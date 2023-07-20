Even though Jacob Silgero posted the weekly high series last week, he was not satisfied with his 663 set so he practiced after the league was over.
After a couple of games decided to make a change in his approach to enhance his strike carry. His adjustment was to move up on the approach about a foot to help with his leverage at the foul line.
The end results were pretty good since he again earned the weekly honors with a great 755 series. Silgero rolled individual games of 243, 266, and 246 for his total. He had only one open frame and 26 strikes compared to last week’s 20 strikes and two open frames. For him the shorter steps leverage allows him to stay under the ball better and creates great ball reaction.
DoLee Knowlan posted the second highest series with a 223 high game and 655 series. Rene Silgero rolled a 252 high game.
Samantha Wharton was high for the women in Rolling Thunder play with a great 249 first game helping her total. Even with three open frames in the second game, a turkey and a double left her with a respectable 191.
With three split opens and a single pin miss in the third game, she managed to finish with a turkey in the 10th frame for a 156 game and 596 series.
Laura Diaz was second high with a 537 total.
The Funtappers (No Tap) League featured a 300 game each by the top two scoring bowlers.
Nick Picard posted the top score with games of 254, 244, and 300 for a 798 total.
Rob Lyman followed last weeks’ 297-862 score with the second high total this week. He started with a 300 game and then followed with games of 268 and 223 for a second high 791.
Karen McClain with individual games of 295, 285, and 170 totaled 750 for the night and the ladies high.
Wharton also broke the 700 mark with games of 238, 242, and 221 for a 701.
It is with sorrow that I note two former bowlers having passed away.
Pat Cox died on July 8 after a battle with cancer. The first league average I have of Pat is in the 1985-86 season when competed at the Century Lanes’ Thank God Its’ Friday League. He bowled in various leagues through the years with the last six years competing in the Wild turkey League. I had an opportunity to bowl with Pat in the Over The Hill League for a couple of years. The 2019-20 season was his last year of league bowling.
I first met Albert Totah in July 1958 when he was the owner of the Restaurant and Drive in at the newly opened Palace Lanes. Foster Field was still active and the Air force men enjoyed the food and the bowling. I had just started working as an assistant mechanic of the AMF pinsetters and also enjoyed the good food.
As I recall Albert bought a new ball and pair of shoes to try his hand at bowling. He was also the owner and manager of The Corral at the time and sold the Palace Restaurant after a couple of years. He passed on July 18 at the age of 94.
I extend my condolence and sympathy to both families for the loss of their loved one.
ROLLING THUNDER 1ST (Tie) GREEN TEA and TEAM 10. Women: S. Wharton 249-596; L. Diaz 537; Savannah Wharton 514; Men: J. Silgero 266-755; D. Knowlan 655; J. Shoup 244-631; D. Matthews 630; T.J. Mooney 621; D. Hale 618; R. Silgero 252-611; M. Svatek 244-609; G. Hatter Jr. 236-601; R. Marques 600; T. Vanicek 600; B. Hammack 599; B. Rangel 589; M. Gshwind 242-588; S. Zeplin 585; H. Hernandez 245-580; R. Lyman 579; A. Hernandez 579; T. Bennett 225-575; B. Bonewald 574; T. Williams 563; M. Michalec 562; R. Mejia 553; C. Diaz 229-549; C. Hammack 229. FUNTAPPERS (No Tap) 1st KNUCKLES DEEP Women: K. McLain 295-750; S. Wharton 242-701; T. Mason 290-678; K. Kuecker 231-642; H. Ramos 231-627; H. Peters 623; I. Sanchez 605; Men: N. Picard 300-798; R. Lyman 300-791; D. Matthews 287-752; B. Turek 267-743; R. Benavides 256-741; J. Silgero 286-739; W. Wood 267-722; A. Hopkins 277-713; Josh Benavides 710; B. Martinez 681; D. Tamm 280-661; C. Shelton 266-652; D. Catainotto 278; T. Miller 266;