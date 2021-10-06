Last week Mike Unger rolled a 724 set and was edged by Jacob Silgero’s 729 for the weekly honors. This week he turned the tables on TJ Mooney and posted individual games of 204, 257 and 246 for a 707 high total in Sundowner action. I talked to Unger Last Thursday evening before he bowled and he said that he would roll another 700 and he did. He had a slow start with his 204 but he found his strike carry and started with the first eight strikes in the second game before a 10 pin spare stopped his string. Another 10 pin leave in the 10th frame and a miss left him with his 257 high game. He said he is feeling a lot more comfortable with his line and release then he did at the start of the season.
Bowling on an adjacent pair of lanes, Mooney almost rolled triplicate games with individuals of 232, 235 and 235 for 702 for second high. Two open frames in the first game hurt his score. In a league make up game Friday night, Mooney rolled a 300 game but since the scores were competed out of schedule and unopposed his 300 is not USBC sanctioned. It is still an individual honor to have rolled it.
The third high series was also posted in Sundowners competition with Matthew Flore having a great start with games of 255 and 247 before dropping down to a 194 final game for a 696 total. He also led the Monday Mixed League with a high individual game of 257 helping towards a 660 series.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Justin Shoup (258-674), Patrick Chrisco (664), Steve Zeplin (660), Rob Lyman (657), Mark Svatek (268) and Tom Crowe (252). Silgero struggled with the first two games in Monday Mixed League with a couple of 160’s before finding the right ball to finish with a big 278 game.
Trudy Wortham was high for the women bowlers with a 204 high game contributing towards a 580 on Thursday night. Daughter Rachel Wortham bowled the best individual game for the women with a 234 helping toward a 556 and second high total.
The tournament entry dead line for the Victoria USBC Blind Draw Doubles is Oct. 14th at 9 p.m. and will compete on Oct. 16th at 3 p.m. Entry forms are available at the Century Lanes front desk.
The Chris Paul CP3 PBA Celebrity Invitational will be televised on the Fox network Sunday, Oct. 17.
The start time is dependent on the market area NFL game. It will be at either 1 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. central time.
Houston native Shawn Maldonado won the PBA Oklahoma City SW Open last week. This was Maldonado’s 13th regional title.
TURKEY TROTTERS 1ST BREW CREW Women: K. Filip 464; M. Oehlke 438; OVER THE HILL 1ST BACK IN THE DAY Women: C. Wilson 492; G. Billo 439; Men: J. Mitchell 195-525; L. Helms 480; MONDAY MIXED 1ST LET THE GOOD TIMES ROLL Women: S. Guinn 202-544; L. Hammack 21; J. Reyna 203-520; Men: M. Flores 257-660; R. Lyman 233-657; T. Crowe 252-629; M. Gshwind 230-629; M. Svatek 268-628; J. Matson 627; R. Marques 627l TJ Mooney 226-624; M. Stacy 225-617; K. Schupbach 612; G. Hatter Jr. 230-609; J. Silgero 278-607; P. Visconti 234-606; B. Bonewald 604; D. Matthews 226-601; L. Hall 595; B. Marques 586; J. Martinez 226-572; E. Smith 571; B. Tesch 569; L. Caballero 566; J. Koliba 564; J. Martinez 561; J. Guerra 558; M. Redding 554; J. Benavides 553; D. Tamm 243-552; T. Williams 235; SUNDOWNERS 1ST OH DAMMM IT Women: T. Wortham 204-580; R. Wortham 234-556; S. Wharton 532; P. Robles 510; J. Reyna 209-501; Men: M. Unger 257-707; TJ Mooney 235-702; M. Flores 255-696; J. Shoup 258-674; P. Chrisco 224-664; S. Zeplin 246-660; J. Silgero 243-641; L. Conner 620; T. Crowe 224-615; J. Matson 226-614; S. Dickinson 608; W. Wood 603; J. Glass 600; R. Lyman 598; S. Kocian 598; M. Gschwind 247-595; D. Matthews 594; P. Visconti 590; J. Hernandez Sr. 224-585; H. Hernandez 585; D. Reissig 569; J. Bryant 563; X. Wilson 558; M. Michalec 553; JJ Jimenez 553; CAPTAIN’S NO TAP 1ST ALLEY GOOFS Women: D. Cooley 258-637; L. Gonzalez 241-557; C. Wilson 221-553; FALL BUMPERS 1ST TEAM 4 Girls: L. Do 84-141; M. Leur 63-123; Boys: T. Do 123-210; J. Snow 80-159; FALL YOUTH 1ST (tie) TEAM 1 and TEAM 2 Girls: A. Olson 133-350; L. Rivera 104-299; L. Torres 112-231; Boys: M. Rangel 146-417; T. Zuber 1322-365; K. Hodge 128-363; P. Gonzales 141-333.
