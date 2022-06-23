Frank Suniga was the top bowler in the opening session of the Summer Rolling Thunder League with a 26 strike barrage.
He had only one open frame, which came in the 10th frame of the second game. I was wondering how the bowlers would adapt to the new synthetic lanes and approaches and looking at the scores, they did very well.
Suniga blasted the pins for individual games of 257, 236, and 258 for an excellent 751 total.
Ryan Marques reached perfection during his second game by scoring his first career 300 game. The first and third games he was having problems with open frames and he posted games of 199 and 181 to finish with a 680 set.
Cody Hammack ended the winter season with a 710 series and continued his good bowling into Rolling Thunder action with individuals of 237, 235, and 234 for a 706 set. The first two games were clean but two split open in the first and fifth frames slowed his third game. With a ball change in the sixth frame, he reeled off a 7-bagger to break the 700 mark. Dave Matthews was a third bowler to break 700 with games of 236, 259, and 207 for a 702 total.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Wyatt Kelkar (696), Jacob Silgero (279-691), Matthew Flores (669), Cody Reeves (660), Sterling Kocian (653). Kyle Hengst rolled a great 286 game.
For the ladies, young Bowler Alyssa Adames who made her mark during the last Women’s City Tournament is off to a great start this summer with a 232 high game contributing towards a 582.
Dino Castillo has been around bowling for a long time and has recently been seen on TV as a Brunswick ball representative helping fellow PBA Texan Shawn Maldonado and other Brunswick PBA bowlers with the right equipment during nationally televised matches. He joined the PBA in 2005 hoping to win his first PBA title quickly. But his priorities changed once he had kids, then his family and Pro Shops business became his main concern. He still competed but felt that he didn’t have the same drive as others until the PBA50 Tour was organized. Castillo won his first Major title last week in Las Vegas, when he defeated Chris Warren, a former Texas bowler twice for the victory. He had lost to Warren in the winners round 708-655 and had to take a harder route to reach the finals. Castillo defeated another Texan Chris Barnes 300-222, Jack Jurek 257-196, and Parker Bohnn III 255-219 to reach a re-match with the undefeated Warren. Dino continued his mastery by defeating Warren 253-201 and 216-169. Now as the 2022 USBC Senior Masters Winner he heads to Lubbock for the US Open with confidence.
The PBA League will be featured on FS1 the first weekend in July.
ROLLING THUNDER 1ST (4 way tie) ROCK N BOWL, TEAM 8, TEAM 22, and TEAM 24. Women: A. Adames, 232-582; S. Wharton 508; Men: F. Suniga 257-751; C. Hammack 237-706; B. Matthews 259-702; W. Kelkar 243-696; J. Silgero 279-691; R. Marques 300-680; M. Flores 238-669; C. Reeves 243-660; S. Kocian 244-653; E. Yeager 236-638; M. Svatek 241-637; M. Unger 238-637; T. Bennett 634; R. Mejia 633; J. Matson 237-624; TJ Mooney 242-619; D. Hale 232-617; M. Conchola 612; S. Zeplin 248-610; R. Lyman 602; K. Hengst 286-600; R. Barnette 229-595; J. Bryant 594; M. Stacy 228-588; M. Michalec 584; S. Dickinson 582; JD Villalobos 235-580; J. Smiley 573; D. Knowlan 566; J. Koliba 564; D. Klatt 561; G. Verduzco 227-560; C. Strickland 553; A. Adames 553; B. Marques 552; A. Thompson 235; N. DeLaGarza 227; FUNTAPPERS No Tap) 1st KNUCKLES DEEP Women: R. Wortham 236-612; H. Ramos 602; B.J. Mathiews 243; Men: R. Marques 278-759; E. Smith 270-731; T. Miller 268-730; D. Matthews 264-726; J. Martinez 284-723; R. Waterbury 265-694; B. Marques 264-689; R. Lyman 256-682; J. Martinez 670; D. Tamm 256-663; R. Estrada 654;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.