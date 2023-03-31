Samantha Wharton and Jacob Silgero know what it takes to become the Victoria USBC City Champions in their respective Tournament.
Wharton had previously won the Victoria Women’s City Championship in 2017, 2019 and 2022. Her nine-game scratch total this year is her highest total of the four. She was able to produce sets of 623 in Singles, 556 in Doubles, and a big 617 in the Team event for a 1,796 total.
She said she worked hard in preparing for this year’s tournament with extra practice in spite of a sciatic nerve problem. As a result of the nerve problem, she developed an approach that was more upright at the foul line. She had a good line to the pocket and if not for leaving the 10 pin multiple times she would have broken the 1800 mark.
Jacob Silgero’s previous VUSBC Open City Championship was in 2017 when he knocked down 2,149 pins.
He scheduled his tournament participation for the last two days of the event to see what scores he needed to beat. His league score on Monday, the day before tournament play Tuesday, was terrible so he practiced on his leverage at the foul line. The better leverage gave him a more consistent ball delivery line to the pocket.
Although he felt he was mentally prepared, he doubled and missed two 10 pins and a 6 pin in the first five frames of his opening tournament game. He was able to regroup with a positive outlook and string strikes to finish with a 215 game. He added games of 247 and 273 to finish with a 735 series.
The next day he rolled another great set of 736 in the Singles Event and 669 in the Doubles. His nine game scratch total was 2,140 to jump over David Matthews 2,040 opening weeks score for the City Championship race and Curtis Flood’s 2,108 lead in the handicap All Events. Silgero also moved into second place in singles with his 736.
The final results for the VUSBC Women’s Tournament showcased a new team moving into the winner’s circle. The team ALLY CATS was in first place with 2,551 until team THERE’S NO CRYING IN BOWLING scored a 2,580. Winning team members and individual sets were Terri Mason (620), Denise Visconti (688), Kim Unger (656), and Lori Hammack (616).
SINGLES: 1. (tie) JoAnna McNary and Kim Unger 698. DOUBLES: 1. Theresa Garcia – JoAnna McNary 1,360; ALL EVENTS: 1. JoAnna McNary 2,048 2. Kim Unger 1951;
VUSBC WOMEN CITY CHAMPION: Samantha Wharton 1,796. VICTORIA USBC OPEN TOURNAMENT: TEAM: 1. DRINK BOWL REPEAT 2,762 with members J. Mack Brown (684), Randy Pilsner (668), Samantha Hornstein (664), Woody Wood (746).2. LET THE GOOD TIMES ROLL 2,658 with members Curtis Flood, Matt Mathiew, Aaron Hopkins, and John Martinez Sr.
SINGLES: 1. Joseph Rolette 754; 2. Jacob Silgero 736; 3. Alyssa Adames 734; Melvin Shows 724; 5. Cody Hammack 721; 6. Jack Mitchell 705; 6. Timothy Miller 705; 8. Michael Conchola 704; 9. Tom Crowe 702;
DOUBLES: 1. Roy Davis (670)-Benson Shaffer (694) 1,364; 2. Anthony Adames - Steve Dickinson 1,358; 3. Justin Tweedle – Christine Speer 1,352; 4. Steve Zeplin – Samantha Wharton 1,349; ALL EVENTS: 1. Jacob Silgero 2,140; 2. Curtis Flood 2,108; 3. Timothy Miller 2,073; 4. Kenneth Schupbach 2,063; t. Joseph Rolette 2,040; 5. David Matthews 2,040; Woody Wood 2,029;Timothy Miller and Kenneth Schubach made the prize list on the last day of tournament play. Schupbach almost bowled his second 300 game of the tournament with a 299 in team competition. VUSBC OPEN CITY CHAMPION: Jacob Silgero 2,140;
Women Tournament scratch scores: Samantha Wharton 623, 256-617, 556; Open Tournament Men: J. Silgero 736/735/669; K. Schupbach 299-681; R. Mason 247-635; Robert Lyman 244-634; J. Matson 235-619; T. J. Mooney 619; S. Dickinson 618; J. Benavides 604; Timothy Miller 589/588;