Jacob Silgero rolled 25 strikes in the three game set of the Sundowner League to take the weekly honors. In the league’s season opening week, he posted individual games of 202, 242 and 278 for a 722 total.
Silgero was also on target with a 261 high game on his way to a 685 series in Monday Mixed action.
Also in Sundowners’ competition, Nick Picard secured the second high total with games of 269, 247 and 199 contributing towards a 715 series.
I also reached the 700 mark with a 23 strike set helping with games of 245, 210 and 254 for a 709 series in the Over The Hill League.
Also breaking the 250-650 mark were Brian Hyden (258-685), Joey Matson (679), Gary Hatter Jr. (256-678), Alex Benevides (267-671), Rene Silgero (662), Dandy Richards (285-660) and Tom Crowe (660).
Two ladies broke the 600 mark, with Olivia Jackson being the top scorer during Sundowner action. She posted individual games of 209, 211 and 184 for a 604 series.
Lori Hammack rolled a great second game of 247 which helped towards a 601 total. Hammack also posted a nice 565 series in another league.
Also scoring well were Jaimye Aiken with a 555, Judy Reyna with a 222 individual game, and senior bowler Bobbie Long with a 221 game.
A reminder that the Fall Youth League will start Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. at the Century lanes.
Ages 5 thru 8 will compete two games with bumpers and ages 9 thru 18 will compete regular bowling in the weekly season. Youth can still join by contacting Century Lanes at 576-1166.
Another local bowler who scored well in the Sam’s Town National No-Tap tournament last July in Vegas was Bobbie Long, with a 4th place check in her singles division. Congratulations!
On the PWBA Tour Singapore’s Cherie Tan, a 31 year old left-hander, was dominant during the 2019 Qubica AMF Player Championship. She not only earned the top seed but also won her first Major Championship by defeating this year’s top bowler Shannon O’Keffe 245-204. The win helped Tan earn an invitation to the season ending PWBA Tour Championship, which will be televised Monday Sept. 16 and 18th (Wednesday) on CBS Sports at 7 p.m. local time. It was back to back wins for Tan who had won a Gold Medal (Masters) in the World Bowling Championships in Las Vegas the previous week.
The second place finish helped O’Keefe wrap up her second consecutive PWBA Player of The Year award. She has already won four titles this season and has 12 career PWBA wins.
Sean Rash is the top qualifier out of eight bowlers in the Flo Bowling PBA Summer Tour Points. The top eight will battle head to head at the Flo Bowling PBA ATX Invite Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. at Dart Bowl in Austin. This special event will only be live streamed exclusively on Flo Bowling. Texan Anthony Simonsen also qualified for the event.
Simonsen is coming off a $100,000 top prize win in the second of three Bowlers Elite Series Tournaments featuring professional bowlers versus Bowlero Amateur League bowlers. He defeated New Jersey middle School teacher Amy Brehm 250-220. On the professional side Anthony beat fellow Texan 3 time PWBA titlist Stephani Johnson (Plano) to reach the finals.
TURKEY TROTTERS 1ST SQUIRREL Women: C. Schons 407; OVER THE HILL 1ST PIN BUSTERS Women: G. Billo 437; J. Lambrecht 418; P. Janak 417; D. Schmidt 416; W. Klacman 415; B. Schmidt 407; B. Bouchard 407; Men: A. Garcia 254-709; R. Palmer 214-555; R. Estrada 510; R. Nickel 508; B. Fisseler 204-505; M. Mathieu 500; MONDAY MIXED 1ST (4 way tie) DA’ BOYZ, OHHH DAMMM ITTT, REDDING & ASSOCIATES, TEAM TROUBLE Women: L. Hammack 565; D. Kern 512; J. McNary 502; Men: J. Silgero 261-685; A. Benevides 267-671; T. Crowe 242-660; R. Marques 246-634; C. Reynolds 236-629; N. Picard 627; M. Stacy 624; B. Marques 224-620; J. Talbott 618; E. Smith 618; J. Matson 613; J. Shoup 612; R. Lyman 607; D. Knowlan 604; M. Svatek 232-600; G. Hatter Jr. 225-597; K. Schupbach 581; L. Caballero 237-575; L. Conner 570; D. Matthews 567; L. Hall 566; W. Hendrix 565; J. Rhymer 558; B. Simmons 555; C. Diaz 554; M. Redding 551; B. Hammack 550; CAPTAIN’S 1ST SHOULD HAVE BEEN Women: B. Long 221-495; D. Schmidt 426; J. Lambrecht 424; C. Goode 409; SUNDOWNERS 1ST (3 way tie) STIR THE POT, TEAMMATES, AND LET IT ROLL Women: O. Jackson 211-604; L. Hammack 247-601; J. Aiken 555; J. Reyna 222-536; J. McNary 505; Men: J. Silgero 278-722; N. Picard 269-715; B. Hyden 258-685; J. Matson 244-679; G. Hatter Jr.256-678; R. Silgero 234-662; D. Richards 285-660; K. Stasny 226-638; M. Svatek 633; M. Pesek 632; S. Zeplin 225-628; J. Shoup 614; T. Bennett 232-607; C. Hammack 607; S. Miller 606; G. Mason 225-605; J. Henneke 604; S. Kocian 243-601; J. Cano 234-600; B. Marques 596; B. Fisseler 226-594; T. Crowe 228-584; R. Lyman 228-584; D. Knowlan 568; S. Dickinson 224-560. G. Hatter Sr. 560; R. Rosas 225-560; M. Michalec 558; B. Bonewald 558; T.J. Mooney 554; M. Gschwind 551; M. Unger 226; J. Wittenburg 226.
