Steve Dickinson was the top bowler for the week with an impressive three game set of 720 while competing in the Rolling Thunder Thursday night League. He rolled 26 strikes and had only one open frame to post individual games of 237, 258, and 225 for his total.
Kenny Schupbach was close to a perfect game in his third game of Thursday night action when he rolled the first 8 strikes but then left the 10 pin and missed before striking out in the 10th frame. Kenny rolled individual games of 226, 219, and 267 for a 712 set with 27 strikes.
Dave Matthews was the third bowler to reach the 700 mark with games of 232, 212, and 256 contributing towards an even 700 total.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Cody Hammack (262-689), Tom Crowe (255-673), and Mike Unger (256-664).
Joanna McNary was high for the women with a 514 series.
In the Funtappers League (No Tap) Mike Stacy was the high bower with a 276 high game contributing towards a 783 series. Jacob Silgero’s first game was a 300 with 4 no taps and he posted the second high total of 738. Other nice scores were Bug Turek 656 and Mark Brown 650.
Rachel Worsham was high for the women with a 219-598.
The Victoria Latin Bowlers Club still plans on hosting its 43rd Annual Tournament on July 11-12. They will follow City and State ordinance rules of everyone wearing a face mask and limited to 50% building capacity. That means bowlers and workers only without outside spectators. That will be a change from previous years when the bowling center was packed with people, which resembled a party atmosphere.
Tournament director Lee Caballero hopes to have 30 mens’s team at 8:00 am and 30 women’s teams at 1:30pm on Saturday and Sunday for the six game tournament.
The PBA Association has announced that two new, all Women’s PWBA teams will join competition in the 2020 PBA League Elias Cup, which increase the number of teams in the 2020 event to twelve. The new teams will be the Phoenix Fury, managed by PWBA Champion Kim Terrell-Kearney and the Miami Waves who will be managed by PBA Champion Bob Learn Jr. This will be the first all women’s teams in the PBA League’s history since the league was founded in 2013. PWBA stars Kelly Kulick, Liz Johnson and Danielle McEwan have been on previous team rosters in past years.
A special draft between the two new clubs will take place on July 7 at 3:00 local on FloBowling, a live stream bowling site. The top 35 bowlers on the 2019 PWBA points list will be eligible to be drafted onto the new teams.
The 2020 PBA League Elias Cup Tournament live on Foxsports1 has been rescheduled due to COVID-19 safety precautions to this fall. An announcement on scheduling will be made soon.
RESULTS
FUNTAPPERS 1ST EASY SPARE Women: R. Wortham 219-598; C. Wilson 208-574; Men: M. Stacy 276-783; J. Silgero 300-738; B. Turek 656; M. Brown 650; D. Flores 265; J. Mitchell 253; R. Waterbury 252; J. weber 250; ROLLING THUNDER COVID CLASSIC 1ST TEAM 2 Women: J. McNary 183-514; Men: S. Dickinson 258-720; K. Schupbach 267-712; D. Matthews 256-700; C. Hammack 262-689; T. Crowe 255-673; M. Unger 256-664; J. Silgero 228-644; M. Stacy 224-6624; S. Zeplin 239-619; M. Svatek 618; C. Reeves 608; M. McDonald 600; J. Martinez 594; J. Tweedle 587; J. Matson 242-582; P. Visconti 582; T.J. Mooney 234-577; L. Conner 573; T. Bennett 568; A. Rester 567; J. Shoup 554; R. North Jr. 550; R. Lyman 233.
