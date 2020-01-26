For the second consecutive week a Monday Mixed League bowler rolled the top score with Mark Svatek providing individual games of 266, 225, and 211 for a 702 total to earn the weekly honors.
Jacob Silgero was a close second with three clean games of 258, 204, and 237 for a 699 series. He also posted a 258-664 set in Sundowners action.
Bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Nick Picard (258-694), Justin Shoup 256-674), Michale Pesek (263-669), Kenny Schupbach (666), Mark McDonald (257-664), DoLee Knowlan (650), Joe Talbott (257), Cody Hammack (257), and Mike Stacy (255).
Christine Speer repeated as the women’s top scorer with games of 246, 208, and 214 for a great 668 total during Sundowners action. This follows a 635 she rolled in the same league last week.
Bowlers keep an open date for the VUSBC Annual meeting and the 2nd Mixed Doubles tournament to be held on Feb 22. The tournament will start at 10 a.m. for the first game and then break for the annual meeting, which will start at 11 a.m. All current Victoria USBC members can attend and vote on by-law changes and have an input on the association’s path forward. Bowling in the tournament is not a requirement for participating in the meeting. Games 2,3, and 4 will be competed after the meeting with the best 3 of four games counting towards the final score in the Baker format. Entry forms are available at the front desk or you can sign up by 9:30 a.m. on the day of the tournament. Tournament bowlers must attend the meeting.
The weekend of Jan 18-19 was a historical one for PBA bowler Tommy Jones. On Saturday the 41-year-old bowler from South Carolina was inducted into the PBA Hall of Fame in Arlington. He had also qualified as the second seed for the PBA Hall of Fame Classic being competed that week.
In earlier matches of the step-ladder finals, friend and rival Chris Barnes had disposed of Jacob Butterff 258-223 and Osku Palerma 258-254 to face Jones. From the start of their match it was evident that the lane dressing had transitioned as they both struggled to find the strike pocket. Jones won out by finding the correct line on the right lane for a 190-162 victory to face 26 year old Darren Tang. Tang had already bowled two 300 games during the tournament to gain top seed status. The championship match started with Tang rolling five strikes in the first six frames before 7 pin count stopped his string. Jones was perfect with 12 strikes to bowl the 27th televised perfect game in the 62 year history of the PBA for a 300-227 victory and his 20th career title. Along with the $30,000 first place finish, he earned a $10,000 bonus for his televised 300 game.
The PBA Jonesboro Open broadcast is scheduled for Feb. 1 at 3:30 p.m. on FS1. The first Major tournament of the season, The PBA Tournament of Champions is scheduled for Feb 9 at 4 p.m. on Fox. If you miss a tournament during the telecast day and did not record it, FoxSports 1 will usually rebroadcast it during the following week.
OVER THE HILL 1ST AW SHUCKS Women: B. Mathiews 178-500; N. Smith 180-482; B. Long 471; G. Billo 445; J. Voges 175-435; Men: A. Garcia 201-569; M. Mathieu 202-554; R. Estrada 202-542; D. Flores 209-508; S. Gritta 500; MONDAY MIXED 1ST RANDY’S RAIDERS Women: L. Hammack 201-552; J. Reyna 518; C. Tudor 506; Men: M. Svatek 266-702; J. Silgero 258-699; K. Schupbach 228-666; D. Knowlan 224-650; D. Loya 238-645; M. Shows 225-632; M. Flores 234-631; L. Conner 624; M. Stacy 255-624; W. Hendrix 243-622; M. Redding 613; N. Picard 604; J. Matson 235-600; L. Hall 599; R. Silgero 591; D. Matthews 235-588; R. Lyman 236-580; J. Shoup 237-579; B. Marques 227-568; B. Olson 566; R. Marques 561;M. Gschwind 561; D. Padgett 558; J. Guerra 551; A. Benevides 233; CAPTAIN’S 1ST GOLDEN GIRLS Women: B. Mathiews 185-488; J. Lambrecht 459; SUNDOWNERS Women: C. Speer 246-668; L. Hammack 210-590; T. Mason 518; Men: N. Picard 258-695; J. Shoup 256-674; M. Pesek 263-669; J. Silgero 258-664; M. McDonald 257-664; K. Stasny 235-648; M. Unger 648; M. Mize 647; C. Hammack 257-643; T.J. Mooney
234-637; G. Mason 232-630; R. Lyman 234-634; D. Reissig 224-624; P. Visconti 617; M. Gschwind 243-611; T. Bennett 234-611; J. Talbott 257-609;S. Dickinson 236-606; J. Matson 602; S. Snow 227-600; M. Svatek 600; M. Michalec 258-595; S. Chavez 587; E. Smith 584; M. Flores 583; A. Rolette 234-572; M. Conchola 570; C. Strickland 569; D. Richards 563; G. Hatter Sr. 234-554; B. Hyden 554; R. Rosas 553; B. Turek Jr. 553; J. Cano 551;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.