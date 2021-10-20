Mike Stacy was in control of both the Monday Mixed and Sundowners League with the top set in each one. He earned the weekly honors in Sundowner action with individual games of 211, 237 and 245 contributing towards a 693 total. He was able to overcome two open frames in the first game and one in the last game with a 25 strike performance in the set.
Stacy had a better start in Monday Mixed competition by starting with individual games 236 and 248 before dropping down to a 183 final for a 667. He had one open in the first game and two in the third with 23 strikes to his credit. In my phone conversation with Mike, he told me that he was trying to make an adjustment to get back on the strike wagon after one double and three 9 pin spares in the first six frames of the third game. Unfortunately he had two opens in the last four frames but he was still high for the Monday league.
Michael Conchola was not far behind Stacy with individual games of 222, 254 and 207 helping towards a 687 for second high in Sundowners play. He had two opens in the 23 strike set.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Rob Lyman (257-668), David Matthews (659), Cody Hammack (658), TJ Mooney (256-657), Matthew Flores (654) and Tom Crowe (653).
Senior bowler Morgan Smith had a nice 530 set in Over the Hill league.
Pat Robles was high for the women while competing in Sundowner action. The lefthander rolled individual games of 189, 220 and 193 for a nice 602 total.
Local bowlers competed in the Blind Draw Doubles Bracket Tournament last Saturday with Aaron Hopkins and Jacob Silgero winning the single elimination tournament. They defeated the duo of Aaron Rester and David Loya by a 475-442 score in the final match.
Rester-Loya slipped by Randy Vivero and Mike Wortham 360-356 and Hopkins-Silgero defeated Billye Jo Mathiews-Aaron Perez 437-384 in the semi-final matches. Final standings were 1st Hopkins-Silgero $550, 2nd Rester-Loya $310, 3rd Mathiews-Perez $124 and 4th Wortham-Vivero $124.
It is with sorrow that I note of another former Victoria league bowler and friend passed away recently.
Martin (Pee Wee) Robles competed in the DuPont League at the Palace Lanes for six years in the 1970’s.
Pee Wee and I worked in the same area after he was promoted to Mechanical Foreman in 1980. My deepest condolence and sympathy go out to his family.
Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens teamed with PBA star AJ Johnson to win the CP3 Celebrity Invitational Doubles event, which was broadcast last Sunday on FS1. The tournament raises money for NBA star Chris Paul’s Family Foundation. The foundation strives to positively impact individuals and family by leveling the playing field in education, sports and life. It pairs athletes and entertainers with PBA bowlers in a doubles tournament. Owens had previously won the doubles event with Pete Webber in 2016. Top seed Ryan Ciminelli (N.C.) defeated Colin Champion (FLA) 279-268 to win the 18th Annual PBA Fayetteville South Open. This was his 15th PBA Regional Tournament victory.
OVER THE HILL 1ST HERE FOR THE BEER Women: W. Klacman 462; B. Mathiews 427; C. Wilson 414; Men: M. Smith 530; J. Mitchell 206-526; MONDAY MIXED 1ST HALL OF FAMERS Women: J. Reyna 501; Men: M. Stacy 248-667; D. Matthews 236-659; L. Hall 232-648; T. Miller 236-644; M. Flores 244-623; M. Gshwind 613; K. Schupbach 610; T. Crowe 601; J. Martinez 597; R. Marques 595; X. Wilson 592; J. Rangel 591; J. Silgero 586; N. Picard 229-579; TJ Mooney 227-579; R. Lyman 578; W. Wood 236-577; D. Knowlan 572; B. Bonewald 571; D. Tamm 553; T. Blanton 552; R. North 226; SUNDOWNERS 1ST #ALLLLREADY Women: P. Robles 220-602; T. Wortham 504; O. Jackson 500; Men: M. Stacy 245-693; M. Conchola 254-683; R. Lyman 254-668; C. Hammack 237-658; TJ Mooney 256-657; M. Flores 654; T. Crowe 243-653; W. Wood 234-631; D. Matthews 244-627; S. Zeplin 627; N. Picard 232-624; M. Svatek 243-619; M. Unger 227-611; D. Reissig 245-610; J. Martinez 601; J. Silgero 224-598; R. Marques 592; A. Adames 224-589; C. Hoff 236-573; J. Bryant 568; C. Reeves 568; T. Williams 566; JD Villalobos 565; D. Knowlan 561; J. Godina 559; M. Michalec 558; P. Chrisco 556; D. Hale 228-556; T. Thormahlen 551; B. Marques 550; CAPTAIN’S NO-TAP Women: B. Mathiews 546; C. Wilson 228-539; B. Long 534; C. Goode 200- 518; D. Cooley 516; M. Villareal 502.
