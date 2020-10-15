Jacob Silgero rolled two more strikes and had a longer strike string to move past Mike Stacy for the
weekly high series honors during Monday Mixed League play.
Silgero generated 25 strikes in the three games with individuals of 239, 276, and 204 for a 719 total.
He started the second game with a 6 pin split count before finding his groove to string 11 in a row for
his 276 high game. In the past, Jacob has described a bowling groove, as sitting in the rocking chair.
Stacy was also sitting in his rocking chair the second game of Monday Mixed play by starting out with
the first eight strikes before 9 pin count spare stopped his string and a split open in the tenth left him
with a 256 high game. He opened with a 224 game and finished his set with a 226 for a 706 series.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were T.J. Mooney (687), Patrick Chrisco (258-674), Dandy
Richards (255-660), DoLee Knowlan (659), Rob Lyman (658), and Chris Strickland posting a very nice 249
individual. Senior bowler Bob Fisseler posted a nice 212-601 in Over The Hill League action.
Two ladies had a good night on the lanes, with Sharon Guinn posting the high score during Monday
Mixed League play. She rolled individuals of 203, 246, and 190 for an excellent 639 set.
Samantha Wharton also broke the 600 mark while competing in the Thursday Sundowners with games
of 173, 189, and a final 246 contributing towards a 608 total.
I know it is early, but I received the 2021 Texas State USBC Association Open Championship Tournament
entry form in the mail. As you probably remember, the 2020 tournament that was scheduled to be held
in San Antonio was cancelled due to COVID-19. It is again scheduled for San Antonio with the opening
date being April 17. Entry forms are probably available at the Century Lanes, along with the Women’s
State Tournament forms.
Dawson Kohl of Dubuque, Iowa bowled a 300 game in his Saturday Youth League at 10 years 6 months
of age. Upon approval by USBC, he would become the youngest bowler in Iowa and seventh nationally
with a certified perfect game. Jason Belmonte reached out to the young man to add his congratulations.
On the PBA Tour, FoxSports1 is televising the 2020 PBA Playoffs Championship and last Saturday’s
round of 24 matches were great to watch. In the opening match, Tommy Jones rolled four straight
strikes for a 214 game, forcing Jacob Butturff to strike out in the 10 th frame for a 215 and a 1 pin victory.
In other matches Francois Lavoie defeated Norm duke 256-193, Dick Allen defeated Dom Barrett 227-
190, and Marshall Kent defeated Chris Via 218-212. The winners advance to the round of 16 on Sunday
October 25. Four more live matches Saturday at 5:00 pm local time will decide the final four that will
advance to the next round.
The winners check is $100,000.00 for the final PBA Tournament of the year.
TROTTERS 1 ST LADY BUGS Women: K. Filip 182-470; G. Morton 446, M. Oehlke 445; OVER THE HILL 1 ST 4
PITY SAKE Women: C. Wilson 170-489; J. Lambrecht 460; N. Smith 193-446; Men: B. Fisseler 212-601; J.
Mitchell 542; L. Helms 195-508;MONDAY MIXED 1 ST GUYS & DOLLLS Women: S. guinn 246-639; C. Tudor
506; Men: J. Silgero 276-719; M. Stacy 256-706; D. Richards 255-660; D. Knowlan 243-659; R. Lyman
236-658; R. Marques 235-625; W. Wood 225-621; T. Crowe 618; A. Benevides 225-616; R. Silgero 228-
614; R. Waterbury 230-601; M. Redding 599; C. Strickland249-596; P. Visconti 570; J. Martinez 569; M.
Flodres 559; T. Mauplins 553; A. Rester 552; C. Reeves 552; THURSDAY SUNDOWNERS 1 ST GUTTERLY
RIDICULOUS Women: S. Wharton 246-608; T. Wortham 508; Men: T.J. Mooney 245-687; P. Chrisco 258-
674; G. Brooks 225-639; J. Silgero 636; L. Conner 231-614; M. Unger 612; B. Hammack 247-609; R.
Lyman 236-597; S. Zeplin 595; M. Stacy 588; M. Mize 585; R. Vivero 228-584; B. Olson 583; J. Glass 578;
D. Matthews 575; S. Dickinson 575; C. Hammack 575; J. Tweedle 574; J. Shoup 568; M. Conchola 227-
565; N. Picard 562; R. North 559; J. Talbott 551;
YOUTH LEAGUE: BUMPERS 1 ST TEAM 4 Girls: L. Do 81-153; M. Garcia 67-133; M. Leur 65-127; Boys: T. Do
102-193; R. Gillespie 98-168; YOUTH 1 ST TEAM 3 Girls: R. Shoup 138-270; A. Olson 246; Boys: T. Zuber
163-382; W. Boyd 118-314; E. Gonzales 266;
