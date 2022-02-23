Steve Zeplin was on his mark during Sundowners action to claim the weekly high series honors.
He rolled individual games of 223, 233, and 245 to post a 701 set and the only 700 for the week. He did not have an open frame until the sixth frame of the last game. The left-hander recorded 24 strikes in the series with 10 strikes coming in the last game.
Steve thinks that he can score well when he slows his feet down and stays low at the foul line. He is hoping to continue his good scoring on Thursday night.
From my personal experience, muscle memory is good when you are stroking well, but sometimes you have to be an outside observer of yourself to correct unwanted changes.
Competing in the same league, Woody Wood posted the second high total with games of 234, 220, and 234 for a 688. He also had only one open in the set.
Joey Matson, another lefty, topped the Monday Mixed competition with games of 225, 213, and 235 for a nice 673 total. Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were T.J. Mooney (257-660), Mike Stacy (660), David Matthews (659), Bobby Marques (255-653), Cody Hammack (256), and DoLee Knowlan with a great individual game of 284 contributing towards a 651 set.
Judy Reyna was high for the ladies with a 203 high game contributing towards a 534 in Sundowners League play.
The 14th Annual Victoria USBC City Tournaments entry deadline is getting close.
The annual Women’s and Open yearly competition entry deadline is March 10. Both tournaments will be held on the same dates of March 19-23, but the Open will have one more Doubles/Singles squad on March 29th and Team squad on March 30th. Get your league team together and sign up to showcase your competitiveness. The tournament will give you an opportunity to earn points towards a possible VUSBC Hall of Fame nomination.
The tournament is based with a 90% difference of average and 210 so everyone has a chance to place in the money. Members of each team whose entry is received by the March 1 early deadline will be included in a drawing for a bowling ball donated by the Century Lanes.
For the State Tournaments, the entry deadline for the 89th Annual Open, being held in the Austin – Georgetown area, is March 5 with a late entry fee of $50.00 per team. The 84th Annual Ladies Championship entries close on March 25 and will be held in the Longview-Tyler area.
The PBA Tournament of Champion will be shown live on Sunday February 27 at noon local time on the Fox network. This will be the third Major Tournament to be competed in the Guaranteed Rate PBA 2022 Tour season. The 2021 defending champion is Canada’s Francoise Lavoie. Jason Belmonte has won the TOC three times and is looking to add a record breaking fourth TOC title to his name.
Former local league bowler Ruben Donavan passed away last week at the age of 72. His first league competition was during the 1978-79 season. When the Century Lanes opened for business, he joined the inaugural 1982-83 Century Strikers league and was on the same team with Trudy Wortham. Ruben’s last year of league competition was during the 2012-13 season. My condolences and sympathy to his family.
OVER THE HILL 1ST WHY NOTS Women: C. Wilson 485; D. Peters 410; B. Long 409; M. Villarreal 409; Men: J. Mitchell 531; E. Smith 496; M. Almendarez 482; M. Mathieu 481; MONDAY MIXED 1ST (tie) HALL OF FAMERS and TEAM 10 Women: S. Guinn 494; Men: J. Matson 235-673; M. Stacy 231-660; C. Hammack 256-642; N. Picard 623; R. Lyman 226-607; T. Crowe 604; J. Silgero 224-601; D. Knowlan 598; J. Maupins 595; M. Flores 594; J. Pennell 226-594; M. Gshwind 224-588; P. Visconti 585; J. Smith 578; L. Hall 572; T.J. Mooney 569; J. Benavides 569; A. Adames 566; K. Culberson 563; J. Jimenez 557; T. Blanton 552; C. Hoff 236; SUNDOWNERS 1ST BEACH BUMS Women: J. Reyna 203-534; P. Robles 518; C. Speer 501; Men: S. Zeplin 245-701; W. Wood 234-688; T.J. Mooney 257-660; D. Matthews 246-659; B. Marques 255-653; D. Knowlan 284-651; J. Shoup 233-633; M. Flores 629; R. Mejia 234-618; J. Martinez 610; M. Michalec 598; R. Lyman 592; J. Matson 591; T. Crowe 248-687; M. Mize 232-586; S. Dickinson 586; J. glass 583; M. Stacy 583; R. Silgero 226-582; R. Marques 247-576; J. Bryant 573; B. Asby 571; C. reeves 224-571; C. Hammack 569; G. Hatter Jr. 224-555; J. Longoria 553; J.P. reyna 550; C. Strickland226-549; P. Visconti 247; CAPTAIN’S NO-TAP Women: B. J. Mathiews 265-721; C. Wilson 244-640; B. Long 563; M. Villareal 214; J. Lambrecht 212;
SPRING BUMPERS 1ST TEAM 3 Girls: Boys: E. Krawietz 94-176; N. Payne 74-147; J. Snow 71-147; SATURDAY YOUTH 1ST TEAM 1 Girls: R. Shoup 145-396; M. Garcia 96-231; Boys: T. Charron 166-430; C. Koliba 147-401; J. Shoup 179; T. Do 155;
