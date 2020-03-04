BAY CITY – Kathy Perry encouraged her son to participate in athletics.
But she made it clear to Marcus Edwards that academics came first.
“My mom was always real hard on my grades,” Edwards said. “I had to come home with an A or B. If I came home with a C, there would be punishment. When we have STAAR tests at school, the whole week, I’m at the kitchen table studying.”
Edwards’ success in athletics and his attention to academics has paid off for the Bay City senior.
He has earned an invitation to play football at Houston Baptist University as a preferred walk-on, and has been selected as a recipient of the school’s Legacy Scholarship, which is currently worth $72,000 and could go higher.
“It’s incredible,” said Perry, who teaches math at Bay City Junior High. “It’s truly a blessing. I’m thankful to God. There is no way he would have been able to attend HBU considering it was a private school.”
Edwards caught Houston Baptist’s attention during his junior season.
He was invited to the school’s Junior Day, but was unable to participate because he had a basketball playoff game with his twin brother and teammate, Marquis Edwards.
“My parents always told me my time would come and be patient,” Marcus Edwards said. “They told me God knows what he’s doing.”
Edwards attended camps at Houston Baptist, Incarnate Word, UTSA and Stephen F. Austin during the summer.
He received a visit from Houston Baptist assistant coach Roder Hinshaw before his senior season.
Edwards was accepted to Houston Baptist in October, and found out he was eligible to receive the scholarship at the same time. He plans to major in kinesiology or some kind of engineering.
“It had to do with my grades, my rank in class and some other things,” said Edwards, who has a 4.4 GPA on a five-point scale and has taken a number of advanced-placement classes.
The Blackcats went 0-9 last season, but Edwards played well enough to earn honorable mention all-state honors.
Edwards finished his senior season with six interceptions, including three against Needville.
“It had its ups and downs,” Edwards said of his Bay City career. “It was good and it was bad. We just didn’t execute enough last season.”
Edwards also had an offer from East Texas Baptist, but committed to Houston Baptist, which competes in the Football Championship Subdivision, after visiting the campus on Monday.
“The academics money was really important,” Edwards said. “When I visited the campus, that was a big part for me. It is a small school with small class size and that’s good for me.”
Edwards played basketball for the Blackcats, and is participating in track and field this spring.
He is expected to play cornerback for the Huskies, and is happy to be close to home.
“If he’s playing football, I don’t have far to go,” Perry said. “I’m trying not to be a helicopter mom, but it is convenient.”
Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. Contact him at 361-580-6588 or by email at mforman@vicad.com. Follow him on Twitter at @mikeforman21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.