinfall for 56 games, including bonus pins for each win, determined the five players for the step-ladder finals. EJ Tackett surfaced as the top seed by leading the field by 502 pins. Winners of the step-ladder matches were Belmonte over Jake Peters 246-198, Belmonte over AJ Johnson 221-212, Simonsen over Belmonte 180-168 and Simonsen over Tackett 232-165.
The next national televised PBA Tour show will be another Major, the PBA Tournament of Champions on Fox Sports at noon Feb. 27.
OVER THE HILL 1ST WHY NOTS Women: D. Peters 443; L. Gonzalez 432; G. Billo 426; Men: D. Flores 529; B. Korczynski 500; M. Mathieu 215; MONDAY MIXED 1ST TEAM 10 Women: L. Diaz 198-488; Men: T. J. Mooney 238-653; R. Marques 626; W. Wood 230-613; T. Crowe 589; M. stacy 589; A. Perez 584; D. Matthews 579; D. Richards 577; G. Hatter Sr. 226-567; P. Visconti 564; D. Hale 564; M. Flores 563; K. Schupbach 226-560; N. Picard 555; SUNDOWNERS 1ST (tie) HOT DOGS & DONUTS and BEACH BUMS Women: T. Wortham 549; A. Adames 201-513; C. Nelson 501; Men: J. Silgero 259-707; T.J. Mooney 246-684; G. Mason 258-664; D. Reissig 236-656; D. Matthews 226-651; S. Dickinson 225-634; R. Lyman 624; L. Hall 596; J. Bryant 586; S. Snow 582; D. Knowlan 225-573; B. Marques 232-573; M. gschwind 225-570; T. Crowe 567; B. Asby 566; M. Conchola 560; R. Mejia 559; J. Shoup 557; JJ Jimenez 233; CAPTAIN’S NO TAP 1ST GOLDEN GIRLS D. Fitzgerald 276-623; M. Villareal 533; J. Husak 219; FRIDAY NO TAP American Div 1st (tie) TEAM 5 and 9 BACK National Div 1st TEAM 9 Women: L. Hammack 287-677; Men: C. Hammack 265-753; P. Visconti 672; M. Brown 248-640; D. Hale 244-640; R. Malina 241; YOUTH LEAGUE – SPRING BUMPERS 1ST TEAM 3 Girls: S. Harris 71-135; Boys: N. Payne 90-168; J. Garza 87-158; J. Snow 72-132; SATURDAY YOUTH 1ST (3 way tie) TEAM 1, TOO LEGIT TO SPLIT, and TEAM 7 Girls A. Olson 112-301; L. Rivera 112-281; M. Garcia 212; Boys: T. Charron 157-435; M. Rangel 157-414; T. Zuber 398; C. Koliba 153.
