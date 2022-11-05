Astros World Series Championship gear for sale at Academy
A sign at Academy Sports + Outdoors showing the store will open if the Astros win the World Series.

 Advocate Staff Photo

Now that the Houston Astros have won the World Series over the Philadelphia Phillies Saturday night, Academy Sports + Outdoors in Victoria will be open to allow fans  to buy their championship gear.

The Academy store, 8903 N. Navarro St., will sell official locker room T-shirts and caps similar to what the players wore after winning.

Academy is the official sporting goods retailer of the Houston Astros, so to open and provide the excited fans with championship gear after the team won its second World Series in six years is big deal for Academy's stores, spokesperson Tyler Sumrall said.

"We will stay open until we either sell out or have served every customer," Sumrall said.

