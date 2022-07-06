Woody Wood managed to slip by Cody Hammack for the weeks’ top set during Rolling Thunder action.
Woody had a miss and split open in the 2nd and 3rd frames of the first game and then was able to roll the last two games without an open for a 688 series. His individual games were 225, 226, and 237.
Cody Hammack missed a single pin in the 10th frame of the first game to finish with a 214. He was able to stay clean the last two games for individuals of 236 and 231 for a 681 total. Steve Dickinson (247-679) and Matthew Flores (234-679) were not far behind with their series. Other good scores were Miles Michalec (248-676), Jerry Cano (246-675), T.J. Mooney (244-666), Dave Matthews (657), Michael Conchola (649), and Randy Aguayo (254).
The ladies had a rough night with their scoring with Alyssa Adames and Lori Hammack posting a 498 for the high score. Pat Robles was one pin behind with a 497.
Rob Lyman led the Funtappers (No Tap) for the second consecutive week with a 300 game helping towards an 828. Justin Shoup 300-780 and Jacob Silgero 300-765 also rolled a 12 strike game. Hillary Ramos posted a 300 for the women in the same league.
The final prize list for the 2022 Texas State USBC Open have been posted with several Victoria USBC and Bay City/El Campo Association bowlers winning some money. I will list bowlers who made the top 20 in the prize list. In the Team Event: Division 3, a Bay City/El Campo entry, Balls to The Wall finished in 2nd place with their score of 3,488. The first place team rolled a 3,489. A Victoria team Knuckle Deep placed 13th with 3,415. Team members are Miles Michalec, Bobby Mowles, Mark Gschwind, Daryl Martin, and Jacob Silgero. In the Doubles Event: Div 3, Stephanie Mallory-Eric Mallory 1,426 (BC/EC) placed 17th with 1,436. Mark Gschwind-Miles Michalec 1,429 (VUSBC) placed 20th. Singles Event: Div 2, Matthew Klepac 751 (BC/EC) placed 10th. Joey Matson 745 (VUSBC) placed 13th. Div 3, Drake Hale 739 (VUSBC) placed 17th. All Events: Div 3, Drake Hale 2,177 (VUSBC) placed 6th. The entire prize list is on the TexasBowling.com website. Still waiting on the Women’s State Championship and Youth State Tournament final results.
The Century Lanes will host a Victoria Latin Bowlers pre-tournament on Friday July 8th with check in time of 6:30 pm. It will be a 3-game singles handicap event. View the Victoria USBC Facebook page or contact JT Bible at 515-556-4088 for more information. The Victoria Latin Bowlers Club Annual Tournament will be held Saturday and Sunday.
I am sorry to note the passing of another former Victoria league bowler. Jim Seiler died on June 12, he competed in the DuPont and the Red River Leagues in the 1970’s and 80’s. I also knew Jim as a co-worker from DuPont and enjoyed his friendly smile. My deepest condolences and sympathy to his family.
The finals of the PBA League Elias Cup will be broadcast on FoxSports1 on Sunday.
