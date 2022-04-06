Jacob Silgero set the pace last Thursday night with the top series with individual games of 257, 236, and 207 for his 700 total.
His only open frame was in the first game when he left back to back 9 pin counts in the fourth and fifth frames and missed a single pin in the fifth. He rolled 10 strikes in that first game and finished with a total 24 X’s for the night.
Silgero also posted the second high total in Monday Mixed competition with a 671. He has been in a nice groove lately, having bowled very well in the Open City tournament including a 299 game in the team event the last night of the tournament.
Gary Hatter Jr is enjoying Monday Mixed competition having rolled a 731 set two weeks ago and following with this week’s individual games of 194, 247, and 257 for his 698 set. He had only one open in the three games and that came in the first game.
Mike Stacy rolled three clean games during the Wild Turkey league to set the league pace with games of 237, 236, and 215 for a 688 series. Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Mike Unger who also rolled three clean games for a 682 total. Steve Zeplin (680), TJ Mooney (678), Tom Crowe (662), Michael Conchola (668), Kyle Smith (658), Steve Dickinson (654), Lindy Conner (654), JP Reyna (259), Drake Hall (256), and Mark Svatek (255).
There was a close battle for the women’s top score this week with the top two scores coming from the Monday Mixed League. Sharon Guinn edged by Laura Diaz with a 215 high game contributing towards a 574 total. Diaz posted the second high with a 571. Judy Reyna in Sundowners’ action was not too far behind with a good 226 high game helping towards a 566 total.
Congratulations to Wyatt Klekar who broke the bank at the Century during Friday No-TAP league to win $1,964.00. The needed strikes were natural, not a 9 pin tap.
PBA bowler and former Texan Anthony Simonsen won the 2022 USBC Master which was televised last Sunday afternoon. Three of the five bowlers in the step-ladder finals started their career in Texas.
Top seed Norm Duke and two-seed Anthony Simonsen from the Dallas-Fort Worth area and five-seed Shawn Maldonado from Sugar Land.
Maldonado lost to AJ Johnson in an ugly first game match 189-143.
Johnson did not get his first strike until the seventh frame when he finally matched a ball to the lane conditions.
In the second match, Brad Miller and Johnson tied 224-224 after Miller split in the 10th frame for an open. They went to a one ball roll-off and both rolled 8. In the second, RO Miller won 9-7 to face Simonsen.
Simonsen missed a spare in the first frame to fall behind early and had problems finding the right line.
The game-changer came when Simonsen picked up the 2-4-8-10 split in the 8th frame and Miller missed the 1-2-8-10 washout in the ninth and was unable to double in the 10th Simonsen struck in the 10th and won 190-185.
Norm Duke had announced his retirement from the PBA and this was his last tournament, unless he won, which would give him enough points to make the KIA PBA Playoffs.
Simonsen started with four strikes but left the 4-9 split in the fifth frame. Duke was able to take the lead when he doubled in the fifth and sixth frames. Spares in the ninth and 10th frames by Duke left the door open for Simonsen who had a strike in the ninth frame and struck the first ball in the 10th to secure a 219-216 win for his fourth Major title. Simonsen had been the youngest player at 19 years and 39 days to win a Major when he won his first USBC Masters. At the age of 25, he is the youngest to have won four Majors.
Norm Duke retired after a long career where he won 40 PBA Titles including 7 Majors. He was the youngest bowler to win a PBA Title at the age of 18 in 1983. In the last three years 3 PBA Hall of Famers, Walter Ray Williams, Pete Webber, and Duke have retired from the PBA.
WIL D TURKEY 1ST (4-way tie) 3W+L=X, THE THROWN TOGETHER, BACK IN THE DAY, and LANE LEPERS Women: B.J. Mathiews 496; C. Wilson 486; Men: M. Stacy 237-688; R. Lyman 230-593; P. Visconti 575; M. Brown 562; R. Palmer 203-556; B. Fisseler 224; N. DeLaGarza 205; OVER THE HILL 1ST WHY NOTS Women: C. Wilson 470; Men: L. Helms 532; J. Cavazos 495; E. Smith 492; MONDAY MIXED (Tie) HALL OF FAMERS and OH DAMM ITTT Women: S. Guinn 215-574; L. Diaz 571; Men: G. Hatter Jr. 257-698; J. Silgero 248-671; T. Crowe 234-662; K. Smith 224-658; M. Stacy 249-631; K. Schubach 237-630; D. Hale 256-623; W. Wood 242-623; J. Martinez 229-622; A. Adames 616; T. Bennett 614; M. Michalec 234-599; M. Brown 589; J. Matson 587; TJ Mooney 582; M. Gshwind 574; D. Knowlan 570; B. Tesch 567; J. Cano 566; D. Richards 565; M. Redding 564; T. Miller 562; J. Shoup 560; D. Loya 556; M. Flores 553; B. Hammack 232-552; G. Hatter Sr 552; D. Sweet 244-547; W. Hendrix 244; C. Reeves 236; SUNDOWNERS 1ST HOT DOGS & DONUTS Women: J. Reyna 226-566; I. Caballero 204-535; C. Speers 516; A. Adames 512; P. Robles 502; Men: J. Silgero 257-700; M. Unger 248-682; S. Zeplin 247-680; TJ Mooney 247-678; M. Conchola 246-658; S. Dickinson 234-654; L. Conner 654; C. Hammack 230-636; M. Flodres 233-631; M. Svatek 255-630; JP Reyna 259-625; D. Hale 234-622; T. Bennett 621; J. Shoup 229-609; J. Matson 606; W. Woiod 240-604; JJ Jimenez 593; M. Stacy 589; J Glass 583; J. Martinez 580; M. Michalec 574; H. Hernandez 573; R. Mejia 226573; D. Knowlan 572; P. Visconti 561; D. Reissig 557; B. Marques 552; B. Asby 550; J. Bryant 224-550; G. Hatter Jr 257; G. Mason 238; CAPTAIN’S NO-TAP 1ST DETAR BABES Women: L. Gonzalez 217-576; BJ Mathiews 544; P. Bomba 229; W. Klacman 224; M. Villareal 223; FRIDAY NO-TAP 1ST (American) THAT’S ALL WE NEED (National) TEAM 7 Women: L. Hammack 266-635; Men: C. Hammack 300-765; W. Klekar 257-735; M. Brown 288; J. Benavides 286;
SPRING BUMPERS 1ST TEAM 3 Girl: S. Harris 79-153; Boys: E. Krawietz 103-183; J. Snow 90-168; SATURDAY YOUTH 1ST TEAM 2 Girls: R. Shoup 137-366; A. Olson 123-303; Boys: E. Dunn 211-530; T. Charron 178-449; J. Pennell 156-428; T. Zuber 159-427; M. Rangel 152-418; K. Hodge 167-404.
