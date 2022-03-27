Justin Shoup and Samantha Wharton raced to the City Champions lead in their respective tournaments of the VUSBC 15th Annual Open and Women’s City Championships.
The Women’s Tournament competition completed its final squad Wednesday night with Wharton taking control and posting scratch scores of 632 in Singles and 585 in Doubles to add to her previous team score of 579 for a 1,796 All-Events total.
This is Wharton’s third City Championship title having previously won in 2016 and 2019.
This year’s score has been the highest of the three not only because she felt more comfortable as a former Champion but she has also been practicing her ball release and timing to improve her bowling ability.
This season she did not bowl weekly in league because she has committed to follow her daughter Savannah compete on the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith volleyball team, so she is just a sub on Thursday Night. She is also scheduled to compete in the Open Tournament Tuesday and Wednesday and is striving to excel.
Justin Shoup returned to league bowling three years ago after a long layoff since youth participation many years ago. His bowling ability has improved as he has gained experience and his recent tournament scores reflect that.
After posting a 626 scratch set in team event, he rolled a 703 in Singles and teamed with Christine Speer in Doubles for a 678 to total 2007 scratch to take the lead for the Open City Champion’s race.
The Open has two days of competition left and defending City Champion TJ Mooney still has to compete in his singles and doubles events.
There were many changes in the standing of both handicap tournaments.
Final Results of the VUSBC Womens’ Tournament
Olivia Jackson rolled a 733 series to move past Alyssa Adames (708) in singles, who dropped out of the money. Trudy Wortham placed second in the money with a score of 712.
The mother-daughter duo of Kim Adames-Alyssa Adames held on to their doubles lead of 1,338 for the only money spot. Kathy Kern and Deborah Kern (1,299) posted the next high score.
The WD 40 team held on to win the team title with their score of 2,580. Team members are Joanna McNary (764), Oliva Jackson (517), Ida Caballero (648), and Samantha Wharton (651).
Alyssa Adames held on to her first weeks’ score of 2,103 to win the hdcp All Events title. Samantha Wharton took second place money with her score of 2,012. Trudy Worsham posted the third highest score of 1,971.
VUSBC Open
CURRENT LEADERS Singles: 1st Javier Hernandez Jr. 755 2nd Justin Shoup 751 3rd Tom Crowe (743) Doubles: 1st David Glass (711)-Justin Glass (707) 1,418 2nd Drake Hale (732)-Javier Hernandez Jr. (668) 1,400; 3rd Christine Speer (664) – Justin Shoup (726) 1,390. Team: 1st KNUCKLES DEEP!!! 2,623 with team members and individual scores Tamarcus Bennett (714), Jonathan Martinez (600), Matthew Flores (645), Jacob Silgero (664) 2nd FCEE 2,556 with members Michael Conchola (589), Alyssa Adames (660), Steve Dickinson (694), and TJ Mooney (613). All Events: 1st Justin Shoup 2,151 Team 674, Singles 751, Doubles 726. 2nd Drake Hale 2,130; 3rd Javier Hernandez Jr. 2,101.
Scratch scores from March 22-23 Women’s Tournament: Samantha Wharton 268-632/585; Olivia Jackson 213-612; Trudy Wortham 203-596;
Open Tournament: Justin Shoup 245-703/267-678; Steve Dickinson 267-694;Robert Lyman 249-684; Tamarcus Bennett 280-674; Mike Unger 237-671; Jacob Silgero 264-667/249-666/256-664; Javier Hernandez Jr. 267-669/235; Ryan Marques 234-669; Justin Glass 227-634/236-613; Drake Hale 236-662/631; Matthew Flores 232-629/231-609; Mark Svatek 230-625; Lindy Conner 616/230-592; TJ Mooney 226-613; Christine Speer 257-609; Cody Hammack 256-600; David Glass 222-579/227; Michael Conchola 238; Justin Tweele 232.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.