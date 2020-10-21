Patrick Visconti was the men’s top scorer and Sharon Guinn outpaced the women’s scoring while competing in the Monday Mixed League.
Visconti earned the weekly high series honors in spite of changing lanes after an opening 236 first game. His second game was a 209 before he zeroed in for an outstanding 277 final game and a 722 series.
Sharon Guinn was on fire from the start with an opening salvo of eight strikes before a nine pin count and miss stopped her string. She ended the game with a double and nine for a great 266 game. Her last two games were 194 and 186 to total 646 to high light the women’s scoring results.
Jacob Silgero followed up last weeks top 719 series with another big set in Monday Mixed play. His individual games of 212, 266, and 239 contributed towards a 717 for this weeks’ second high
total.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Cody Reeves who led the Thursday Sundowners with games of 234, 235, and 211 for a 681 series. Steve Zeplin (678), Michael Conchola started Thursday Sundowners play with the first nine strike before a 9 spare 8 count left him with a 277 high game, which contributed towards a 674. Tamarcus Bennett (257-673), Steve Dickinson (668), Brandon Olson (664), Brian Simmons (659), T.J. Mooney (253-653), Scott Snow (259), and Cody Hammack (258) Glenn Mason (258).
Christine Speer rolled a 202 high game on her way to a 574 total to pace the Sundowners.
Senior bowlers Roque Estrada paced the Over The Hill league with a 228 high game contributing towards a nice 599 series.
Last Saturday’s televised PBA Playoffs round of 16 featured a perfect game as Canada’s Francois Lavoie ambushed Sean Rash with a 300 game to advance to the quarterfinals. This was Lavoie second televised 300 game to earn him a $10,000 bonus. His previous bonus game was in the 2016 U.S. Open semifinal match.
Coincidentally Rash had previously been the only PBA bowler to have posted two bonus 300 games. The opening match featured Jakob Butturff against Jason Belmonte, two of the PBA’s premier two handed bowlers.
Butturff had the left side of the lanes to himself and Belmonte had the right side to establish a strike line. In the middle of the game they both had two splits but Belmonte was able to generate a turkey through the ninth. Butturff doubled in the 10th frame to force Belmonte to mark in the 10th frame, which he did to win 205-195.
One of my favorite PBA players is Texan Anthony Simonsen, the 23 year old from Little Elm. He eliminated Dick Allen 258-204. Last years’ defending playoff champion, Kris Prather defeated Marshall Kent to advance and have a rematch against Simonsen in the quarterfinals November 8th. Prather defeated Simonsen in the semi-finals of last years’ PBA Playoffs.
The other half of the PBA Playoffs bracket gets under underway with round 24 competition on Sunday at 4:00 p.m. on FoxSports1, followed by Round of 16 November 1 a 6:30 p.m.
The PBA Playoffs conclude with the quarterfinals, semifinals, and Championship matches on November 8 at noon local time.
OVER THE HILL 1ST WHY NOTS Women: L. Gonzales 449; G. Mitchell 166-425; Men: R. Estrada 228-599; A. Hempel 212-564; D. Marques 541; D. Flores 500; MONDAY MIXED 1ST GUYS & DOLLS Women: S. Guinn 266-646; H. Peters 214-522; J. Reyna 519; Men: P. Visconti 277-722; J. Silgero 266-717; T. Bennett 257-673; B. Simmons 245-659; R. Silgero 234-643; N. Picard 226-639; J. Heaning 226-630; L. Hall 609; J. Matson 244-608; R. Lyman 605; D. Matthews 598; J. Cano 597; M. Flores 247-594; D. Tamm 594; T. Maupins 226-590; J. Martinez 579; M. Pesek 562; B. Hammack 560; M. Brown 557; D. Richards 555; C. Diaz 245; W. Wood 241; THURSDAY SUNDOWNERS 1ST GUTTERLY RIDICULOUS Women: C. Speer 202-574; L. Hammock 203-513; S. Wharton 203-506; Men: C. Reeves 236-681; S. Zeplin 234-678; M. Conchola 277-674; S. Dickinson 247-668; B. Olson 229-664; T.J. Mooney 253-653; D. Reissig 243-643; M. Mize 235-636; J. Silgero 623; D. Matthews 243-621; C. Hammack 258-620; S. Snow 259-608; M. Svatek 605; J. Tweedle 602; D. Marques 591; N. Picard 590; G. Mason 258-590; L. Conner 586; L. Hall 585; R. Lyman 585; B. Bonewald 581; R. Rendon 567; M. Stacy 564; J. Matson 563; S. Kocian 559; B. fisseler 555; J. Talbott 550;
