Mark Svatek has a nice delivery and last Thursday he was on target during Rolling Thunder League play.
He did not have an open frame and totaled 23 strikes in his three games to take the weekly high honors.
Svatek rolled individual games of 264, 244 and 218 for a 726 series. Keep up the good stroke in coming tournaments.
T.J. Mooney had the second high score again by breaking also 700. He posted games of 214, 247 and 257 for a 718 in the same league. He also totaled 23 strikes but two open frames hurt his score.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Steve Dickinson (254-694), Tom Crowe (664), Rob Lyman (663), Mike Unger (266-649) and Kenny Schupbach (257).
Megan Lee had the top women’s score for the week with a 508.
Bowlers in the Funtappers (No Tap) League rolled some great scores during the last two weeks. Top man was Jacob Silgero with scores of 300-854 and 300-833. Tom Crowe produced the next high score with a 300-809 and also a 277-768. Also rolling a 300 game was Dave Matthews with a 300-760.
Samantha Wharton led the women’s no tap this week with a 243-654 and daughter Savannah Wharton had the top score last week with a 244-621.
It is with sorrow that I note that two former local league bowlers have passed recently.
Werner (Buck) Hartman Jr., a resident of Katy, died on June 17 after a battle with cancer. Buck bowled in several leagues in the 1970’s: the Classic, Red River, and the Century Classic. I enjoyed two state tournament competition appearances with him.
The other bowler passing recently was Fidel Padilla at the age of 75. Among the many sporting activities Fidel enjoyed in his younger years was bowling. He was a member of the DuPont League in the 1980’s.
My condolence and sympathy go out to the Hartman and Padilla families.
With Pabst Blue Ribbon sponsoring the King of the Lanes competition the last two week on FoxSports1, it reminds me of when they were national prominent sponsors of radio and televised boxing in the 1950’s and 60’s with a very catchy jingle. I am glad to see that they are back and sponsoring bowling events.
Since the Bowlero Corp. bought the PBA a couple of years ago they have promoted new formats in PBA competition, which has created more exciting bowling. The King of Lanes competition is a version of the King of the Hill televised years ago.
This year they added the Empress of the Lanes competition, giving more women an opportunity to show off their skill on national television.
PWBA star and Hall of Famer Kelly Kulick was the designated Empress until she was defeated by Missy Parkins in her first title defense. Liz Johnson swept by fellow contender Ashly Galante 248-187 to gain access to the throne and crown by defeating Parkins 232-182. In the following contenders match Stefanie Johnson of McKinney displayed great style by striking the first nine frames before a 10 pins stopped her string and she settled for a 278-222 victory over England’s Verity Crawly. By stringing six strikes in a row, Stefanie won Pabst Blue Ribbon beer six packs for the joyous fans in Portland, Maine. S.
Johnson then took over the Empress Throne and Crown after defeating Liz Johnson and will remain Empress for 2021 until she is defeated.
It was the men’s turn to win their individual contenders match and face King Kris Prather, who emerged as King after last year’s 2020 competition.
Chris Barnes won his contenders match and then defeated King Kris by a score of 245-225 to win the crown. He also had six strikes in a row to win Pabst Blue Ribbon for the fans. PBA great Lefty Parker Bohn III, now 57 years old, demonstrated his composure after leaving four straight 7 pins before getting his first strike in the fifth frame against his opponent Sweden’s Jesper Svensson. He eventually won the game 212-193 after switching to a more aggressive ball to carry the 7 pin.
He remained aggressive to defeat King Barnes 253-233 to take over the Throne. Bohn III defended his crown by defeating 19 year old sensation Anthony Neuer 247-245 with clutch strikes. Neuer missed the 7 pin in the 5th frame which cost him the victory.
Jason Sterner won his contenders match and then defeated King Bohn III 247-215 when Bohn III again had trouble carrying the 7 pin. Tom Daughrety having a career best season defeated Francosi Lavoie 237-204 in the following contender’s match.
King Sterner was able to defend his title by beating Daughrety 225-194 to remain King of the Lanes. He will hold the throne and crown until someone can beat him in the next King of the Lanes competition.
CBS Sports will televise several hours of the PBA Final Tour Saturday and Sunday starting at 11 am each day.
I will be out of town next week so I will not have a column. Stay safe, healthy, and good bowling.
ROLLING THUNDER 1st (3 way tie) TEAM #8, EASY SPARE, and TEAM #17 Women: M. Lee 508; Men: M. Svatek 264-726; T.J. Mooney 247-718; S. Dickinson 254-694; T. Crowe 236-664; R. Lyman 242-663; M. Unger 266-649; K. Schupbach 257-648; B. Hammack 234-606; J. Bryant 591; J. Silgero 579; D. Matthews 577; M. Flores 237-577; W. Wood 576; C. Diaz 572; M. Brown 231-568; B. Asby 232-560; R. Marques 556; J. Martinez 554; J. Trevino 237-553; S. Snow 550; J. Truss 550; FUNTAPPERS (No Tap) 1st WE ONLY NEED NINE Women: S. Wharton 243-644/599; S. Wharton 244-621; L. Hammack 608; H. Ramos 574; R. Wortham 250-572; K. Staver 229; Men: J. Silgero 300-854/300-833; T. Crowe 300-809/277-768; D. Matthews 300-760/739; R. Lyman 278-767/687; D. Tamm 278-746; R. Palmer 256-745; B. Turek 715; C. Hammack 705; J. Smith 278-692; B. Hammack 278-684; M. Michalec 680/665; E. Smith 673; T. Flores 265
