Mike Stacy was on fire the first two games of the Wild Turkey League last Sunday to roll games of 279 and 247 with an excellent strike ball. In the first game he opened with the first 6 strikes before a weak pocket hit left him the 7 pin for a spare. After ending the first game with a five bagger for a 279 individual, three 9 pin count spares in the second game resulted in his 247. He started the third game with a split open and then struggled with his strike carry as he was unable to double and had only four strikes in the game for a final 186. His final total of 712 was good enough to earn the weekly high scoring honors with a 24 total strike count.
T.J. Mooney was able to regain his touch from two weeks ago to roll the next two high total as he led the scoring in the Sundowners and Monday Mixed Leagues.
His high set was during Sundowners action when he rolled individual games of 258, 193, and 246 for a 697 series. He started the second game with a strike before a combination of 10 pins and four pins left him with four nine pares in a row. With only one double and a split open in the 9th frame he managed a 193 game. In the third game he moved deeper inside to avoid the worn out track created by ball traffic on the outside and his strike line was good enough for this final game of 246. He was also the top bowler in Monday Mixed competition with a 254 high game contributing towards a 679 total.
Other bowers breaking the 250-650 mark were Rob Lyman (254-670), Steve Dickinson (269-663), Cody Hammack (660), Steve Zeplin (659), Joey Matson (257-657), Mike Unger (656), Jonathan Martinez (257-648) and Woody Wood (254). Senior bowler Jack Mitchell rolled a great 258 high game in Wild Turkey action.
Congratulations to senior bowler Larry Helms who rolled a 622 set in the Over The Hill League. Larry’s first two games were 226 and 215 without an open frame. His only open frame was in the third game in the 6th frame. After a spare in the fifth his first ball went into the right channel to lose spare count and he totaled 6 for the frame. When I asked what happened, he said that the ball came out of his hand wrong. He recovered with a double to finish with a 181.
Samantha Wharton rolled a very nice individual high game of 237 to help with her total of 564 during Sundowners competition to lead the women’s scoring for the week.
Trudy Wortham with a 227 high game helping towards a 540 and Terri Mason also posting a 540 tied for second high.
With sadness I report that former Victoria bowler Charlie Finnegan passed away at the age of 83 on Dec. 9 in Picayune, Miss. He and wife Deanna were local league bowlers through the 2017-18 season until they moved to Mississippi. I remember Charlie and Deanna from the Over the Hill league and his friendly smile. He won the Senior City Mixed Tournament title in 2004 and again in 2005. My deepest sympathy and condolence to Deanna and their family.
For your information, when I submit the bowling article to the sports desk, they will edit the article to fit the space available for that day in the paper. If something is edited, the entire article will be included in the online version of the sports page. I bring this up because I have been asked why sometimes there is a difference in the context between the paper version and on line.
Enjoy the holidays and have a Merry Christmas and great and safe New Year.
WILD TURKEY 1ST BACK IN THE DAY Women: T. Wortham 227-540; R. Wortham 514; Men: M. Stacy 279-712; R. Rodriguez 221-593; R. Lyman 245-590; J. Mitchell 258-580; P. Visconti 575; B. Fisseler 575; M. Wortham 231-573; OVER THE HILL 1ST AW SHUCKS Women: B. J. Mathiews 479; L. Gonzalez 426; Mmen: L. Helms 226-622; B. Korczynski 554; A. Hempel 494; M. Almendarez 212; B. Bomba 201; MONDAY MIXED 1ST OH DAMM ITTT Women: H. Peters 493; Men: TJ Mooney 254-679; D. Matthews 225-639; M. Flores 244-639; X. Wilson 231-632; J. Matson 232-626; M. Conchola 240-621; D. Knowlan 219-618; R. Lyman 609; M. Stacy 604; R. Marques 234-602; K. Schupbach 597; W. Wood 237-580; G. Hatter jr. 576; J. Martinez 576; N. Picard 571; E. smith 569; M. Mathieu 568; J. Chapman 556; B. Tesch 555; M. Redding 552; J. Silgero 551; SUNDOWNERS 1ST OH DAMMM IT Women: 237-564; T. Mason 540; P. Robles 213-522; C. Speer 503; R. Wortham 501; Men: TJ Mooney 258-697; R. Lyman 254-670; S. Dickinson 269-663; C. Hammack 242-660; S. Zeplin 246-659; J. Matson 257-657; M. Unger 246-656; J. Martinez 257-648; D. Knowlan 234-644; G. Hatter Jr. 629; T. Crowe 614; J. Tweedle 225-614; M. Stacy 613; H. Hernandez 235-611; D. Reissig 610; D. Glass 225-608; D. Matthews 605; M. Mize 605; A. Adames 605; K. Rosales 236-601; S. Cherry 230-601; M. Svatek 598; P. Chrisco 224-598; J. Shoup 594; R. Marques 587; W. Woood 254-584; J. Silgero 230-583; J. Smith 233-565; D. Hale 228-564; JP Reyna 562; B. Marques 560; X. Wilson 557; R. Collins 230-555; CAPTAIN’S NO TAP 1ST GOLDEN GIRLS Women: C. Wilson 206-564; B.J. Mathiews 515;
