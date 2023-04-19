Michael Stacy enjoyed a great week on the lanes with two great sets to his credit.
Last Thursday night he opened league play with a 209 game with two split opens in the fourth and sixth frames. After switching to a ball with more surface he was dialed into the pocket to finish with games of 245 and 266 for a 720 total.
On Monday Night he used the same ball to start league play with a three board line to the outside of Thursday night. He blasted the pocket and pins with individual games of 269, 247, and 288 for an outstanding 804 series.
With three clean games and 28 strikes for the night, he earned the weekly honors. A solid nine pin leave in the middle of a string of strikes in the second game prevented a higher score. He rolled the first 10 strikes in the third game before leaving the 2-4 pins on the 11th ball for a spare. He felt that his feet may have been a little slow at the foul line causing the high hit. This was Stacy’s seventh 800 set with an 822 being his career high in 2012.
Dave Matthews led the Sundowners League with a 727 series with individual games of 235, 247, and 245 for the second high this week. Also breaking the 700 mark was Aaron Whitehead with games of 257, 256, and 191 for a 704.
Breaking the 250-650 mark were Tamarcus Bennett with (269-697/664). Jacob Silgero (693/693), J P Reyna (252-692), Bruce Hammack (258-692), Justin Shoup (255-66), Jerry Cano (675), Gary Hatter Jr (660), Woody Wood (659), Steve Zeplin (259), and Scott Snow (256).
Sharon Guinn edged by Kayla Shaffer for the top women’s score this week during Monday Mixed play. Guinn posted games of 205, 190, and 215 for a 610 total. Shaffer rolled a 224 high game contributing towards a 605. Other good scores were on Thursday night with Trudy Wortham’s 203-585 and Christine Speer 215-577.
Senior bowler Diane Schroeder rolled a great 232 high game on her way toa very nice 572 in Over The Hill League competition.
After a three year absence, The World vs the USA event match games returned to World Series of Bowling XIV competition this past weekend.
It was total domination by the World team consisting of Captain Jason Belmonte, Sam Cooley, Dom Barrett, and Jesper Svensson.
Captain Tommy Jones, E.J. Tackett, Anthony Simonsen, and Kyle Troup were on the USA Team. The World swept all four singles matches, split the doubles match and swept the race to two Baker Team matches.
The winning team won $10,000 each and the Hall of Fame Cup, which will sit in the International Bowling Museum in Arlington.
The WSOB XIV continued with the PBA Cheetah Championship last Monday with EJ Tackett winning the tournament by defeating top seed BJ Moore 259-178. The step-ladder matches started with AJ Johnson defeating Jacob Buttruff 208-203.
Joseph Grondin won his first PBA TV match by beating Johnson 205-194 before losing to Tackett 233-335. The win was Tackett’s 20th PBA title.
The WSOB XIV showcased the PBA Scorpion and PBA Shark Championships on Tuesday and Wednesday with the World Championship finals to be televised at 11 a.m. Sunday on the Fox Networks
OVER THE HILL 1ST (tie) OUT OF TOWNERS and 3 MEN & A LADY Women: D. Schroeder 232-572; C. Wilson 485; Men: A. Garcia 237-602; Eric Smith 235-568; R. Estrada 532; B. Korczynski 519; J. Cooley 518; D. Flores 511; B. Bomba 500; MONDAY MIXED 1ST ALLEYGATORS Women: S. Guinn 215-610; K. Shaffer 224-605; Men: M. Stacy 288-804; A. Whitehead 257-704; J. Silgero 237-693). J. Cano 246-675; J. Shoup 255-668; T. Bennett 249-664; G. Hatter Jr. 637; M. Flores 634; W. Wood 634; JP Reyna 628; D. Richards 625; R. Mejia 235-624; J. Chapman 229-619; L. Hall 617; A. Hopkins 616; D. Matthews 609; J. Koliba 607; D. Knowlan 232-604; T J Mooney 602; J. Martinez 600; J. Matson 595; W. Klekar 588; K. Schupbach 587; A. Rolette 225-586; Joshua Benevides 232-586; B. Bonewald 583; R. Vivero 581; R. Silgero 243-581; C. Hammack 581; C. Benavides 581; B. Simmons 571; M. Michalec 569; R. Lyman 564; J. Pennell 562; C. Hoff 562; Jacob Benavides 560; T. Crowe 559; D. Catalanotto 554; A. Benavides 553; THURSDAY NIGHT SUNDOWNERS 1ST HUUGS Women: T. Wortham 203-585; C. Speer 215-577; T. Mason 210-542; J. McNary 206-540; A. Adames 507; Men: D. Matthews 247-727; M. Stacy 266-720; T. Bennett 269-697; J. Silgero 236-693; J P Reyna 252-692; B. Hammack 258-692; G. Hatter Jr. 234-660; W. Wood 241-659; C. Hammack 232-658; R. Lyman 236-649; J. Matson 231-644; J. Shoup 233-636; S. Zeplin 259-635; J. Tweedle 234-634; D. Knowlan 633; S. Dickinson 230-633; Jordan Glass 225-631; R. Mejia 631; T J Mooney 629; T. Williams 627; A. Rester 233-620; S. Snow 256-619; M. Michalec 618; R. Silgero 616; R. Marques 246-616; J. Cano 243-610; S. Koehne 226-605; S. Kocian 588; W. Klekar 580; A. Perez 576; T. Miller 576; M. Gschwind 572; B. Asby 564; M. Svatek 558; M. Brown 556; B. Shaffer 555; CAPTAIN’S (No Tap) 1ST DETAR BABES Women: B. J. Mathiews 251-646; C. Wilson 556; C. Goode 551; D. Cooley 211;