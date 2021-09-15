In mid July, Mike Stacy decided to re-drill his thumb pitch because he did not feel comfortable with his release and timing. It seems to have worked due his recent impressive consistency in good sets. During the first week of the fall Monday Mixed League, he was the only one to break the 700 mark with individual games of 253, 248 and 204 for a 705 total. He started the third game with two open frames before getting back on track to finish with 25 strikes in the set. Regardless of the years an individual has bowled, there is always room for improvement. This year, Mike is working on his mental game by starting to visualize his mark further down the lane and bringing it back to his laydown point to gain consistency.
Scott Snow posted the second high series while leading the Sundowners League with a 262 high game contributing towards a 673 series. Welcome back to Joey Matson after knee surgery replacement of both knees. He rolled a 245 high game on way to a 664 set in the same league.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were TJ Mooney (258-663), Rob Lyman (661), Cody Hammack (269-642) and Mark Svatek (254-649).
Samantha Wharton was high for the women with a nice 614 series in Sundowner action. She rolled individual games of 214, 201 and 199 for her total. She had an open frame in each game with 2 splits and a single pin missed spare holding her score down.
With the fall leagues in full swing, I hope to see some good scores in the coming weeks.
August was a somber month for me as I noted in my column the death of four former league bowlers that I knew personally. In the first day of September, I learned of the death of William (Bill) Vincent, who died on Aug. 28 at the age of 78. I first met Bill and his brother Bob many years ago, when during the summer of 1956 they wanted to try their hand at setting pins. This was the days before the automatic pinsetters were installed at the Campus 6 lane house, which later became the Woodlawn Lanes. Those were simple times when it cost 25 cents to bowl a game and 8 cents went to the pin boy. In a phone conversation with Bob, he remembers struggling to manually set the rack of pins down because of his young age. He also commented on our concern of some bowlers rolling the ball down the lane before we had finished picking up the pins. Even though many years have passed, our youthful activities still linger in our memory.
Still enjoying the game in the 1970’s, Bill, Bob, and a third brother Charlie, bowled in mixed leagues. My sincere condolence and sympathy to the Vincent family on their loss, especially to Bill’s wife Peggy. They had recently celebrated 50 years of marriage.
Josie Barnes, a 33 year old bowler from Tennessee was not having the year she was hoping for on the PWBA Tour but she decided to enter the 2021 Women’s US Open at the end of the season. She is now $100,000 richer after winning her first Major Tournament in a record prize fund for the women’s tour.
The top seed Barnes defeated Singapore’s Cherie Tan 198-194 for the win after Tann failed to double in the 10th frame. Along with the money and US Open trophy she won the coveted US Open Green jacket as she heads to be the associate head coach for the Vanderbilt bowling program with a lot bowling credibility. Tan won $50,000 for her runner up finish. The Open started with 71 competitors bowling 24 games across three different oil patterns. The field was cut to the top 24 for match play and another oil pattern. The top five after match play went to a step-ladder elimination round. In the first game #5 seed Stephanie Zavala overcame two split opens in the first three frames to win over Latvia’s Diana Zavjalova 220-199. The right handed Zavjalova hit the pocket every frame but the 10 pin prevented her from even one double in the game. Seeded #3, Shannon Pluhowsky was near perfect in a 279-211 win over Zavala in the second game. In facing #2 seed Tan, Pluhowsky lost her ball speed control and reaction and lost to Tan 178-166.
Amleto Monacelli won the USBC Super Senior Classic last week after making his debut for bowlers 60 years and older. A native of Venezuela, Monacelli reached 60 three weeks ago. He now enters the USBC Senior Master, which is also being competed in Sam’s Town Bowling Center this week. The USBC and PBA Hall of Famer is the defending Champion. The field will consist of 230 of the best USBC bowlers.
TURKEY TROTTERS 1ST (tie) BREW CREW and ALLEY CATS Women: M. Oehlke 436; K. Filip 407; OVER THE HILL 1ST BACK IN THE DAY Women: C. Wilson 439; B. Mathiews 432; Men: J. Mitchell 511; MONDAY MIXED 1ST LET THE GOOD TIMES ROLL Women: S. Guinn 519; J. Macek 504; Men: M. Stacy 253-705; R. Lyman 223-661; J. Silgero 244-644; H. Hernandez 245-639; T. Crowe 228-639; D. Matthews 236-634; X. Wilson 229-628; M. Svatek 626; TJ Mooney 616; A. Benavides 225-608; B. Hammack 231-607; J. Jimenez 237-597; T. Williams 244-591; D. Knowlan 583; T. Miller 575; L. Hall 568; B. Tesch 566; J. Guerra 233-563; M. Flores 558; M. Gshwind 553; A. Rester 551; SUNDOWNERS 1ST (5 way tie) LET IT ROLL, TEAM 6, OH DAMMMIT, BEACH BUMS, and SPARE ME Women: S. Wharton 214-614; T. Wortham 537; J. Reyna 500; Men: S. Snow 262-673; J. Matson 245-664; TJ Mooney 258-663; M. Svatek 254-649; M. Stacy 234-647; C. Hammack 269-642;T. Crowe 226-631; J. Silgero 242-622; M. Unger 234-620; X. Wilson 232-617; D. Kowlan 230-612; P. Chrisco 234-610; R. Lyman 607; D. Matthews 606; A. Adames 602; R. Marques 600; M. Mize 234-598; M. Flores 233-595; R. Mejia 576; S. Zeplin 575; C. Hoff 575; D. Reissig 5762; G. Hatter Jr. 571; J. Smiley 571; J. Tweedle 564; M. Hernandez 560; S. Kocian 560; G. Mason 558; F. Boedeker 552; M. Michalec 230; M. Conchola 226; A. Rester 225; G. Hoskins 225; CAPTAIN’S NO-TAP 1ST (tie) GOLDEN GIRLS and PIN PALS Women: C. Wilson 540; D. Fitzgerald 468.
