Eric Yeager’s return to local competition has proved beneficial as he demonstrated by last Thursday nights’ scoring results.
He rolled individual games of 247, 213, and 259 for a 719 to earn the weekly honors. A missed single pin in the second game was his only open frame for the set in a 23-strike performance.
He started bowling in El Campo during the 2007 season and has excelled with two 300 games and an 806 set on his resume through last year. Yeager’s previous competition in Victoria leagues was in 2007.
Dave Matthews missed the 700 mark by one pin with a 699 total on games of 224, 242, and 233.
Other scores 250-650 and over were by Cody Hammack (254-688), Mike Stacy (679), Ansel Thompson (266-677), Joey Matson (672), Mark Svatek (670), and Danny Reissig (255).
Lori Hammack rolled a 201-541 to lead the women during Rolling Thunder action.
Nick Picard led the Funtappers (No Tap) League with a 300 high game contributing towards an 810 set. Rob Lyman posted the second high total with an 809. Joanna McNary led the women with a 242-686 in the same league.
The Century Lanes will start a monthly No-Tap Singles Tournament every 3rd Saturday of the month starting at 4:00 pm. Entry deadline is 30 minutes prior to starting time.
The 44th Annual Victoria Latin Bowlers Club Tournament
Women: With 28 teams competing in the Women’s division, two teams from Houston tied for first place with a six game handicap score of 6,083. The teams and roster are CLUTCH ROLLERS with members Keondra Eaton, Tristan Senegal, Teneshia Fitzgerald, Shaleitha Finister, and Meme Green-Smith. The co-champions are the HOUSE OF DRAGONS with members LaShun Vessel, Krista Ward, LaTonia Bailey, Alexis Burton, and Jelesa Maryland. The 3rd place money winner was YODA GIRLS from Laredo with a score of 6,056. No team from Victoria was able to crack the top five spots in the prize list. Better luck next year.
Jovan Ebalaroza-Flores (San Antonio) repeated as the singles event Champion with a score of 1,380. Ebalaroza-Flores has won the title the last three years. Claire Minjares (Laredo) won second place money with a 1,340 score.
Men: There were 56 teams competing in the men’s division with eight places on the prize list. Houston bowlers took the top two spots. The top money winner was GOLD BLOODED with a score of 6,482. Team members were Christian Garcia, Warren Williams, Christopher Smooth, Andres Villarreyna, and Ryan Nguyen. The second place team NDO#1 rolled a score of 6,383. A local team, CARNES JUGOSAS placed sixth with a score of 6,168. Team members are Michael Conchola, Scott Snow, Steve Dickinson, Anthony Adames, and T.J. Mooney.
The tournament Singles Champion was Byron Webster with a score of 1,425. Matt Cabanski (San Antonio), who has won the singles title several times, placed second with his score of 1,404.
As usual, the Victoria Club did a great job in hosting and running the tournament.
On the PBA Tour, The Portland, Maine, Lumberjacks made a tremendous comeback after losing the first two games in a five game match for the coveted Elias Cup PBA League Championship. They defeated the Dallas Strikers who were trying to end player/manager Norm Duke’s last PBA competition on a high note. The crowd at Bayside Bowl, home of the Lumberjacks, were raucous and happy to see their home team win their third consecutive Elias Cup. The Lumberjacks had an elite roster of Kyle Troup, Arturo Quintero, Packy Hanrahan, Kris Prather, and Wes Malott.
ROLLING THUNDER 1ST (3 way tie) TEAM 3, TEAM 22, and X-MEN Women: L. Hammack 201-541; P. Robles 526; L. Diaz 210; A. Adames 201; Men: E. Yeager 259-719; D. Matthews 242-699; C. Hammack 254-688; M. Stacy 245-679; A. Thompson 266-677; J. Matson 235-672; M. Svatek 243-670; T. Bennett 247-644; X. Wilson 641; M. Unger 249-640; J. Shoup 226-632; D. Reissig 255-627; R. Marques 626; M. Flores 234-626; B. Mayfield 237-622; J. Spiegal 246-614; J. Cano 235-610; T.J. Mooney 6-5; J. Chapman 604; L. Conner 604; J. Smith 603; B. Marques 599; B. Hammack 594; J. Silgero 592; A. Adames 582; W. Wood 579; G. Verduzco 577; M. Michalec 572; JD Villalobos 571; C. Hoff 224-570; D. Knowlan 227-563; S. Snow 562; H. Tesch 246-562; H. Hernandez 561; R. Barnette 561; FUNTAPPER (No Tap) 1st KNUCKLES DEEP Women: J. Mc Nary 242-686; L. Hammack 243-649; N. Visconti 251;
