Mike Stacy set the bar last Thursday night with individual games of 237, 255 and 203 for a 695 total. He seemed to be in cruise control without an open the first two games after making an adjustment on his release to start the second game. The third game he started with a four bagger before a seven and nine out fifth frame stopped his momentum. He was unable to double in the last five frames with the right lane giving him trouble with the carry. A pocket 7 pin leave and miss in the 10th frame stopped his bid for a 700.
Jacob Silgero had a little trouble in his first two games during Monday Mixed play with one split open in the first game and two split opens in the second game. After the first game he switched to a stronger ball and moved left. In spite of the two splits in the second game he felt that he had a good ball reaction and it was a slight miss to the right that caused the splits due to the ball hooking early, so he kept the same ball and line. It turned to be a wise choice as he rolled 10 in a row before a split on the 11 thball stopped his string. He rolled individual games of 213, 192, and 287 for a 692 and second high with 23 strikes. After watching a tip from a PBA video, he feels that he was able to learn something that helps his release be more consistent.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Jonathan Martinez (248-682), Kyle Smith (669), Ansel Thompson (278) and Larry Hall (252).
Trudy Wortham led the women’s scoring during Sunday’s Wild turkey League. She rolled a 204 high game which contributed towards a 571 series.
Sundowners’ bowlers Pat Robles with 215-571 and Hillary Ramos 224-568 also had nice scores.
It is with sorrow that I note of two local bowlers having passed away recently. Marcus Espindola III at the age of 66 on Jan. 17 and Jim Mooney on Saturday at age 67.
Marcus started bowling in local league play in 1987 and participated in several leagues through the years with family members until the 2011-12 season when he last bowled in the Friday Night Mixed League.
Jim Mooney started bowling in the early 1980’s and his final league competition was in 2014. He had to stop bowling on several occasions due to his health. In 2001 He had a heart transplant and returned to league play in 2004. Jim loved the game and was involved in the administrative side being elected to the VUSBC board in 1985 for the first time. He served on the board for many years being installed as the VUSBC Association Manager in 2007 and served through the 2016-2017 season. Although not a high average bowler he bowled a 299 award game in 1988. He also won two VUSBC City Tournament doubles titles, one with son T. J. in 2006 and with Tony Vasquez in 2007. He was also on two city tournament winning teams in 1998 and 2006. Jim was inducted into the Victoria VUSBC Hall of Fame in 2011 for his service to the association. I enjoyed many years serving on the board with Jim, he brought the association in to the computer age.
Evening service for Jim will be at Rosewood Funeral home on Monday with burial on Tuesday.
My deepest condolence and sympathy go out to both families on their loss.
FoxSports1 will continue with the PBA Tour on Saturday with the Player Championship, the first Major of the season at 7:30 local time. Prior to the step-ladder finals, the five regional winners will compete in a 3 game total pinfall competition to determine the seeding for the championship round. The five players competing are Graham Fach (East), Tommy Jones (South). Sean rash (Midwest), Arturo Quintero (Southwest), and Jason Belmonte (West).
FS1will continue with the PBA Jr’s National Championships and Doubles on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. local.
WILD TURKEY 1ST 3W + L = X Women: T. Wortham 204-578; R. Wortham 507; K. Kuecker 202; Men: M. Wortham 597; M. Stacy 587; C. Filip 542; OVER THE HILL 1ST WHY NOTS Women: D. Peters 451; G. Billo 436; Men: R. Estrada 214-526; B. Bomba 217-515; J. Cavazos 599; MONDAY MIXED 1ST (3 way tie) HALL OF FAMERS, MISFITS, and TEAM 10 Women: S. Guinn 527; M. Lee 500; Men: J. Silgero 287-692; J. Martinez 248-682; K. Smith 244-669; R. Marques 648; M. Stacy 645; L. Hall 252-595; M. Flores 589; A. Thompson 278-585; M. Conchola 584; W. Wood 574; J. Cano 235-570; B. Miller 568; T. Crowe 563; G. Hatter Jr. 563; R. North 562; D. Hale 560; T.J. Mooney 556; D. Knowlan 553; T. Miller 552; T. Williams 549; SUNDOWNERS 1ST (tie) DON’T LOOK BACK and BYE WEEK Women: P. Robles 215-571; H. Ramos 224-568; J. McNary 507; Men: M. Stacy 255-695; M. Unger 245-645; J. Bryant 224-638; H. Hernandez 225-622; T. Crowe 248-614; M. Michalec 613; J. Silgero 606; M. Flores 237-603; S. Kocian 600; C. Hammack 224-599; D. Knowlan 591; S. Dickinson 590; L. Hall 588; S. Zeplin 582; D. Hale 236-581; R. Marques 232-580; C. Strickland 579; M. Brown 573; D. reissig 564; A. Rester 563; W. Wood 562; D. Loya 560; J. Guerra 557; J P Reyna 551; G. Hatter Sr. 551; JD Villalobos 550; M. Gschwind 225; CAPTAIN’S NO TAP 1 ST GOLDEN GIRLS Women: B.J. Mathiews 219-584; K. Staver 533; W. Klacman 201- 506.
