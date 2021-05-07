Thursday night was the second week that Justin Tweedle used his new bowling ball and he found success by rolling the top series for the week. He likes the ball because it has a nice backend finish to give him a nice strike angle and consistency. Tweedle was on target with individual games of 223, 224, and 243 for a 690 series to earn the weekly honors. He had only one split open in the three games.
Matthew Flores posted the second high series in the same league with games of 257, 219 and 206 for a 682 total in a 24 strike performance. Cody Hammack also enjoyed a 24 strike night with a high individual game of 256 contributing towards a 677 set.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were T.J. Mooney (255-674), Steve Zeplin (276-673), Patrick Chrisco (263-656), Jacob Silgero (257-656), Justin Shoup (267), Tom Crowe (267) and Brian Simmons (258).
The Thursday Sundowners League also produced the women’s high score with Christine Speer being the high bowler. She rolled a 202 high game on her way to a 567 series.
Samantha Wharton posted the second high set with a good 224 high game contributing towards a 555.
With the Fall league session ending in four weeks, the Century Lanes has a Summer League program schedule at the front desk.
It is with sorrow that I note of another former Victoria league bowler having passed away with the death of Diane Hernandez recently. She bowled at the Woodlawn Lanes in the late 1990’s. My condolence and sympathy to the family. Thank you, Cheryl Roden for passing the information to me.
The KIA PBA Playoff Quarterfinals has been set after last weekend’s Round of 16 playoff competition.
In the first match for the race for two points. Puerto Rico’s No. 15 seed Cristian Azcona swept No. 2 seed Chris Via by scores of 258-226 and 238-215 to advance to the Quarterfinals. In the second match E.J. Tackett was on target to overwhelm Kris Prather 267-170. Prather bounced back to win the second game 205-188 to force a 9th and 10th frame roll-off which Tackett won 38-26 to advance.
In Sunday’s matches Tom Daugherty and Jason Sterner split games with Daugherty winning the first game 245-209 and Sterner winning the second 225-213 to force a roll-off. They both compiled 39 pins and force a one ball roll-off which Daugherty won with a strike when Sterner failed to strike. In the second match Jesper Svensson defeated Sam Cooley 268-248 in the first game. The second game ended in a 223 tie when the two handed lefthanded Svensson needing a strike in the 10th left a stone 8 on the first ball.
To decide the winner of the second game, a one ball roll-off was needed, which Cooley won with a strike. With bowlers splitting games, they went to a 9th and 10th frame roll-off, which Cooley won going away after Svensson missing a spare in the 9th frame and split open in the 10th.
FoxSports1 will televise the first KIA PBA Quarterfinals matches Sunday at 11 a.m. The second quarterfinals will be televised Monday night a 7 p.m.
TROTTERS 1ST BREW CREW Women: C. Schons 427; OVER THE HILL 1ST JUST FRIENDS Women: N. Smith 450; J. Lambrecht 433; J. Bailey 433; D. Cooley 430; Men: J. Mitchell 487; R. Estrada 452; SPRING MONDAY MIXED 1ST HALL OF FAMERS Women: S. Guinn 527; Men: J. Silgero 257-656; T. Crowe 267-634; B. Hammack 628; D. Loya 623; R. Marques 234-622; B. Simmons 258-609; R. Lyman 601; K. Schupbach 244-600; D. Matthews 599; D. Tamm 224-584; D. Richards 579; W.Hendrix 573; L. Hall 571; B. Tesch 570; A. Perez 564; W. Wood 562; M. Pesek 555; T. Williams 554; A. Rester 554; J. Rangel 228;CAPTAIN’S 1ST (tie) DETAR BABES and SHOULD HAVE BEEN Women: C. Wilson 498; B. Mathiews 445; THURSDAY SUNDOWNERES 1ST MY DIXIE WRECKED Women: C. Speer 202-567; S. Wharton 224-555;Men: J. Tweedle 243-690; M. Flores 257-682; C. Hammack 256-677; T.J. Mooney 255-674; S. Zeplin 276-673; P. Chrisco 263-656; JD Villalobos 235-634; B.Olson 225-634; J. Shoup 267-626; R. Lyman 225-626;P. Visconti 231-625; M. Conchola 233-625; M. Mize 230-620; M. Stacy 619; N. Picard 614; J. Heaning 607; R. Rosas 231-607; D. Matthews 599; G. Mason 598; A. Perez 596; C. Reeves 588; J. Silgero 585; S. Kocian 578; J. Glass 232-571; S. Dickinson 568; J. Guerra 568; B. Hammack 566; S. Snow 560; L. Hall 556; D. Knowlan 555; M. Unger 554; T. Williams 553;
SPRING BUMPERS 1ST TEAM #2 Girls: L. Do 74-144; M. Leur 62-111; Boys: J. Snow 113-222; T. Do 97-186; SPRING YOUTH 1ST TEAM #2 Girls: R. Shoup 141-349; A. Olson 127-295; Boys: T. Zuber 195-403; J. Benavides 140-374; D. Corpus 126-373; Z. Benavides 342; E. Gonzales 115-321;
