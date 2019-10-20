Jacob Silgero had his strike ball working during the Monday Night Mixed League to outdistance the field to earn the weekly high scoring honors.
In a 25-strike, three-game assault, he posted individual games of 266, 216 and 267 for a tremendous 749 total. He started the first game with the first 8 strikes before a 9-pin count and miss stopped his string. Four 9-pin counts and a miss in the ninth frame again kept his second game low, but he rebounded with a clean game the third game for his total and the only 700 of the week.
Competing in the same league, Jerry Cano rolled a 258 high game, contributing towards a 686 set and a tie for the second high series.
DoLee Knowlan enjoyed a great week on the lanes with a 255-686 total in the Sundowner League and a 268-665 in Monday Mixed competition.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Kenny Schupbach (254-683), Brian Simmons (677), T.J. Mooney (267-672), Michael Conchola (666), Matthew Flores (257-662), Mike Unger (659), Eric Smith (659), Tom Crowe (265-658/278), Bug Turek Jr. (276), Gary Hatter Sr. (267), Brandon Olson (259), Randy Vivero (257) and Jeremy Rhymer (253).
Lori Hammack produced the only women’s 600 set for the week with a big 236 first game helping towards a 601 total. She rolled finishing games of 175 and 190 during Monday Mixed play, and as her mother was fond of saying, “You made the big girl’s column.”
Olivia Jackson, with a 576 set, posted the second high total for the women.
After a 20-year PBA career, one of the PBA fan-favorite players, Tommy Jones, will be inducted into the PBA Hall of Fame. He has won 17 standard PBA titles plus two Majors, the 2006 US Open and the 2007 PBA Tournament of Champions. He is only one of five players to win PBA Rookie of the year and Player of the Year honors. The induction ceremonies will be Jan. 18, 2020, at the International HOF museum in Arlington in conjunction with the HOF Classic Tournament weekend. Jones is known as one of the best clutch performers in bowling.
OVER THE HILL 1ST AW SHUCKS Women: C. Wilson 509; N. Smith 477; B. Mathiews 190-459; P. Janak 192; Men: A. Garcia 544; J. Martinez 205-533; M. Mathieu 527; B. Alex 210; MONDAY MIXED 1ST GUYS & DOLLS Women: L. Hammack 236-601; O. Jackson 576; J. Reyna 209-537; Men: J. Silgero 267-749; J. Cano 256-686; D. Knowlan 255-686; K. Schupbach 254-683; B. Simmons 229-677; M. Flores 257-662; T. Crowe 265-658; J. Matson 240-640; R. Vivero 257-638; P. Visconti 234-637; G. Hatter Sr. 267-625; H. Bellanger 238-623; R. Lyman 622; D. Matthews 233-620; G. Weaver 248-616; N. Picard 224-616; J. Talbott 614; B. Olson 259-608; G. Hatter jr. 598; C. Doering 595; D. Padgett 593; J. Holbert 593; B. Marques 587; L. Conner 587; J. shoup 586; R. Silgero 235-585; J. Talbott 577; E. Smith 576; C. Hoff 564; J. Rhymer 253-557; R. Marques 552; CAPTAIN’S 1ST SHOULD HAVE BEEN Women: B. Mathiews 190-465; B. Long 404; SUNDOWNERS 1ST TEAMMATES Women: J. McNary 208-534; Men:T.J. Moondy 267-672; M. Conchola 246-666; D. Knowln 268-665; E. Smith 659; M. Unger 659; C. Hammack 248-645; S. Zeplin 642; B. Turek Jr. 276-641; J. Cano 240-637; J. Talbott 630; B. Olson 238-629; A. Rolette 245-628;J. Godina 231-618; M. McDonald 615;P. Visconti 614; R. Lyman 612; D. Reissig 610; J. Silgero 247-609; T. Crowe 278-607; M. Flores 600; M. Stacy 591; G. Mason224-588; S. Kocian 585; K. Stasny 585; R. Rosas 580; M. Svatek 577; B. Hyden 573; C. Rau 566; J. Matson 236-558; N. Picard 556; D. Matthews 225; SATURDAY BUMPERS 1ST TEAM 4 Girls: A. Turner 96-189; Boys: J. Benavides 104-189; K. Rogers 91-166; J. Shoup 82-161; E. Garza 91-157; SATURDAY YOUTH 1ST TEAM 4 Girls: S. Wharton 207-533; Boys: M. Garcia 160-422; T. Zuber 125-300
