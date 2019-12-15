Bowlers in the Sundowner League were enjoying a strike fest, with four of the them breaking the 700 mark.
T.J. Mooney produced the top series to earn the weekly honors with three individual games of 280, 247 and 223 for a 750 total. In his first game, an 8-pin spare in the second frame was his only non-strike. He rolled 26 strikes and had only one miss in the three-game set.
Young man Cody Hammack was on target all night long to bowl his best career series Thursday night with games of 267, 248 and 227 to total 742 for the night. Cody told me that due to work, he doesn’t usually get pregame practice shots, but he was able to do so this past week. From the start he felt that he had a good release and did not make any big changes during the three games. He also had a 1-pin miss and struck 27 times in his series.
Danny Reissig was the only one of the four 700 shooters not to have an open in the three games. He was consistent with games of 254, 224 and 243 to finish with a 721 series and the third high set.
The fourth bowler to break the 700 mark was last week’s top scorer, Dave Matthews. Matthews produced individual games of 268, 253 and 191 for a 711 series.
My apologizes to Dave for not giving him credit for the 750 set he rolled in the Monday Mixed last week. I listed his first name as Bill instead of Dave. Bill Matthews was a former bowler and Victoria Bowling Association officer.
Rob Lyman led the Monday Mixed bowlers with a 255 high game contributing toward a 688 total. He also rolled a 651 in the Sundowners.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Larry Hall (675), Joe Talbott (245-675), Jacob Silgero (674-671), Steve Dickinson (256-674), Mike Stacy (670), Nick Picard (658), Glenn Mason (657), Aaron Rolette (278-656), Mark Mize (655), Gary Hatter Jr. (279), Lindy Conner (266), Felix Rodrigues (258), Justin Shoup (256), Matthew Flores (256), Marc Banda (255) and Michale Pesek (254).
The ladies had a hard time on the lanes this past week, with Christine Speer being the only woman to break the 550 mark. She rolled a 201-581 in Sundowner action.
It is with sorrow that I note of two more former local league bowlers having passed away.
Margaret Sunderman died at the age of 95 last week. She had been a league bowlers in the 1970s and ’80s. Along with loving league competition, she was able to win the Div 2 doubles title in the Victoria Women’s City Tournament with Bernice Dew in 1976 and 1977.
The second bowler was Robert (Bobby Rod) Rodriguez at the age of 67. Bobby also enjoyed the competition and won a VBA City Tournament doubles title in 2002 with Joey Lambert. He was also able to achieve a bowler’s dream of a perfect game. He bowled a 300 game in October of 2004.
My condolences and sympathy to the families.
TURKEY TROTTERS 1ST WHO GIVES A SPLIT Women: L. Hempel 446; M. Buenger 442; OVER THE HILL 1ST SENIORS Women: N. Smith 178-458; B. Long 422; C. Wilson 420; H. Gibbs 410. C. Goode 408; B. Schmidt 406; Men: L. Helms 224-644; A. Garcia 233-609; E. Smith 214-551; R. Estrada 204-547; B. Fisseler 514; J. Mitchell 511; J. Cavazos 201-503; MONDAY MIXED 1ST GUYS & DOLLS Women: L. Hammack 539; O. Jackson 198-529; Men: R. Lyman 255-688; L. Hall 246-681; J. Talbott 245-675; J. Silgero 234-671; N. Picard 247-658; P. Visconti 228-657; A. Rolette 278-656; G. Hatter Jr.279-648; R. Silgero 236-644; F. Rodrigues 258-639; D.Matthews 226-633; B. Olson 633; B. Simmons225-630; G. Weaver 236-628;L. Conner 266-620; R. Marques 244-616; M. Svatek 610; M. Banda 255-608; J. Rhymer 600; K. Schupbach 596; J. Matson 595; J. Shoup 227-585; T. Crowe 233-582; H. Bellanger 228-580; D. Knowlan 579;J. Guerra 576; C. Reynolds 238-576; C. Hoff 564; M. Flores 551; CAPTAIN’S 1ST GOLDEN GIRLS Women: B. Long 178-454; C. Goode 436; B. Mathiews 436; D. Cooley 434; SUNDOOWNERS 1ST (tie) FRICKIN TEN PIN and TEAMMATES Women: C. Speer 201-581; J. McNary 534; I. Caballero 523; S. Wharton 200- 511; O. Jackson 510; L. Hammack 504; Men: T.J. Mooney 280-750; C. Hammack 267-742; D. Reissig 254-721; D. Matthews 268-711; J. Silgero 243-674; S. Dickinson 256-674; M. Stacy 242-670; G. Mason 225-657; M. Mize 234-655; R. Lyman 225-651; J. Tweedle 245-649; J. Shoup 256-649; N. Picard 227-645; L. Conner 237-638; S. Kocian 231-636; M. Flores 256-635; F. Talbott 234-635; M. Conchola 238-619; P. Visconti 244-617; S. Snow 230-616; A. Gritta 244-615; M. Pesek 254-614; J. Cass 608; B. Marques 229-597; J. Flores 595; A. Rester 587; T. Bennett 225-586; M. Svatek 583; B. Olson 581; B. Turek Jr. 578; B. Hyden 574; R. Rosas 572; A. Rolette 570; E. Smith 248-567; G. Brooks 563; L. Helms 236-560; M. McDonald 559; D. Knowlan 558; R. Silgero 557; W. Jackson 557; S. Zeplin 554; B. Korczynski 553; J. Matson 241; K. Stasny 234; SATURDAY BUMPERS 1ST TEAM 4 Girls; A. Turner 89-158; M. Garcia 82-155; Boys: J. Benavides 110-201; C. Rinald 88-164; J. Snow 80-158; SATURDAY YOUTH 1ST TEAM 4 Girls: R. Shoup 235; A. Sanchez 90-218; Boys: M. Garcia 176-512; T. Pesek 153-360; T. Zuber 118-308
