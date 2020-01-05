Jacob Silgero continues his assault on the pins by leading the Monday Mixed and Sundowners Leagues with great sets.
He again set the pace on Monday Night with games of 249, 267, and 221 for a 737 total. The second game he started with a three bagger, then he left the 10 pin, which he missed before striking out for a 267 game. Coincidentally, Jacob’s father Rene, bowled an identical game with a turkey, 9 miss and going to the wall for a 267 in the same night.
Jacob was even better in Sundowners action with a 29 strike performance with individual games of 265, 279, and 256 for a 800 series. In the second game he had nine strikes in a row before a stubborn 10 pin stopped his bid for a perfect game. This was Silgero’s second 800 series his first one being an 813 in 2015.
When I asked Jacob what he attributed his great bowling to recently, he said he has been practicing and concentrating more on his delivery. The lane dressing has also been great for his ball reaction and he can get in a zone without making too many adjustments.
Dave Matthews ended the first game of Sundowners action with 6 strikes for a 258 game. He then rolled 12 strikes for a perfect game and finished with a 220 for a 778 series and second high for the week. In the process he rolled 19 strikes in a row and 30 for the night. He also stated that practice has helped keep his game at a high level.
Justin Shoup with a 267-716 and Tom Crowe with 708 also broke the 700 mark.
Bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Randy Aguayo (257-693), Rene Silgero (267-691), Mark Svatek (687/277-678), Nick Picard (677), Larry Hall (275-676), Joey Matson (676), T.J. Mooney (672), Kyle Stasny (670), Justin Tweedle (266-669), Michale Pesek (666), Kenny Schupbach (265-663), Steve Dickinson (266-661), DoLeeKnowlan (278-656), Michael Conchola (655), Mike Stacy (650), and Mike Unger (278).
Senior bowler Jack Mitchell posted two nice sets last week with a 231-649 and 265-635.
Samantha Wharton was high for the ladies with a 204 high game contributing towards a 568 in Sundowners play.
Lori Hammack with a 556 set in Monday Mixed was second high. Senior bowler Lillian Alex posted a very nice 190 game.
Last week the final Bowlero Elite Series of the year was broadcast on the CBS Sport Network with PBA star Tommy Jones winning the $100,000 first place check.
The Bowlero series is a Pro-Am tournament where the top 8 pro bowlers compete against each other and the top 8 Bowlero League amateur bowlers battle for the final match of pro vs amateur.
In his bracket Jones defeated PWBA Player of the year Shannon O’Keefe 226-196, Marshall Kent 235-218, and five time PBA Player of the Year Jason Belmonte 279-216.
In the amateur bracket left hander Garrett Shovan reached the finals by defeating last year’s Elite series winner Luis Gonzalez 236-202.
In the final game Jones continued his great bowling by defeating Shovan 266-200, with Shovan winning $25,000. The win is great lead in to Tommy Jones being inducted into the PBA Hall of Fame during the January 19 PBA Hall of Fame Tournament week in Arlington.
OVER THE HILL 1ST AW SHUCKS Women: G. Billo 488; L. Alex 190-467. Men: J. Mitchell 231-649; A. Garcia 236-624; D. Marques 229-606; R. Estrada 552; J. Martinez 202-531; B. Fisseler 515; MONDAY MIXED 1ST GUYS & DOLLS Women: L. Hammack 197-556; N. Visconti 517; Men: J. Silgero 267-737; R. Aguayo 257-693; R. Silgero 267-691; M. Svatek 243-687; N. Picard 246-677; J. Matson 242-676; L. Hall 2760676; K. Schupbach 265-663; M. Stacy 242-650; J. Campos 623; W. Hendrix 249-616; T. Crowe 612; G. Hatter Sr. 611; D. Matthews 234-610; J. Wittenburg 607; C. Diaz 607; G. Weaver 243-602; M. Flores 596; B.
Marques 590; R. Marques 588; B. Olson 228-588; D. Knowlan 235-582; E. Smith 224-579; W. Kern 567; B. Simmons 562; R. Lyman 560; J. Cano 553; R. Waterbury 553; CAPTAIN’S 1ST (tie) THE CHICK A DEES and GOLDEN GIRLS Women: B. Long 435; B. Mathiews 429; SUNDOWNERS 1ST HALF ROLL-OFF WINNER, TEAMMATES Women: S. Wharton 204-568; P. Robles 541; C. Speer 531; L. Hammack 526; T. Wortham 526; T. Mason 521;J. McNary 507; L. Williams 204-501; J. Sims 213; Men: J. Silgero 279-800; D. Matthews 300-778; J. Shoup 267-716; T. Crowe 244-708; M. Svatek 277-678; T.J. Mooney 239-672; K. Stasny 234-670; J. Tweedle 266-669; M. Pesek 234-666; S. Dickinson 266-661; D. Knowlan 278-656; M. Conchola 246-655; M. Unger 278-644; R. Lyman 243-644; D. Richards 232-640; J. Matson 247-639; J. Mitchell 265-635; M. Flores 226-623; M. Mize 622; B. Marques 618; B. Olson 226-607; S. Chavez 248-606; E. Smith 601; C. Hammack 245-594; B. Matula 233-593; G. Mason 234-592; R. Rosas 589; R. Silgero 225-581; S. Zeplin 242-579; A. Gritta 574; J. Talbott 234-574; P. Visconti 568; D. Reissig 232-568; L. Hall 567; B. Hyden 566; C. Rau 564; J. Flores 564; T. Bennett 562; L. Helms 560; S. Snow 558; R. North 557; G. Brooks 553; C. Strickland 553; F. Talbott 551; J. Meyer 550; J. Cano 230;
