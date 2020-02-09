Jacob Silgero has been a striking terror for the last two weeks with 26 strike performances in the Monday Mixed and Sundowners Leagues.
The young man posted his high score during Sundowner action with individual game of 246, 265, and 237 for a 748 high series. After starting the second game with the first 8 strikes, a 10 pin leave and miss not only stopped his string but it prevented him from breaking the bank at the Century.
Jacob also posted the high score during Monday Mixed with three clean games of 235, 248, and 258 for a 741 total.
When I asked him what kind of preparation or mind set he has prior to starting league play, he said that he is mindful of who his competition is that night to try and match his equipment to the way the lanes may break down. Like all good bowlers, once they find a striking rhythm, (they call it sitting on a rocking chair now) it is all automatic (muscle memory) until the lane dressing changes and they have to make an adjustment.
Prior to the start of competition, his desire is to bowl good enough to help him team win, if he bowls outstanding, that adds icing to the cake.
Steve Dickinson rolled the third high set in Sundowners competition with games of 255, 244, and 239 contributing towards a 738.
Also breaking the 700 mark were Patrick Visconti, who started league competition with the first 10 strikes before a nine pin count spare left him with a 289 opening game. By adding games of 217 and 209 he finished with a 715 total. Tom Crowe rolled a 256 high game, which contributed towards a 704.
Bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Mike Stacy (266-698/685), Justin Tweedle (694), Michael Conchola (269-693), Roy Rosas (257-692), Danny Reissig (672), David Matthews (670), Steve Zeplin (668), T.J. Mooney (278-665), Les Fuhrman (256-663), Tom Crowe (656),Grafton Weaver (656), Rob Lyman (258), and Kenny Schupbach (257).
The ladies’ top scores were posted during Sundowners League play with Lisa Williams leading with a 214 high game helping towards a 569 series.
Lori Hammack rolled a great individual game of 247, which contributed towards a 564. Other good scores were Samantha Wharton 562 and Christine Speer 235.
It is sadness that I report of another former Victoria league bowler having passed away. Evelyn Williams died at the age of 82 on January 30. She was bowling in Over The Hill League in the mid 1980’s and was active through the 2011-12 season. She also enjoyed competing in the Guys & Dolls and Captains’ Leagues. My deepest condolence and sorrow to the family.
On the PBA Tour, the ever colorful dressed Kyle Troup won the Jonesboro Open by defeating Chris Barnes290-269 for his fourth title.
The PBA players call February, Major month, since three of the Major Tournaments will be competed this month. The Tournament of Champions was broadcast live yesterday and the Players Championship will be televised live Feb 15 at 4:40pm on FS1. The US Open will be broadcast live Feb 23 at noon on the Fox network.
Jason Belmonte will be looking to increase on his record 11 career Major Championships.
A reminder that the Texas State Open Tournament deadline is February 19, although late entries will be accepted with a $50 per team late fee. The Texas Ladies Championship deadline is Feb 25.
OVER THE HILL 1ST AW SHUCKS Women: G. Billo 185-498; B. Mathiews 471; N. Smith 449; G. Walker 440; Men: L. Helms 244-592; A. Garcia 221-572; M. Almendarez 553; B. Fisseler 214-546; R. Estrada 225-545; R. Palmer 537; E. Smith 511; J. Cavazos 210-503; S. Gritta 501; MONDAY MIXED 1ST RANDY’S RAIDERS Women: J. Reyna 187-518; Men: J. Silgero 258-741; P. Visconti 289-715; M. Stacy 246-685; D. Matthews 244-670; G. Weaver 236-656; T. Crowe 247-656; K. Schupbach 257-633; L. Hall 631; M. Svatek 243-627; R. Lyman 258-621; J. Shoup 232-620; C. Diaz 614; E. Smith 611; D. Padgett 229-603; R. Silgero 596; J. Matson 585; D. Tamm 584; L. Conner 584; J. McCauley 232-581; H. Bellanger 578; N. Picard 245-575; G. Hatter Jr. 575; M. Redding 570; A. Rolette 563; J. Wittenburg 558; R. Rendon 557; R. Waterbury 555; J. Talbott 554; C. Flood 554; F. Talbott 551; CAPTAIN’S 1ST GOLDEN GIRLS Women: B. Mathiews 483; G. Walker 193-474; C. Goode 190-467; J. Lambrecht 459; SUNDOWNERS 1ST KING PINS Women: L. Williams 214-569; L. Hammack 247-564; S. Wharton 204-562; C. SDpeer 235-550; J. Sims 538; J. Reyna 204-527; I. Caballero 524; J. McNary 516; P. Robles 501; C. Guerra 203; Men: J. Silgero 265-748; S. Dickinson 255-738; T. Crowe 256-704; M. Stacy 266-698; J. Tweedle 246-694; M. Conchola 269-693; R. Rosas 257-692; D. Reissig 244-672; S. Zeplin 247-668; T.J. Mooney 278-665; L. Fuhrman 256-663; G. Mason 646; J. Godina 636; D. Matthews 237-635; G. Brooks 247-633; S. Kocian 227-631; J. Matson 228-631; T. Bennett 245-630; M. Michalec 629; M. Mize 231-628; K. Stasny 627; J. Shoup 234-612; J. Talbott 239-609; R. Lyman 226-607; B. Bonewald 605; A. Rolette 604; J. Cano 235-599; L. Conner 238-599; M. Flores 597; B. Hyden 596; E. Smith 595; J. Martinez 234-595; M. Pesek 592; J. Wittenburg 588; A. Gritta 232-588; M. Svatek 236-587; C. Strickland 584; B. Turek Jr. 577; C. Hammack 570; F. Talbott 567; J. Henneke 562; M. McDonald 554; G. Hatter Sr. 553; N. Picard 551; A. Martignoni 231; C. Aiken 225.
