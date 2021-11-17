Woody Wood posted the only 700 for the week with the help of good spare shooting during Monday Mixed League action. With 22 strikes and 9 spares in the three game set, he rolled individual games of 242, 257 and 210 for a 709 total. His only open was a 10 pin miss in the 8th frame of the last game.
Woody moved to the Victoria area (Yoakum) last year after retiring from the Air Force. He has been involved in the bowling industry most of his life and plans to continue to do so locally.
The second high series was also rolled on Monday night with Tom Crowe ending the night with a nice 258 high game contributing towards a 686 total. The third high series was posted by Cody Hammack, who was high in Sundowners League action. He rolled individual games of 192,279, and 214 for a 685 with 23 strikes and nine spares. A nine pin count and spare in the fifth frame of the second game was the only non-strike in the game.
Another bowler who was one frame away from perfection was Jacob Silgero. He opened the Sundowners League by leaving a ringing 10 pin for a spare in the first frame and then went to the wall with the last 11 strikes for a 290 individual. He started the second game with a strike, which gave him an Andy Varipapa 300. Two split opens in the 2nd and 9th frames dropped his game to a 201. Varipapa was legendary bowler in the 1940’s and 1950’s. He joked that 12 consecutive strikes in two games should be considered a 300. Along with being a trick shot artist he was a good bowler, having won the BPAA All Star Tournament in 1947 at age of 56. The All Star later became the US Open and is one of the Major Tournaments in bowling.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Jonathan Martinez (683), David Matthews (673/661), Jamar Bryant (277-665), Jacob Silgero (290-681/654), and Michael Conchola (653).
Sharon Guinn was the high woman bowler for the week while competing in the Monday Mixed League.
She opened the league with a great 233 individual before two split and no doubles dropped her second game to a 167. She did regain her strike shot in the third game but two single misses resulted in a 197 final game.
A 44 year old bowler from Romania, Romeo Gagenoiu, won the first ever PBA Global Showdown last Sunday. He defeated Tyler Whittle of Virginia Beach, Va 267-213 to win the first place prize of $20,000.
In the Grand Finale eliminator format, all six Finalists bowled a single game from their home center.
Norway’s Marius Kvitnes (225) and Trygve Johansen (223) rolled the two lowest scores and were eliminated. Four finalists advanced to the semi-finals to bowl another game where Ahmad Aidil of Malaysia (218) and Ramon Hilferin of the Netherlands (176) were eliminated. In the championship match Gagenoiu started strong with a turkey and back to back spares before stringing 6 strikes for the runaway victory. The PBA Global Showdown brought in over 13,500 bowlers from across 27 countries to compete.
TURKEY TROTTERS 1ST (tie) LIKE MOTHER LIKE DAUGHTER and LADY BUGS Women: C. Schons 199-474; E. Moore 399; M. Oehlke 398; K. Filip 397; OVER THE HILL 1 ST HERE 4 THE BEER Women: C. Wilson 481; K. Stover 200-457; MONDAY MIXED 1ST OH DAMM ITTT Women: S. Guinn 233-597; L. Hammack 503; L. Diaz 200; Men: W. Wood 257-709; T. Crowe 258-686; D. Matthews 241-673; J. Bryant 277-665; J. Silgero 233-654; R. Lyman 230-641; N. Picard 232-632; M. Stacy 242-626; W. Hendrix 235-609; D. Knowlan 227-603; L. Hall 226-597; B. Simmons 247-594; B. Tesch 228-588; J. Martinez 584; G. Hatter Sr. 584; B. Miller 580; D. Richards 577; M. Brown 572; J. M. Brown 570; R. Silgero 560; K. Smith 559; M. Redding 549; R. Palmer 237; D. Kern 227; SUNDOWNERS 1ST OH DAMMM IT Women: C. Speer 509; O. Jackson 509; Men: C. Hammack 279-685; J. Martinez 243-683; J. Silgero 290-681; D. Matthews 661; M. Conchola 236-653; S. Dickinson 235-647; W. Wood 235-645; S. Zeplin 228-625; S. Kocian 226-620; L. Conner 609; C. Hoff 607; M. Unger 226-605; M. Flores 600; G.Hatter Jr. 597; R. Lyman 593; T. Crowe 236-586; J. Tweedle 227-580; D. Reissig 225-579; G. Mason 579; M. Stacy 578; M. Michalec 574; G. Hoskins573;N. Picard 571; M. Hernandez564; H. Tesch 563; S. Snow 558; J. Smith 226-557; P. Chrisco 556; J. Shoup 227-554; D. Hale 552; T. Miller 241; CAPTAIN’S NO TAP 1st GOLDEN GIRLS Women: C. Wilson 243-590; J. Lambrecht 530; FALL BUMPERS 1ST TEAM 4 Girls: L. Do 74-141; Boys: T. Do 143-239; B. Mann 122-203; J. Snow 90-178; FALL YOUTH 1ST TEAM 4 Girls: R. Shoup 145-390; L. Rivera 158-357; L. Torres 270; A. Olson 104-265; Boys: K. Hodge 151-432; T. Zuber 174-403.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.