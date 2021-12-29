It has been a while but Mike Stacy was able to bowl the top series in consecutive weeks. Last week he posted a 712 in Sunday’s Wild Turkey league and followed with a 714 in Thursday Sundowners action for this weeks’ top series. He opened league with a 212 while working around an 8 count miss in the second frame. After starting the second game with a strike spare, he rolled eight strikes in a row before a 7 count split and 9 out stopped his string on the 11th ball for a 266. The third game was a clean game with three 9 spares, keeping his score down to a 236 and 714 total with 24 strikes.
He said he is still working on his release to stay behind the ball instead of turning his hand too soon.
The lane conditions have a lot to do with stringing strikes also as Mike posted the second high set on Monday Night with a 631 for the night.
The Sundowners also produced the next three top scores with Robert Mejia claiming the second spot with individuals of 258, 225 and 198 for a 681 series. His first two games were clean but after starting the last game with a four bagger and spare, a split open in the 6th frame and a miss in the 10th frame dropped his score.
Rob Lyman with a big 256 high game and Steve Zeplin with a 236 high individual tied with a 671 for the next high series. Drake Hale was high in Monday Mixed competition after starting league play with a clean game for a 256. A split open in the 9th frame of second game was his first open as he finished with a 234. The third game he had two open frames and one double to for a 179 final game for a 669 total.
Harvey Hernandez rolled a nice 254 individual high game.
Trudy Wortham led the women bowlers with a 561 series in Sundowners’ competition. Samantha Wharton with a 541 was second high. Pat Robles was on target for one game with very nice 235 in the same league.
It is with sadness that I note the passing of two former Victoria bowlers: Dorothy Lamprecht, 92, and Lorraine Dick, 91. Lorraine averaged 170 during the 1974-75 season. She was married to Alex Dick Jr., who passed away several years ago. Alex was a long time bowler and former co-owner of the Victoria Bowling Lanes in the 1960’s.
My condolence and sympathy are extended to family members on the passing of their loved one.
OVER THE HILL 1ST WHY NOT’S Women: J. Lambrecht 397; R. Howlett 396; Men: E. Smith 520; B. Bomba 216-503; A. Hempel 226; MONDAY MIXED 1ST OH DAMM ITTT Women: M. Lee 532; S. Guinn 511; Men: D. Hale 256-669; M. Stacy 225-631; J. Silgero 623; D. Knowlan 613; G. Hatter Jr. 612; J. Pennell 602; M. Flores 601; J. Cano 230-591; TJ Mooney 589; K. Smith 238-586; N. Picard 244-585; T. Crowe 231-585; J. Martinez 584; J. Benavides 224-572; K. Schupbach 570; J. Matson 563; T. Miller 563; B. Miller 561; E. Smith 559; J. Koliba 225-556; D. Matthews 555; D. Loya 554; A. Thompson 236; SUNDOWNERS 1ST OH DAMMM IT Women: T. Wortham 196-561; S. Wharton 541; T. Mason 516; P. Robles 235; Men: M. Stacy 266-714; R. Mejia 258-681; S. Zeplin 236-671; R. Lyman 256-671; S. Dickinson 224-628; J. Silgero 246-623; C. Hammack 620; J. Glass 233-617; D. Matthews 224-616; N. Picard 248-612; P. Chrisco 249-612; P. Visconti 612; J. Tweedle 233-609; TJ Mooney 227-605; R. Marques 600; D. Reissig 226-593; M. Mize 591; L. Conner 590; H. Hernandez 254-588; A. Rester 587; C. Hoff 583; JD Villalobos 577; J. Smith 248-577; G. Mason 574; W. Wood 233-568; M. Flores 225-567; A. Perez 556; JP Reyna 553; M. Unger 549; E. Gaona 549 L. Hall 241-548; CAPTAIN’S NO TAP 1ST GOLDEN GIRLS Women: L. Gonzalez 211-531.
