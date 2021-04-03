The first week’s scratch all events leaders scores withstood the challenge and both former City Champions added another title to their resume.
Mooney won his third City Championship title with a score of 2,045. His previous wins were in 2004 and 2014.
Guinn added a second title with her nine game total of 1,644 with individual sets of team 542, Doubles 560, and Singles 542. Her previous City Champion title was in 2013.
There were some changes in the handicap leader board of both tournaments.
14th annual VUSBC Women’s City Tournament
The Singles event had the biggest change as Ida Caballero won the title after she vaulted into first place with her score of 687, posted in the last squad of the tournament. Lauren Kuecker and Samantha Wharton dropped to a tie for second place with their score of 665rolled earlier in the tournament. They shared 2nd and 3rd place money.
Laura Diaz and Patricia Robles won the Doubles event with their score of 1,305 that they rolled the first week of competition.
There was a change in the Team event with the Gutter Girls taking over first place from In It To Win It!
They rolled a team score of 2,632 with members Rachel Wortham (626), Denise Visconti (640), Terri Mason (697), and Trudy Wortham (669).
Caballero also won the handicap All Events title with her score of 1,964, dropping Diaz out of AE money.
14th annual VUSBC Open City Tournament
The Div 1 Singles event paid three places and there was no change from last week with Mooney winning the event with a score of 749, Tom Crowe placed second with 726, and Donald Knowlan third with 721. Matthew Flores just missed cashing with a 721.
In Div 2, Joseph Heaning held on to his first week lead and won with a score of 720.
The Div 1 Doubles event saw a change as Tom Crowe (705) and David Matthews (768) soared into first place with a great scratch score of 1,473. They also set a new City record with a single game doubles score of 535. The previous record of 523 was held by Crowe and Mike Stacy. Bowling in the same squad Mooney and Justin Tweedle rolled a 1,349, just out of the money. The first week leaders were Mike Unger and Donald Knowlan with (1,345).
In Div 2, first week leaders Mark Cherry (627) and Jon Walden (738), with a 1,365 total won first place money.
There was a change in Div 1 Team event with the Hot Dogs & Donut taking over first place with a score of 2,671. Team members and individual scores are Michael Conchola (725), Justin Tweedle (627), Scott Snow (602). T.J. Mooney (717). Placing second but out of the money were the New Bee’s with a score of 2,615. Last weeks’ leaders Twin Pines dropped to fourth place.
The Div 2 Team winner is JT’S Crew, who bowled a 2,490 team score last week. Team members are Justin Tweedle (672), Teri Mason (644), Christine Speer (598), and Glenn Mason (576)
There was no change in the Handicap All Events from last week.
In Div 1, Mooney won first place with his score of 2,045 and Donald Knowlan won second place money with a score of 2,041.
In Div 2, Teri Mason’s first week’s score of 1,947 withstood the challenges and she won the event.
The hottest bowler in this years tournament was T.J. Mooney, not only did he win the City Championship with a score of 2,045 posted in the first week but in the second week of competition he beat that score with a 2,146 . The All Events score is based on the first scores rolled in each event. His first week’s individual sets were team 611, doubles 685, singles 749. The second time his scores were team 717, doubles 691, singles 738, with a 300 game in the singles. He averaged 232 for the 18 games.
Great scratch scores rolled this week were David Matthews (277-768), T.J. Mooney (300-738/717/259-691), Tom Crowe 277-705), Robert Lyman (253-666/655), Mark Mize (269-652), Michael Conchola (650), Mark Svatek (257-647).
