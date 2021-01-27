Like a massive tornado, Steve Zeplin’s bowling ball tore through the pins during Thursday Sundowners league play to post a great total.
He opened league play with a 299 game, leaving the 6 pin on the last ball to stop a perfect game. He added individual games of 258 and 233 to finish with an outstanding 790 series with 27 strikes. A split open in the fourth frame of the third game was his only open in the three games and also prevented another 800 series to his credit.
A pesky 6 pin in the 5th frame of the third game also prevented Zeplin from breaking the bank at the Century. I asked the 67 year old left hander what he credited the big series to and he said “that everything was in sync but mostly that he staying down at the foul line”. He said he was aware of that when his knee and back were hurting the next day. Welcome to senior status Steve.
Zeplin is no stranger to big scores, during his bowling career he has posted two 298 games, two 299 games and two 300 games. His last perfect game was on January 30. He has also reached the 800 series level, having posted a 826 in 2003 and a 802 in 2013. Congratulations Zep.
Jacob Silero also broke the 700 mark in Sundowner action with individual games of 257, 227, and 226 contributing towards a 710 set with 25 strikes.
Dandy Richards was the only other bowler to break the 250 single game mark with a 255 in Sundowners action. Nice 593 series by senior bowlers John Cavazos.
Sharon Guinn has made it a habit of being the top women’s scorer for many consecutive weeks. She posted her top score in Spring Monday Mixed with a 224 high game contributing towards a 595 total.
Trudy Wortham was the next high with a 552;
VUSBC members don’t forget the annual meeting scheduled for Saturday February 20 and the blind draw bracket doubles tournament starting after the meeting.
Welcome back to the Victoria YABA Youth bowling program and also the Captain’s League.
Anthony Simonsen from Little Elm,Tex and now living in Las Vegas was the top seed in last Sunday’s telecast of the PBA Players Championship West Region finals. He needed one win in the finals match to land a spot of five regional finalist to vie for a Major title and a $250,000 first place prize.
Kris Koeltzow, a 29 year old bowling lane mechanic from Colorado was the number five seed and making his first live TV appearance.
Koeltzow looked like a seasoned veteran as he plowed through Darren Tang 269-245, Jacob Butturf 268-213, and Wesley Low Jr. 254-226 to meet Simonsen in the finals.
In the finals Koeltzow was strong through the first five frames but lane transition conditions finally got to him when he left the Greek church (4-7-6-9-10) in the 7th frame and another split on the same lane in the 9th frame to finish with a 205.
Simonsen was almost perfect with a 10 pin leave in the third frame being his only blemish on his way to 279 game and as the West Region winner will be in the Players Championship finals on Sunday Feb 21.
The Southwest Region finals will be broadcast on Jan 31 at 1:00 pm local on FS1. Canada’s Francois Lavoie is the top seed.
WILD TURKEY 1ST 3W+L=X Women: T. Wortham 199-552; Men: R. Lyman 585; M. Stacy 578; M. Wortham 565; L. Conner 562; G. Brooks 516; K. Goebel 514; OVER THE HILL (4 way tie) FRAME FILLELRS, JUST FRIENDS, ALLEY GATORS, and AW SHUCKS Women: C. Wilson 472; J. Lambrecht 455; B. Mathiews 459; Men: J. Cavazos 207-593; L. Helms 211-573; SPRING MONDAY MIXED 1ST (tie) HALL OF FAMERS and NDO Women: S. guinn 224-595; L. Hammack 507; Men: D. Matthews 636; D. Knowlan 224-627; R. Lyman 237-626; M. Pesek 234-617; R. Marques 611; N. Picard 227-604; T. Maupins 596; T. Crowe 594; J. Silgero 592; D. Tamm 589; M. Brown 233-586; D. Richards 255-581; P. Visconti 245-578; F. Rodrigues 577; J. Smith 230-573; K. Schupbach 570; D. Loya 569; J. Cano 557;L. Hall 234; CAPTAIN’S Women: D. Fitzgerald 384; B. Mathiews 369; N. Anderson 352; THURSDAY SUNDOWNERS 1ST (5 way tie) Women: S. Wharton 527; O. Jackson 523; J. McNary 203-522; L. Williams 518; C. Speer 517; Men: S. Zeplin 299-790; J. Silgero 257-710; N. Picard 224-626; R. Lyman 621; D. Reissig 617; B. Olson 234-609; S. Dickinson 605; S. Snoow 233-595; J. Tweedle 236-592; S. Kocian 245-589;M. Stacy 225-587; R. Musser 245-581; TJ. Mooney 573; M. Brown 563; R. Gutierrez 556; L. Hall 550;
SPRING BUMPERS: Girls: L. Do 84-145; M. Leur 61-118; Boys: J. Snow 79-151; S. Allums 69-138; J. Garza 63-119; SPRING YOUTH: Girls: A. Olson 111-287; R. Shoup 106-258; L. Torres 79-201; Boys: T. Zuber 135-402; W. Boyd 131-326; D. Corpus 103-303; Z. Benavides 111-297;
