Jacob Silgero likes competition, especially when it comes to family members. Two weeks ago after his dad posted a 693 set, which was high for Monday night, he rolled a 743 Thursday night for the weekly high total. This past Monday his brother Matthew Flores was high Monday night with a 708 series, so he delivered three individual games of 218, 233 and 276 for a 727 series on Thursday night to again take the weekly honors. As Jacob mentioned several weeks ago, getting into a striking rhythm is like sitting on a rocking chair, he has really been rocking for awhile.
Flores rolled three clean games of 227, 236, and 245 for his 708 Monday and also posted a 659 set Thursday night.
The third bowler to break the 700 mark was Mark Svatek, who opened Thursday’s Sundowner League with a great 289 game and then added individuals of 213 and 200 for a very nice 702 total.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Joey Matson (697), Danny Reissig (692), Harold Bellanger (256-691), Dave Matthews (679/668), Joseph Heaning (255-670), T.J. Mooney (669), Steve Dickinson (667), Bobby Marques (664),Tom Crowe (652), Michale Pesek (651), Eric Smith (279), Chris Strickland (256), Mike Unger (256) and Pat Visconti (256).
Samantha Wharton was high for the women again with a 233 high game contributing towards a 588 series during Sundowner action.
Lori Hammack rolled a nice 223 game and 576 set Monday Mixed League play and Trudy Wortham posted a 222-571. Pat Robles rolled a very nice high game of 246. Senior bowler Nancy Smith scored a nice 521 series in Over The Hill League.
The deadline for the 14th Annual Open and Women’s City Tournament is March 13 at midnight. Both tournaments have a four person team roster so get your league team members together and sign up.
The tournaments are based on a 90% handicap from 210, so everyone has a chance to compete and win.
The 35th Annual Seniors Mixed Tournament is scheduled for April with a closing deadline of April 3.
It is with sorrow that I note of another former Victoria League bowler having passed away last week. Services for Esiquiel (Sonny) Gaona Jr., age 69, were held last Friday. Sonny was a former member of the Victoria Latin Club and bowled Friday nights until the 2010 season. He was on a winning city tournament team in 2003 and enjoyed participating in local tournaments. His winning smile will be missed. My condolence and sympathy go out to the family.
On the PBA Tour, Australia’s Jason Belmonte joined Mike Aulby as the only players to win the Super Slam, which consists of the US Open, USBC Masters, PBA Tournament of Champions, PBA World Champions, and PBA Players Championship. He also improved on his Major Tournaments record by adding a 12th Major to his resume when he defeated top seed Anthony Simonsen 226-201 Feb. 23. I was rooting for the 23 year old young Texan Simonsen, who hails from Little Elm to win another Major.
In the PBA Indianapolis Open, which was televised Feb 29, there were two Texans in the step-ladder finals. In the first match Nick Pate making his first TV appearance, defeated Tom Smallwood 227-164 and Anthony Simonsen 226-213. Shawn Maldonado (Houston) defeated Pate but lost to top seed Jesper Svensson in the championship match.
PBA fan will enjoy five straight nights of televised championship matches on FS1 starting with the PBA World Series of Bowling XI Cheetah Championship on March 15 at 12:20 p.m. The WOS Xl will be broadcast from Las Vegas, culminating with USA vs World on Thursday at 7 p.m.
OVER THE HILL 1ST AW SHUCKS Women: N. Smith 189-521; G. Billo 468; G. Walker 464; P. Bomba 200-460; Men: A. Hempel 206-536; A. Garcia 533; J. Cavazos 211-529; J. Martinez 520; R. Estrada 511; D. Flores 505; MONDAY MIXED 1ST RANDY’S RAIDERS Women: L. Hammack 223-576; J. Reyna 522; Men: M. Flores 245-708; H. Bellanger 256-691; D. Matthews 236-679; B. Marques 242-664; T. Crowe 242-652; J. Talbott 239-646; G. Hatter Sr. 236-640; K. Schupbach 225-633; D. Knowlan 630; J. Matson 233-628; J. Silgero 628; J. Shoup 224-624; G. Hatter Jr. 227-612; M. Gschwind 225-599; R. Silgero 225-595; E. Smith 590; R. Rendon 585; M. Stacy 581; A. Benevides 228-577; K. Rosales 568; D. Padgett 562;J. Talbott 557; R. Lyman 555; F. Rodrigues 552; CAPTAIN’S 1ST THE CHICK A DEES Women: D. Fitzgerald 168-483; B. Long 421; SUNDOWNERS 1ST FULL HOPUSE Women: S. Wharton 239-588; T. Wortham 222-571; L. Hammack 542; S. Ruiz 200-540; P. Robles 246-534; L. Williams 521; T. Mason 503; J. McNary 219; Men: J. Silgero 276-727; M. Svatek 289-702; J. Matson 236-697; D. Reissig 241-692; J. Heaning 255-670; T.J. Mooney 241-669; D. Matthews 233-668; S. Dickinson 227-667; M. Flores 245-659;M. Pesek 248-651; E. Smith 279-649; R. Lyman 231-641;M. McDonald 631; K. Stasny 234-630; S. Turek 629; T. Crowe 224-624; C. Hammack 614; J. Tweedle 236-608; S. Zeplin 607; C. Strickland 252-606; R. Silgero 604; M. Unger 256-601; B. Marques 599; T. Maupins 228-598; D. Richards 596; P. Visconti 256-591; S. Kocian 572; R. Marques 572; M. Stacy 569; L. Conner 568; B. Turek Jr. 566; M. Mize 565; M. Gschwind 560; G. Brooks 558; C. Reynolds 558; J. Shoup 554; E. Park 551; R.Gutierrez 550;
