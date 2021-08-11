Jacob Silgero was the leader in last weeks’ pin assault during Rolling Thunder League competition. He produced individual games of 233, 277 and 242 for an impressive 752 total. Even though he started with a 233 game, he felt his release was off a little, so he switched to another ball and made a slight hand position change in the second game. After starting with the front five strikes again, a miss inside his mark in the 6th frame left him with the 3-6-10 for a spare before striking out. As good as his 25 strike series was, he had bad luck in missing out in the league side pots.
Steve Dickinson posted the second high set with games of 248, 278 and 207 for a 733. His pin carry was better than in recent weeks but he lost his line the last 6 frames of the third game. A 4-7 spare in the ninth frame of the second game stopped his bid to add to his long list of perfect games.
Another bowler who is on the come back path is Mike Stacy. He was consistent by starting with games of 236 and 236 before his strike carry improved to finish with a 255 for a 727 series. Early last year he changed his ball thumb pitch and has not felt comfortable in releasing the ball. He went back to a reverse pitch and he feels that it will help his release and timing. Dickinson and Stacy are on the same team, so their opposition had a hard night.
The fourth bowler to break the 700 mark last week was Brandon Olson with games of 219, 275 and 226 contributing towards a 720 total.
Dickinson and TJ Mooney needed the last strike in the third game to break the bank at the Century but fell short.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Jamar Bryant (268-679), Sterling Kocian (662) and TJ Mooney (278-649).
High for the women was Laura Diaz with a 530 total.
Rob Lyman led the Funtappers (No Tap) with games of 278, 267 and 222 contributing towards a 767. J. Silgero posted the second high total with a 258-712.
Samantha Wharton was high for the women in the same league with scores of 203, 261 and 244 for a 708. Last week, mom Samantha, edged by daughter Savannah 645 to 644 after they tied for high game with a 242. Savannah leaves for the University of Arkansas Ft. Smith next week, so mom wanted to let her know who the top bowler in the family is.
The official final results of the Texas Senior Mixed Tournament have been posted with several Victoria bowlers winning money. The biggest winner was Terri Mason who won the Women’s 55-59 age All Events title with a score of 2,115. She also placed 15th in the Women’s singles with a 699 and teamed with husband Glenn for a spot in mixed doubles with a score of 1,350. She was also on the Tucking Fenpin team who placed 5th with a score of 2,706. Robert Lyman placed 3rd in the Men’s 60-64 All Events age bracket with 2,096, teamed with Lindy Conner in the Men’s doubles for a 4th place finish (1,439) and tied for 7th in the team event (2,695) with fellow members Conner, Justin Tweedle and Christine Speer.
He also tied for 25th place money in singles with a score of 736. Dave Matthews and Tom Crowe tied for 7th place in doubles (1,394) and Crowe also won money in singles with a 720 series. Mike Stacy won 14th place money with a score of 758. Congratulations to all of them.
On the Summer PBA Tour, 24 year old Matt Russo is the newest tour champion when he won the PBA Jonesboro Open last weekend. In the opening match Jakob Butturff defeated 16 year old Eric Jones 216-178. In the second match Russo defeated Butturff 234-217 to advance against top seed Mykel Holliman.
Holliman, the 2019 PBA Tour Rookie of the year, had won all eight of his matches, including giving Russo his only match play loss. Finishing the title match first, Russo spared in the 9th and struck out in the 10th to shutout Holliman 225-197. EJ Tackett earned enough points to retain the lead in the PBA Summer Tour points race. With two events left, Anthony Simonsen is just 30 points behind. The summer points winner will win a $20,000 bonus.
ROLLINNG THUNDER 1ST EASY SPARE Women: L. Diaz 530; L. Hammack 212-524; Men: J. Silgero 277-752; S. Dickinson 278-733; M. Stacy 255-727; B. Olson 275-720; J. Bryant 268-679; S. Kocian 246-662; T.J. Mooney 278-649; K. Schupbach 248-646; B. Hammack 224-646; J. Martinez 224-616; J. Dawdy 602; I. Stuart 574; M. Unger 226-574; C. Diaz 564; D. Sweet 564; R. Lyman 562; FUNTAPPERS 1ST 9 IS ENOUTH Women: S. Wharton 262-708; L. Hammack 246-632; R. Wortham 600; S. Wharton 592; Men: R. Lyman 278-767; J. Silgero 258-712; D. Tamm 255-693; E. Smith 254-670; C. Filip 264-661; J. Martinez 255-661; B. Hammack 279-648; J. Goyen 256.
SUMMER PEEWEE 1ST TEAM 3 Girls: M. Leur 96-170; Boys: H. McGuill 97-173; J. Snow 93-156; SUMMER YOUTH 1ST TEAM 1 Girls: A. Olson 108-258; L. Torres 111-254; Boys: T. Zuber 158-443; K. Hodge 143-383; E. Ochoa 168-383.
